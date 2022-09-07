Friday starts off with some early cloudiness, but sunny skies will be in full force by morning’s end. It will be dry and seasonable with highs in the mid to upper-70s. Overnight tonight will be clear and calm with lows in the mid-50s. Patches of fog may develop overnight as well. The weekend will feature a warm up! Saturday is the winner of the weekend with tons of sunshine and highs near 84. Sunday will see increasing cloudiness and highs in the lower 80s. NOTE: We have a High Surf Advisory in effect from now through Saturday at 6pm. Due to a distant Hurricane Earl, large waves are creating a high risk for dangerous rip currents at all Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts beaches with the exception of Buzzard’s Bay. Beach erosion is a big concern as well. Keep in mind, no lifeguards are available at the beaches as the season has ended. Be careful out there.

