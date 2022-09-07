Read full article on original website
Warming for the Weekend
Friday starts off with some early cloudiness, but sunny skies will be in full force by morning’s end. It will be dry and seasonable with highs in the mid to upper-70s. Overnight tonight will be clear and calm with lows in the mid-50s. Patches of fog may develop overnight as well. The weekend will feature a warm up! Saturday is the winner of the weekend with tons of sunshine and highs near 84. Sunday will see increasing cloudiness and highs in the lower 80s. NOTE: We have a High Surf Advisory in effect from now through Saturday at 6pm. Due to a distant Hurricane Earl, large waves are creating a high risk for dangerous rip currents at all Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts beaches with the exception of Buzzard’s Bay. Beach erosion is a big concern as well. Keep in mind, no lifeguards are available at the beaches as the season has ended. Be careful out there.
Southern New Englanders set to remember 9/11 21 years later
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Sunday marks 21 years since the terrorist attacks in New York on Sept. 11, 2001. Remembrance ceremonies are scheduled across the country, including throughout Southern New England. Gov. Dan McKee ordered that flags throughout the state fly at half-mast in honor of those who lost...
Updated Drought Monitor: Improvements for many
PROVIDNECE, R.I. (WLNE) — After torrential, flooding rain impacted parts of the area on Monday, improvements can be seen in this week’s Drought Monitor update. The highest rainfall totals were seen in Providence County and that is where the area has gone from extreme drought conditions down to severe and even down to moderate drought conditions.
Gubernatorial candidates discuss plans to grow, sustain Rhode Island’s economy
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island gubernatorial candidates will take the stage Thursday to answer questions on how they plan to help grow and sustain the state’s economy, as well as support local businesses. During the forum, Democrat Helena Buonanno Foulkes called on a 20-year plan to turn...
Southern New Englanders share concerns following Eliza Fletcher’s death
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Runners in Rhode Island are on edge following the tragic death of Memphis teacher, Eliza Fletcher. Police said Fletcher was kidnapped and murdered while out for a run last week. “It’s just so crushing to think that that could have an impact on the running...
Rhode Islanders remember Queen Elizabeth II’s 1976 trip to Newport
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — As millions around the world mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, her royal highness’ visit to Rhode Island will always be remembered. The queen came to Newport in 1976 for the dedication of Queen Anne Square and visited The iconic Trinity Church. Cynthia...
Chepachet man accused of driving drunk, crashing into police cruiser in Smithfield
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Chepachet man is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a police cruiser in Smithfield late Thursday night. The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on the Putnam Pike. Police said the officer in the cruiser at the time of the crash was treated...
Massachusetts State Police arrest 3 after drugs, gun found in car
RANDOLPH, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police have arrested three people, including a Rhode Island woman, after drugs and a gun were found in a car on Route 24. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, troopers on Route 24 in Randolph stopped an SUV for speeding. The driver, Andrea,...
