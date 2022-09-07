Read full article on original website
Related
Driver crashes into building in Southwest Michigan, airlifted to hospital
THREE RIVERS, MI – Three people were injured early Saturday, Sept. 10 after a vehicle crashed into a building in downtown Three Rivers. Police officers arriving to the scene around 3 a.m. found a Dodge Charger lodged in a building, a news release said. One passenger was still trapped...
Man dies in head-on crash in Southwest Michigan
MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, MI – A man died Friday, Sept. 9 after being involved in a head-on collision in Cass County. The crash occurred around 2:37 p.m. on Marcellus Highway near Burlington Road, according to a news release from Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke. James Dunkleberger, 37 of Marcellus, was...
WWMT
Bicyclist injured after being hit by a vehicle in Hudsonville
HUDSONVILLE, TWP. — A 61-year-old man from Hudsonville was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike on Saturday on 32nd Avenue near Corporate Grove, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The man was riding his bicycle eastbound across 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville when he was hit...
WWMT
Videos of violent arrests circulate online, 3 teens arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Police in standoff situation at Three Rivers apartment complex. Armored police vehicles and officers in tactical gear surrounded a Three Rivers apartment complex during an apparent standoff with a barricaded person Saturday night. Three Rivers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gas main leak causes fire in Kalamazoo
A gas main leak caused a fire in Kalamazoo on Thursday.
WWMT
2 Battle Creek students hit by cars Friday morning
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two Battle Creek Public Schools students were hit by cars walking to school Friday morning, according to police. Both students were hit within minutes of each other in different parts of the city, police said. A 9-year-old girl was hit by the intersection of Cedar...
WWMT
One dead, one injured in Cass County crash
Marcellus Twp., Mich. — One person is dead after a crash in Cass County, Michigan. Officials responded to the crash on Marcellus Highway near Burlington Road in Marcellus Township. They say 37-year-old James Dunkleberger, was traveling westbound and crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane. Then caused a head...
WWMT
Major Barry County highway opens after closure caused by disabled trailer
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — It's not unusual for crashes to force West Michigan roads and highways to close for extended periods of time. It is unusual for a crash to keep a road closed for more than 24 hours, but the Michigan Department of Transportation confirmed Wednesday that is what's happening at M-66 and M-79 south of Nashville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMT
Three taken into custody in Kentwood shooting investigation
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Three individuals were taken into custody Friday for an investigation into a shooting in Kentwood. The shooting happened in the area of Kelekent Avenue and 56th Street around 7:40 a.m., according to Kentwood police. Before school: 2 Battle Creek students hit by cars Friday morning. One...
WWMT
Kalamazoo community remembers 9/11 at annual ceremony
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 9/11 ceremony of remembrance and reflection took place Friday at the Soisson-Rapacz-Clason Field. The annual observance was put on by the Kalamazoo Area 9/11 Committee prior to the Kalamazoo United and Schoolcraft football game. The ceremony was to mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11...
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Marshall (Marshall, MI)
According to the Marshall Police Department, a pedestrian accident occurred in Marshall early Wednesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of W. Michigan Avenue and [..]
WWMT
Walk for suicide prevention to take place at Bronson Park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Michigan is scheduled to host a walk to fight suicide Saturday. The walk is expected to take place at Bronson Park at 11 a.m., with registration at 9 a.m. American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Michigan is a health organization that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMT
Suspect in Kalsee Credit Union robbery arrested
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo officers arrested a 42-year-old man Friday who is accused of robbing a Kalsee Credit Union earlier in the week. Crime on Tuesday: Police look for suspect in Kalamazoo armed bank robbery. He was taken into custody near the intersection of Milham and Westnedge avenues around...
WWMT
Community gathers for ride of silence for 13-year-old who died after hit-and-run crash
BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — A six mile ride of silence was held for Landen Risner Saturday morning in Union City. Landen, 13, was hit and killed while riding his bicycle in April 2021. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and was fighting for his life at Bronson Methodist Hospital...
1 killed, 3 injured in Jackson Co. crash on Thursday
According to the Michigan State Police, the crash happened on Eaton Rapids Road and Devereaux Road in Parma Township around 7:10 p.m.
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
What’s Going On in Michigan This Weekend: Old Cars, Horses & More
It's the weekend after Labor Day 2022 all across Michigan, and we've begun our slow descent into autumn. Looking for some fun stuff to do before the weather gets too cold? You've come to the right place. Here are some fun things happening this weekend within a couple hours' drive...
WWMT
Woman hit and killed by driver in Marshall, fog may be to blame, police say
MARSHALL, Mich. — A 36-year-old woman died Wednesday after being found unresponsive in the middle of the road. Marshall Police officers, firefighters, and medics were dispatched to W. Michigan Avenue and West Drive just before 6 a.m., according to the Marshall Police Department. The woman had been hit by...
WWMT
Police identify man shot and killed at Grand Rapids restaurant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim from a Sunday shooting at La Petite Chateau in Grand Rapids has been identified as Jose Garcia Rivas, 31, according to Grand Rapids Police Department. The death of Rivas has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed by the Kent County...
I-94 bridge work to cause lane closures in Southwest Michigan
Lane closures will occur during bridge work on Interstate 94 near St. Joseph and Benton Harbor. The Michigan Department of Transportation is continuing work to widen the eastbound I-94 bridge over Pipestone Road to prepare for the I-94 rebuilding project, between Red Arrow Highway and Britain Avenue, in 2023 and 2024.
Comments / 0