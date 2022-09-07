ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

MLive

Man dies in head-on crash in Southwest Michigan

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, MI – A man died Friday, Sept. 9 after being involved in a head-on collision in Cass County. The crash occurred around 2:37 p.m. on Marcellus Highway near Burlington Road, according to a news release from Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke. James Dunkleberger, 37 of Marcellus, was...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Bicyclist injured after being hit by a vehicle in Hudsonville

HUDSONVILLE, TWP. — A 61-year-old man from Hudsonville was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike on Saturday on 32nd Avenue near Corporate Grove, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The man was riding his bicycle eastbound across 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville when he was hit...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Kalamazoo, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WWMT

2 Battle Creek students hit by cars Friday morning

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two Battle Creek Public Schools students were hit by cars walking to school Friday morning, according to police. Both students were hit within minutes of each other in different parts of the city, police said. A 9-year-old girl was hit by the intersection of Cedar...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

One dead, one injured in Cass County crash

Marcellus Twp., Mich. — One person is dead after a crash in Cass County, Michigan. Officials responded to the crash on Marcellus Highway near Burlington Road in Marcellus Township. They say 37-year-old James Dunkleberger, was traveling westbound and crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane. Then caused a head...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Major Barry County highway opens after closure caused by disabled trailer

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — It's not unusual for crashes to force West Michigan roads and highways to close for extended periods of time. It is unusual for a crash to keep a road closed for more than 24 hours, but the Michigan Department of Transportation confirmed Wednesday that is what's happening at M-66 and M-79 south of Nashville.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Three taken into custody in Kentwood shooting investigation

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Three individuals were taken into custody Friday for an investigation into a shooting in Kentwood. The shooting happened in the area of Kelekent Avenue and 56th Street around 7:40 a.m., according to Kentwood police. Before school: 2 Battle Creek students hit by cars Friday morning. One...
KENTWOOD, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo community remembers 9/11 at annual ceremony

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 9/11 ceremony of remembrance and reflection took place Friday at the Soisson-Rapacz-Clason Field. The annual observance was put on by the Kalamazoo Area 9/11 Committee prior to the Kalamazoo United and Schoolcraft football game. The ceremony was to mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Walk for suicide prevention to take place at Bronson Park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Michigan is scheduled to host a walk to fight suicide Saturday. The walk is expected to take place at Bronson Park at 11 a.m., with registration at 9 a.m. American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Michigan is a health organization that...
KALAMAZOO, MI
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WWMT

Suspect in Kalsee Credit Union robbery arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo officers arrested a 42-year-old man Friday who is accused of robbing a Kalsee Credit Union earlier in the week. Crime on Tuesday: Police look for suspect in Kalamazoo armed bank robbery. He was taken into custody near the intersection of Milham and Westnedge avenues around...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Flint Journal

$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters

The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Police identify man shot and killed at Grand Rapids restaurant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim from a Sunday shooting at La Petite Chateau in Grand Rapids has been identified as Jose Garcia Rivas, 31, according to Grand Rapids Police Department. The death of Rivas has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed by the Kent County...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

