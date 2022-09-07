Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
milfordmirror.com
In the Suburbs: As Fairfield U. move-in ends, time for parents to move on
During this past weekend — move-in weekend for Fairfield University - I looked at the crowds of new students and parents at our Fairfield University bookstore and tried to remember those first move-ins at Southern Connecticut State University when our daughters left the protection of home to live away for the first time, conquer their academic world and live their dreams.
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: Wrecking ball to the Majestic and Palace theaters, really?
Hugh Bailey’s column, I am deeply disappointed by the negativity and inaccuracies throughout the article. As the developer and president of the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, many questioned my sanity in transforming a 20-plus-year-old decrepit baseball stadium into a unique, boutique amphitheater. They questioned the viability of the venture, referencing radius clauses and competition. They claimed no one would travel to Bridgeport, a common assertion heard during my tenure as president of the Webster Bank Arena, as well. In fact, as we close on the amphitheater’s second season, we will have hosted 60-plus concerts, countless community events and graduations. Over 350,000 people have attended events at the Amp. We have won numerous awards and accolades and serve as a huge economic boost to Bridgeport and Connecticut. Downtown restaurants are booming on show nights. The amphitheater has been proven to be the shining example of Mr. Bailey’s short-sightedness.
milfordmirror.com
Milford Chamber of Commerce merges with West Haven
MILFORD — Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce is adding another community to its resume. The West Haven Chamber of Commerce closed up shop during the pandemic. Simon McDonald, director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce, said it was a natural fit to take the reins to aid those businesses.
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: Education equity a business imperative
We have a lot to be proud of in Fairfield County, and while thankfully we have passed the worst of the pandemic, many who call our region home will continue to face the economic and social inequities exacerbated by COVID-19. In the business community, we have an opportunity to support...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: To strengthen our communities, we must fortify our public libraries
For over a century, Connecticut public libraries have bolstered our communities — educationally, culturally, socially, economically and leisurely. But as much as we count on our libraries, their future is counting on our elected officials. State residents of all ages visit our libraries tens of thousands of times each...
milfordmirror.com
Milford attorney seeks change to city’s site plan review process
MILFORD — Attorney Kevin Curseaden has shepherded numerous applicants interested in developing land through the city’s zoning process. What he has learned is that it’s time to change that process. Curseaden has filed regulation changes to the Planning and Zoning Board to, he says, make the site...
milfordmirror.com
Calendar Close-up: New program brings art directly to students
Inequities in public education are both serious and well known. Across America, students in neighboring school districts can have very different access to qualified teachers, and appropriate resources. The differences are stark in a state like Connecticut, where school districts adhere to municipal borders, and property taxes fund much of...
milfordmirror.com
Milford approves 14 live-work units on Oxford Road
MILFORD — The city will soon be home to units that combine workspace with living quarters. The Planning and Zoning Board, at its meeting Tuesday, approved creation of 14 live-work units at 14 Oxford Road, giving the developer the go-ahead to start the modifications of the office space after fulfilling conditions applied by the board to the project.
RELATED PEOPLE
milfordmirror.com
Police: Bridgeport man charged in fatal shooting of Ansonia resident outside hookah lounge
BRIDGEPORT — Police say they have charged a city man in connection with a robbery and fatal shooting last month on Knowlton Street. James Howard, 28, was arrested Wednesday night on a warrant charging him with felony murder and first-degree robbery, Bridgeport police said. Howard is the second person...
milfordmirror.com
Trumbull’s Carley sets path to UConn volleyball
Trumbull’s Maggie Carley was preparing for a clinic with the Northeast Volleyball Club in June when coaches from UConn entered the building. She was immediately enthralled. “The moment they got into the gym, they were giving everyone fist bumps and I just felt a really great connection with them,” Carley said.
Comments / 0