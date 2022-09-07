ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Lost after Katrina, the Club Desire was a cornerstone of the Ninth Ward for years

No ordinary day would suit the grand opening of Charley Armstead’s Club Desire in 1948: It had to be Mardi Gras. The ambitious proprietor made sure that his palatial 9th Ward nightclub stood out even on New Orleans’s most festive day, booking Dave Bartholomew’s Orchestra for the first night, placing advertisements in the Louisiana Weekly, sending trucks with music and loudspeakers into the neighborhood, and illuminating the night sky with klieg lights that could be seen for 20 miles.
WDSU

Water returns to residents and businesses in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans stated that they made repairs at City Park Avenue and Allard Boulevard and that water services should be restored. The estimated time of repair was before 2 p.m. on Saturday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
bizneworleans.com

‘BOGO’ Deal for Vue Orleans Attraction atop the Four Seasons

NEW ORLEANS — During September, Louisiana residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased to Vue Orleans, the multimedia cultural experience at the top of the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely...
WGNO

‘Secrets of a Tastemaker’: Al Copeland’s book of spicy recipes and memories to be released next week

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— To celebrate the 50th anniversary of popular fried chicken restaurant, Popeyes there is a new book called: “Secrets of a Tastemaker Al Copeland: The Cookbook Recipes and Spicy Delicious Memories.” The new book shares over 100 recipes and countless stories about Popeyes founder Al Copeland. The book is written by Pulitzer-Prize-winning and […]
NOLA.com

Historic Dew Drop opens season with a standard-bearer of early NO jazz

The historic Dew Drop Jazz & Social Hall, built in 1895 in Mandeville and revered as one of the oldest unaltered rural jazz halls in America, opens a new season of concerts on Sept. 17 with the renown clarinetist, bandleader, composer, historian and educator, Dr. Michael White & the Original Liberty Jazz Band.
NOLA.com

There's no 'rough' in this $2.7M Diamond Street home in the Warehouse District

Fine finishes, expansive personal spaces and a rooftop view of the city are all included in this downtown home with a glittering address – 340 S. Diamond Street. The unique structure, in the district populated with condominium conversions from former cotton and merchandise warehouses, sits on the two-block street that runs from the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center to Tchoupitoulas Street.
NOLA.com

IV Waste's lowball recycling price triples, alarming New Orleans officials, competitor

When New Orleans officials considered IV Waste’s proposal for a sanitation contract three months ago, they noted the company’s eye-popping quotation for the curbside recycling portion: The figure was one third of the average of all bids. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño wondered aloud whether IV Waste might be “under-bidding for the [sake] of getting a contract.”
WWL-AMFM

Tommy: Best places to get a poboy

If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
wgno.com

Where Y’at this Weekend? Theater, Tattoos, and the Oldies!!

Support New Orleans’ local theatre scene with the Crescent City Stage Company’s first play – Pantomime. Set in the Caribbean island of Tobago, the play uses fast-paced comedy and dark humor to examine power dynamics and the effects of colonialism. The play opens tonight and will run through September 25th at Loyola University’s Marquette Theater.
