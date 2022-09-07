Read full article on original website
Layoffs, furloughs hit Family Health Center of Worcester; branches outside city closed
WORCESTER — The Family Health Center of Worcester has laid off 35 workers, furloughed 15 and has closed branches in Southbridge and Webster. The Queen Street agency, which provides care for income-eligible patients, has been dealing with financial hardships, as well as a malware attack, according to CEO Louis Brady.
Could This be the Strangest Death in Massachusetts in Recent Years?
Lately, we have been examining some weird Massachusetts laws. (you can check out 31 of them by going here) As I was checking out the laws, I was also looking at some weird Massachusetts stories in general. One of the stories I came across was pretty eyebrow-rising. I'm not sure how I missed it when it was initially published a couple of years ago but in case you missed it, I'm here to share it with you.
Massachusetts Residents Need To Know This Before Camping
Labor Weekend Holiday, the unofficial end to summer. I decided to go on a camping trip up in the mountains in a small town we call Washington, MA. My girlfriend and I packed all the essentials for camping you know the typical toiletries, pillows, blankets, air mattress, food, drinks, cooking utensils, and of course the flat top propane grill. Along with some extra propane tanks to be safe.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Baystate doctor concerned over spread of polio cases
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the polio virus detected in wastewater in New York, a doctor at Baystate is sharing his concern for people in western Massachusetts. “This is not something that only happened in the 1950s. This is something that happened in July in Rockland County two hours away and it’s not worth the risk,” said Dr. John O’Reilly, chief of pediatrics at Baystate Health.
worcestermag.com
Nonprofits, volunteers work to meet needs for influx of Haitian refugees
For over a month, a nondescript Worcester hotel has been home to dozens of families who arrived from Haiti in the middle of Massachusetts’ housing crisis, with no local connections and no resources besides the clothes on their backs. Haiti experienced two major crises last year in the midst...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
Is it Against the Law to Give Marijuana As a Gift in Massachusetts?
Marijuana has been available for recreational use in Massachusetts since late 2018 after it was legalized by voters in 2016. The first recreational marijuana sales took place in Berkshire County in January of 2019 with the opening of Theory Wellness in Great Barrington, Massachusetts and it's been off to the races since then.
NECN
All of Massachusetts Now Considered Low Risk for COVID, CDC Says
All of Massachusetts is now at low risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a major change from just a few weeks ago, when most of eastern Massachusetts was still in the medium risk category. Massachusetts health officials reported 6,623...
The Best-Ranked Colleges in Massachusetts for the Ultimate Party Experience
Thankfully, my college partying days are in the rearview mirror, but the memories will always be there. I had my college debut at UMass Dartmouth back in 2005, but that chapter was short-lived. From 2006-2010, Lyndon State College in Vermont was home for me, and let me tell you, it was quite the ride.
townandtourist.com
20 Treehouse Rentals in Massachusetts (Cottage Style & Vast!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Massachusetts is filled with historic landmarks, lovely fall colors, beautiful nature, and is the perfect place to take your next trip. With treehouses located all around the state, you’re sure to find the ideal getaway for whatever you’re looking for.
WCVB
5 for Good: The Good Boss helps Lowell man with recovery, a fresh start
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Victor Oliveira is the owner of Wakefield-basedVCO Landscaping, but to his millions of followers on TikTok, he's @thegoodbossofficial. When he first started posting on the social media site, Oliveira said he didn't expect much. "It wasn't big at the time,” he said. “I made a few...
3.5M free at-home COVID-19 tests to be made available to Massachusetts residents
An announcement was made Wednesday to distribute 3.5 million free at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to Massachusetts residents.
Black bear population booms in Massachusetts
Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
Mass. to distribute 3.5M free COVID tests to residents
Distribution of the at-home tests will be based on population size. An additional 1.5 million tests will also be sent to food banks across the state.
worcestermag.com
Adoption Option: Meet Austin!
Austin is a fun-loving, easygoing boy. His gentle nature and adorable, curious personality is sure to win your heart. Austin loves to play with most other dogs and may be interested in meeting yours. This amazing boy would never let on that he has only three legs. That’s right — Austin is a tripod! Austin loves to go for walks and run in the yard! You’d be surprised how fast he is. This super sweet guy is more than ready to find a loving home. Contact WorcesterARL at dogs@worcesterarl.org to learn more about Austin today!
fallriverreporter.com
12-year-old Massachusetts girl dies while in the care of the Department of Children and Families
A Massachusetts girl has died while in the care of the Department of Children and Families. According to a spokesperson, State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the unattended death of a 12-year-old in Fitchburg on Saturday. While the DA’s Office did not...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman plans to donate portion of winnings to charity after using son’s birthdate to hit $1 million scratch ticket
They say it is better to give than receive. A Massachusetts woman is doing both after hitting it big on a scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Kathryn McDaid has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game.
fallriverreporter.com
Operator of 21 skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts resolve allegations they turned away patients on Opioid Use Disorder meds
BOSTON – The U.S. Attorney’s Office reached an agreement with Next Step Healthcare, LLC, the operator of 21 skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts, to resolve allegations that Next Step violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by turning away patients who indicated they were prescribed medications for Opioid Use Disorder.
What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?
Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
