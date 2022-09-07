ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

WBEC AM

Could This be the Strangest Death in Massachusetts in Recent Years?

Lately, we have been examining some weird Massachusetts laws. (you can check out 31 of them by going here) As I was checking out the laws, I was also looking at some weird Massachusetts stories in general. One of the stories I came across was pretty eyebrow-rising. I'm not sure how I missed it when it was initially published a couple of years ago but in case you missed it, I'm here to share it with you.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Massachusetts Residents Need To Know This Before Camping

Labor Weekend Holiday, the unofficial end to summer. I decided to go on a camping trip up in the mountains in a small town we call Washington, MA. My girlfriend and I packed all the essentials for camping you know the typical toiletries, pillows, blankets, air mattress, food, drinks, cooking utensils, and of course the flat top propane grill. Along with some extra propane tanks to be safe.
WASHINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Baystate doctor concerned over spread of polio cases

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the polio virus detected in wastewater in New York, a doctor at Baystate is sharing his concern for people in western Massachusetts. “This is not something that only happened in the 1950s. This is something that happened in July in Rockland County two hours away and it’s not worth the risk,” said Dr. John O’Reilly, chief of pediatrics at Baystate Health.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Worcester, MA
Worcester, MA
Massachusetts State
Worcester, MA
Worcester, MA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
townandtourist.com

20 Treehouse Rentals in Massachusetts (Cottage Style & Vast!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Massachusetts is filled with historic landmarks, lovely fall colors, beautiful nature, and is the perfect place to take your next trip. With treehouses located all around the state, you’re sure to find the ideal getaway for whatever you’re looking for.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

5 for Good: The Good Boss helps Lowell man with recovery, a fresh start

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Victor Oliveira is the owner of Wakefield-basedVCO Landscaping, but to his millions of followers on TikTok, he's @thegoodbossofficial. When he first started posting on the social media site, Oliveira said he didn't expect much. "It wasn't big at the time,” he said. “I made a few...
LOWELL, MA
Boston

Black bear population booms in Massachusetts

Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
worcestermag.com

Adoption Option: Meet Austin!

Austin is a fun-loving, easygoing boy. His gentle nature and adorable, curious personality is sure to win your heart. Austin loves to play with most other dogs and may be interested in meeting yours. This amazing boy would never let on that he has only three legs. That’s right — Austin is a tripod! Austin loves to go for walks and run in the yard! You’d be surprised how fast he is. This super sweet guy is more than ready to find a loving home. Contact WorcesterARL at dogs@worcesterarl.org to learn more about Austin today!
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Operator of 21 skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts resolve allegations they turned away patients on Opioid Use Disorder meds

BOSTON – The U.S. Attorney’s Office reached an agreement with Next Step Healthcare, LLC, the operator of 21 skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts, to resolve allegations that Next Step violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by turning away patients who indicated they were prescribed medications for Opioid Use Disorder.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?

Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

