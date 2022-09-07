Read full article on original website
News 12
Bridgeport sees record number of people self-representing in court
Bridgeport courts are seeing a record number of people fighting their cases on their own, members of the legal community told News 12. One of those people is Timolyn Dunbar, 57, of Bridgeport. Dunbar is a pro se litigant, meaning she is representing herself in court without using a lawyer. She is attempting to clear her record of a past conviction for selling drugs in 2016.
Register Citizen
New Haven man pleads guilty to threatening to kill woman and her family, prosecutors say
BOSTON — A Connecticut man accused of cyberstalking and sending death threats to a woman and her family has pleaded guilty to federal charges, authorities said. Marshall Nicholas Fain, of New Haven, pleaded guilty on Aug. 31 to one count of cyberstalking and one count of transmitting threats through interstate commerce, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said.
Register Citizen
Fired Madison police officers engaged in ‘malicious gossip,’ report shows
MADISON — Three fired members of the town’s police department, including two women who filed a discrimination lawsuit against the agency, did not create a “hostile work environment” by accusing a fellow officer of inappropriately using sick time, an independent investigation concluded. However, officers Natasha Pucillo...
Register Citizen
How Ganim critic Christopher Caruso got a prime seat at mayor’s state-of-city
BRIDGEPORT — When Mayor Joe Ganim was facing trial in the early 2000s for running a pay-to-play operation out of City Hall, then-state Rep. Christopher Caruso was among the first of Ganim’s fellow Democrats to seek his resignation. And when Ganim, after serving seven years in federal prison...
Democrats slam GOP gov candidate on guns
State Democrats used a bucolic backdrop– New Haven’s Botanical Garden of Healing– to criticize Republican nominee Bob Stefanowski on gun control. Stefanowski responded, accusing Gov. Ned Lamont of “exploiting survivors of horrible gun violence.”
Register Citizen
Former Woodbridge man sentenced in $400,000 fraudulent international tax return scheme
NEW HAVEN — A former Woodbridge man has been sentenced to six months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, after he and others obtained more than $400,000 through fraudulent tax returns, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. Diego Aucapina, who was one of four people...
newcanaanite.com
Woman, 26, Charged with Interfering
Police early Friday arrested a 26-year-old Newark, N.J. woman by warrant and charged her with interfering with an officer. On a Saturday night about one year ago—8:16 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2021—officers were dispatched to a New Canaan home regarding a stolen 2020 McLaren GT sports car, according to a police report. It had been stolen from a garage at the home, the report said.
Register Citizen
CT panel approves deal for detailed West Haven financial analysis
WEST HAVEN — A state oversight board took a vote Thursday on what members hope will lead to improved fiscal and procedural habits in West Haven. West Haven in May became the first municipality to be placed in Tier IV, the highest level of oversight, under the Municipal Accountability Review Board since its formation in 2017. MARB members are reviewing policy language to potentially propose to the General Assembly to establish more regulatory powers beyond rejecting contracts.
News 12
Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer
A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
New York governor declares state disaster emergency amid circulating poliovirus evidence, samples found in 5 counties
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency amid evidence of circulating poliovirus, a move that will increase the availability of resources including expanding the network of polio vaccine administrators, state health officials said.
News 12
Stamford bomb squad welcomes new K-9 officer to unit
The Stamford Police Bomb Squad has a new K-9 officer. K-9 Kobe is the newest explosive detection K-9 to join the unit. Kobe hit the streets for the first time Thursday with his handler, officer Dan Kokkoros. Kokkoros has been a member of the bomb squad for around four years....
27east.com
FBI, Homeland Security Raid Southampton Estate Believed To Be Owned By Russian Billionaire
The FBI and agents from the Department of Homeland Security raided a Southampton estate on September 1 for reasons the departments have not disclosed. The estate at 19 Duck Pond... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A Prospect Avenue resident told Southampton Village Police on August 29 that the previous day his...
Register Citizen
Dominican man sentenced for selling oxycodone out of New Britain grocery
Customers who walked into a Corbin Avenue bodega in New Britain didn’t usually leave with food or beverages, they typically left with pills. For years, Elzier’s Grocery sold pharmaceutical grade oxycodone pills. The store was also busy with sometimes up to 40 people coming in an hour, according to court documents.
newcanaanite.com
Former NCPD Officer Files Discrimination Complaint
A former New Canaan police officer, arrested this year on felony animal cruelty, weapons and explosives charges, has filed a complaint with a state agency saying that the New Canaan Police Department discriminated and retaliated against him. According to a complaint filed by David Rivera with the Commission on Human...
Register Citizen
Lawyer accused of assault in front of Derby courthouse must get mental health, drug screening
DERBY — A judge ordered a lawyer accused of slapping another attorney outside the courthouse to undergo substance abuse and mental health evaluations — and also advised him to take advantage of his right to remain silent. “This is a matter involving two lawyers that have had issues...
Register Citizen
Middletown mayor: Allowing kids to handle disabled rifles at National Night Out a ‘mistake’
MIDDLETOWN — Following the posting of a photograph on social media of a child holding a non-functioning gun during last month’s National Night Out celebration, the police chief took immediate action, creating a policy that would ban firearms at future public events. Chief Erik Costa said Friday that...
Linda Mangano's attorneys request she remain out on bail while appealing conviction
Attorneys for Linda Mangano pleaded with federal judges Tuesday that she remain out on bail while she appeals her conviction.
New allegation of racial slurs at DOT garage under investigation
Another allegation of racial slurs being used by a DOT employee toward a Black coworker have sparked an investigation. The post New allegation of racial slurs at DOT garage under investigation appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Woman Turns Herself In To Police For Violent Greenwich Store Robbery, Police Say
A 24-year-old woman turned herself in to police for the alleged Fairfield County robbery in which an employee was severely injured when she was run over by the getaway car. Kristen A. McKenzie, of Metairie, Louisiana, surrendered to Greenwich Police on Friday, Sept. 9 for the robbery which took place on Saturday, June 25.
Register Citizen
New Haven felon gets 7 years for drug and gun possession while absconding from parole
NEW HAVEN — When authorities were looking for Willie Jackson in the spring of 2020 for absconding from parole, they found him with a loaded firearm and more than 30 grams of heroin. Judge Janet C. Hall on Thursday sentenced Jackson, 27, of New Haven, to seven years in...
