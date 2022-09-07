ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Register Citizen

Farmington family pursues lawsuit over alleged LGBTQ bullying in town schools

FARMINGTON — The family of a local student has launched a fundraising campaign to help pay for a lawsuit over alleged LGBTQ bullying in town schools. The student’s mother has launched a GoFundMe campaign, saying her child had faced “pervasive and severe” harassment, including alleged violence, while attending Irving A. Robbins Middle School. As of Saturday morning, the campaign raised more than $1,000 of its $10,000 goal to help pay for legal fees as the family pursues a lawsuit.
Register Citizen

West Haven commission vacancies raise concerns

WEST HAVEN — The city has established numerous commissions and boards to study quality-of-life issues and make recommendations, but few of them have met in months, or in some cases years. The list of commission membership maintained by the City Clerk’s office was last updated on March 1, 2021....
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

CT panel approves deal for detailed West Haven financial analysis

WEST HAVEN — A state oversight board took a vote Thursday on what members hope will lead to improved fiscal and procedural habits in West Haven. West Haven in May became the first municipality to be placed in Tier IV, the highest level of oversight, under the Municipal Accountability Review Board since its formation in 2017. MARB members are reviewing policy language to potentially propose to the General Assembly to establish more regulatory powers beyond rejecting contracts.
WEST HAVEN, CT
#School Resource Officer#Hamden High School#Hamden Public Schools#The Board Of Education#Mou#The Police Department
Register Citizen

‘Gas odor’ prompts evacuation of Danbury High School, officials say

DANBURY — The local public high school was evacuated on Thursday due to a possible gas leak, according to officials. Officials said they dismissed students and staff early “out of an abundance of caution” after they were made aware of a “gas odor” at Danbury High School on Thursday morning. The Danbury Fire Department was also called, according to officials.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Fired Madison police officers engaged in ‘malicious gossip,’ report shows

MADISON — Three fired members of the town’s police department, including two women who filed a discrimination lawsuit against the agency, did not create a “hostile work environment” by accusing a fellow officer of inappropriately using sick time, an independent investigation concluded. However, officers Natasha Pucillo...
MADISON, CT
Register Citizen

Darien officials approve overdue affordable housing plan

DARIEN — Darien’s five-year affordable housing plan is approved and headed to the state three months after the initial deadline. The final version of the plan, with a few last-minute changes, was unanimously approved by the Planning and Zoning commission at Tuesday night’s meeting. Under Connecticut law,...
DARIEN, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington reviews draft affordable housing plan

TORRINGTON — Following a state mandate to examine its affordable housing, city officials were told this week that more needs to be done to use existing properties and opportunities. Jocelyn Ayer, formerly with the Northwest Hills Council of Governments and now director of the Litchfield County Center for Housing...
TORRINGTON, CT
New Haven Independent

Hamden Weighs Transfer Station Tipping Fees

Should Hamden quit requiring proof of residency for the right to drop junk at the town’s transfer station — and instead start charging all dumpers a fee?. The town’s Legislative Council debated that question at a meeting Tuesday evening — then tabled it to a late September vote following more than an hour of back and forth brainstorming regarding how to limit persistent financial strain weighing on taxpayers.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington moves forward on development at former Hotchkiss Mill site

TORRINGTON — City leaders moved forward with a plan to demolish and clean up portions of the former Hotchkiss Mill property, recommended by Economic Development Director Rista Malanca. The plan requires Torrington to apply for a $1.5 million grant from the state Department of Economic and Community Development, from...
TORRINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Report of Burglary in Progress in New Haven

Police are investigating a report of a burglary in New Haven and they said medical assistance was requested. Officers were called to the 600 block of Ferry Street to investigate what was reported as a burglary in progress. No additional information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT

