FARMINGTON — The family of a local student has launched a fundraising campaign to help pay for a lawsuit over alleged LGBTQ bullying in town schools. The student’s mother has launched a GoFundMe campaign, saying her child had faced “pervasive and severe” harassment, including alleged violence, while attending Irving A. Robbins Middle School. As of Saturday morning, the campaign raised more than $1,000 of its $10,000 goal to help pay for legal fees as the family pursues a lawsuit.

13 HOURS AGO