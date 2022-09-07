Read full article on original website
Related
Register Citizen
Farmington family pursues lawsuit over alleged LGBTQ bullying in town schools
FARMINGTON — The family of a local student has launched a fundraising campaign to help pay for a lawsuit over alleged LGBTQ bullying in town schools. The student’s mother has launched a GoFundMe campaign, saying her child had faced “pervasive and severe” harassment, including alleged violence, while attending Irving A. Robbins Middle School. As of Saturday morning, the campaign raised more than $1,000 of its $10,000 goal to help pay for legal fees as the family pursues a lawsuit.
Guilford parents file suit against Board of Education over race, diversity in classroom
GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of parents in Guilford filed a lawsuit against the school district, claiming their children were being retaliated against because of their political beliefs. The suit also opposed how race and diversity are being taught in the classroom. “The parent plaintiffs have objected to this pedagogy as little more than […]
Register Citizen
New Canaan school board leaves ‘diversity’ out of district goal that previously included it
NEW CANAAN — School board members voted unanimously Wednesday on language that omitted the word “diversity” from a district goal that had previously included and emphasized diversity, equity and inclusion. The board also agreed to rely on research, and not experts, to accomplish it — a reversal from its 2021-22 goals.
Register Citizen
Guilford parents sue schools, say kids were bullied over parents’ objections to teachings on race
In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Connecticut federal court by attorney Norm Pattis, the plaintiffs claim their children faced bullying and retaliation because of their parents’ political views, and say school employees failed to intervene. The filing, which lists Danielle Scarpellino, William Maisano and Tim Chamberlain as plaintiffs, also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
West Haven commission vacancies raise concerns
WEST HAVEN — The city has established numerous commissions and boards to study quality-of-life issues and make recommendations, but few of them have met in months, or in some cases years. The list of commission membership maintained by the City Clerk’s office was last updated on March 1, 2021....
Register Citizen
Greenwich Schools enrollment drops — but beats projections: Some grades on cusp of needing to add a class
GREENWICH — Student enrollment in Greenwich Public Schools is down year over year. That was expected. What wasn’t expected is the decrease is smaller than projected and consequently some grades are on the cusp of needing to add another class. In September 2021, the district had 8,471 students...
Register Citizen
CT panel approves deal for detailed West Haven financial analysis
WEST HAVEN — A state oversight board took a vote Thursday on what members hope will lead to improved fiscal and procedural habits in West Haven. West Haven in May became the first municipality to be placed in Tier IV, the highest level of oversight, under the Municipal Accountability Review Board since its formation in 2017. MARB members are reviewing policy language to potentially propose to the General Assembly to establish more regulatory powers beyond rejecting contracts.
Register Citizen
Danbury finance director ousted after city leaders OK separation agreement in closed-door meeting
DANBURY — The city’s ousted finance director who oversaw nearly $1 billion in operating budgets, bond packages and employee pensions spoke for the first time Thursday after being put on paid leave, thanking the city he served for 15 years. “I want to thank the wonderful people of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Fairfield guide meant to end years of tension between beachside residents, university students
FAIRFIELD — Officials are hoping a new guide listing the rules and policies for the town’s beach areas will create a better experience for university students and year-round residents living there. “The hope is that this document will provide helpful information for all residents of the rules and...
New allegation of racial slurs at DOT garage under investigation
Another allegation of racial slurs being used by a DOT employee toward a Black coworker have sparked an investigation. The post New allegation of racial slurs at DOT garage under investigation appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen
How Ganim critic Christopher Caruso got a prime seat at mayor’s state-of-city
BRIDGEPORT — When Mayor Joe Ganim was facing trial in the early 2000s for running a pay-to-play operation out of City Hall, then-state Rep. Christopher Caruso was among the first of Ganim’s fellow Democrats to seek his resignation. And when Ganim, after serving seven years in federal prison...
Register Citizen
‘Gas odor’ prompts evacuation of Danbury High School, officials say
DANBURY — The local public high school was evacuated on Thursday due to a possible gas leak, according to officials. Officials said they dismissed students and staff early “out of an abundance of caution” after they were made aware of a “gas odor” at Danbury High School on Thursday morning. The Danbury Fire Department was also called, according to officials.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Fired Madison police officers engaged in ‘malicious gossip,’ report shows
MADISON — Three fired members of the town’s police department, including two women who filed a discrimination lawsuit against the agency, did not create a “hostile work environment” by accusing a fellow officer of inappropriately using sick time, an independent investigation concluded. However, officers Natasha Pucillo...
Register Citizen
Darien officials approve overdue affordable housing plan
DARIEN — Darien’s five-year affordable housing plan is approved and headed to the state three months after the initial deadline. The final version of the plan, with a few last-minute changes, was unanimously approved by the Planning and Zoning commission at Tuesday night’s meeting. Under Connecticut law,...
NBC Connecticut
Dept. of Children and Families Recruiting Nurses to Work at Solnit Children's Center
The Department of Children and Families is “Calling All Nurses.”. The state is looking to hire nurses at the Albert J. Solnit Children’s Center. The psychiatric facilities run by DCF provide in-patient long-term care for children with severe mental illness or behavioral problems. Hospital leadership said more nursing...
Register Citizen
Middletown mayor: Allowing kids to handle disabled rifles at National Night Out a ‘mistake’
MIDDLETOWN — Following the posting of a photograph on social media of a child holding a non-functioning gun during last month’s National Night Out celebration, the police chief took immediate action, creating a policy that would ban firearms at future public events. Chief Erik Costa said Friday that...
Register Citizen
Torrington reviews draft affordable housing plan
TORRINGTON — Following a state mandate to examine its affordable housing, city officials were told this week that more needs to be done to use existing properties and opportunities. Jocelyn Ayer, formerly with the Northwest Hills Council of Governments and now director of the Litchfield County Center for Housing...
Hamden Weighs Transfer Station Tipping Fees
Should Hamden quit requiring proof of residency for the right to drop junk at the town’s transfer station — and instead start charging all dumpers a fee?. The town’s Legislative Council debated that question at a meeting Tuesday evening — then tabled it to a late September vote following more than an hour of back and forth brainstorming regarding how to limit persistent financial strain weighing on taxpayers.
Register Citizen
Torrington moves forward on development at former Hotchkiss Mill site
TORRINGTON — City leaders moved forward with a plan to demolish and clean up portions of the former Hotchkiss Mill property, recommended by Economic Development Director Rista Malanca. The plan requires Torrington to apply for a $1.5 million grant from the state Department of Economic and Community Development, from...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Report of Burglary in Progress in New Haven
Police are investigating a report of a burglary in New Haven and they said medical assistance was requested. Officers were called to the 600 block of Ferry Street to investigate what was reported as a burglary in progress. No additional information was immediately available.
Comments / 1