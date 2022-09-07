ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Local Renters Struggle to Find Housing Under Budget

Soaring rent prices across the state make it harder for renters to find housing in North Texas. The average rent in Dallas is up by 17% year-over-year, with an average price of $1,568, according to RentCafe. Since the start of the pandemic, prices have increased by 22.8%, or an average of $450 more a month.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Houston, TX
City
Arlington, TX
City
Galena Park, TX
Local
Texas Society
Fort Worth, TX
Society
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Baytown, TX
Arlington, TX
Government
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Arlington, TX
Society
Fort Worth, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Government
City
Haltom City, TX
tinybeans.com

Choo Choo! 8 Places to Take Train-Loving Kids in Dallas

If your mini conductor goes off the rails for all things trains, there are plenty of thrilling Dallas train rides and engaging train museums that will have kids whistling like a steam engine with excitement. Your little locomotive lovers keep up with Thomas the Tank Engine on television, and make...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Allie Beth Allman & Associates’ New Catherine Cole Collective Provides a Serious Advantage

In 2021 Catherine Cole joined Allie Beth Allman & Associates, Dallas’s top luxury brokerage. After only one month, she was recognized as a Top Producer in the firm. For Cathy, 2022 started with significant momentum and has continued. She works with relocation clients, and multi-million-dollar listings, and stays on top of one of America’s most dynamic markets.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Near Southside Brings Back Friday on the Green

Perhaps the event that finally signals the absolute end of the pandemic (knock on wood and keep your fingers crossed that it will last), Near Southside, Inc. announced they are bringing back ‘Friday on the Green.’. The popular, free event occurred monthly before Near Southside, Inc. understandably paused the...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Rent#Rental Home#Housing Affordability#Short Term Rental#Business Industry#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Linus Business
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 restaurants planning to open locations in Keller, Northeast Fort Worth

Chicago street food restaurant Portillo’s is opening a location in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Portillo’s) 1. Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. www.torchystacos.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
papercitymag.com

The Fight for the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas

For months, the fanfare surrounding the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas was playing out as usual. In June, a sprawling, 12,470-square-foot estate in Old Preston Hollow was announced as the site of the prestigious event. In July, the 24 designers and architects that would transform the home into a visual wonderland were announced. Just three weeks ago, Veranda, the national media sponsor, shared preview sketches teasing the Texas show house’s maximalist rooms. That same week in August, however, a bright red Stop Work Order was posted outside of 9250 Meadowbrook Drive. Of course, it was a major inconvenience for the always-hurried Kips Bay designers, but the sign was just the tip of the iceberg.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: Get Panoramic Downtown Views in This Two-Story, $10 Million Condo

With many condos, less is more. After all, it’s typically a home for singles or down-sizers. You don’t need all the trappings of a single-family house. But if you are interested in a sky-high mansion, then you might want to take a look at Unit 2505 in the Bleu Ciel condominium. If you’re not, voyeurism is always in vogue.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

The Perry-Miller Streiff Group Dishes on The New Real Estate Market

We’ve become accustomed to a crazy real estate situation. For two years, it was almost as if you could mumble about selling in your sleep, and there would be a line of people outside the door at sunrise. When you can’t leave your house, much less go on a vacation, real estate is the one thing you can do. You can buy, sell, trade up, or downsize. That’s what seemingly everyone did. Thankfully, the pandemic has waned, and we are back to an almost normal market.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fraudsters calling Dallas residents threatening to turn off their water

DALLAS - Dallas Water Utilities is warning its customers about a complex phone scheme threatening to turn off people's water if they do not pay up. The city says people are receiving phone calls and text messages from Dallas Water Utilities actual phone number, 214-651-1441, and asked to make a payment either over the phone or through a text message link.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

CandysDirt

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.

 https://candysdirt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy