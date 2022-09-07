Read full article on original website
Shop the Best Makeup, Haircare, Skincare and Other Beauty Must-Haves for 2022
Beauty talk! Whether you’re browsing online, scanning the shelves at Sephora or taking note of what celebs swear by, it’s easy to find yourself overloaded by all the options. But fear not, because whether you’re on the hunt for skincare that’s going to revolutionize your routine or makeup that’ll up your glam game, we’ve got you […]
Fast Company
Drinking water is becoming more scarce. Is desalination the solution?
Clean freshwater is critical for sustaining human life. However, 1.1 billion people lack access to it worldwide. Desalination represents an increasingly popular way of addressing this. Desalination is the process of extracting salt from saline water to make it drinkable. There are two main types of desalination. In the first–called...
Fast Company
Gen Z smartphone addiction can boost compulsive buying—but businesses can help them kick the habit
People born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s—so-called generation Z—face many financial challenges, from more expensive housing to lower wages. Many are already delaying life plans such as buying a home and saving for retirement as a result. But recent research on the connection between smartphone addiction and compulsive buying behavior in this age group shows the potential for even more financial damage.
Fast Company
What Apple and Amazon suddenly have in common
Beneath its cheery veneer, Apple’s iPhone 14 keynote was unusually dark. From the outset, the company seemed to be warning users that danger lurks everywhere. Its opening Apple Watch montage had users personally thanking Tim Cook for saving them from an array of freak accidents—including a plane crash and a potential bear attack—and was followed soon after by an in-depth discussion of how the new Apple Watch Series 8 can detect car crashes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fast Company
3 ways women can reach the C-suite even though research shows the odds are against them
As a society, we are brimming with women qualified to fill leadership positions. And we know that advancing women into leadership positions not only bridges the gap in gender equity but also improves overall company success. Research shows women have more desired leadership qualities than men and perform higher than their male counterparts in resilience, self-development, honesty, and integrity.
Fast Company
Are you on vacation—or in a retail showroom?
Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture. For years, brands have grappled with a core retail question: When is it better to connect with consumers online or offer a brick-and-mortar store experience? Perhaps there’s a third answer. What if, instead of having consumers browse either store shelves or websites, you could get consumers to spend time actually living with products and brands of potential interest?
Fast Company
A designer reinvents the humble wine decanter by flipping it 180 degrees
Think of a wine decanter and you will likely picture a wide-bottomed jug with a thin neck. This, of course, was designed to allow more oxygen into the vessel to aerate red wine more effectively, which wine connoisseurs say improves the flavor. But that decanter can take up a lot of space on a table, counter, or shelf. Now, an Italian designer has found a way to get the same amount of oxygen in with a much smaller footprint.
Fast Company
This amazing coffee ball is like a Keurig pod without the pod
I hate coffee pods for two main reasons: the taste and the single-serving plastic containers—the latter of which are an awful lot of waste just to make people’s lives marginally more convenient and their souls infinitely more miserable. Fortunately, someone seems to have solved Keurig’s waste problem with...
Fast Company
Fighting the dark underbelly of truffle fraud: Chemists seek to ID a gastronomic ‘black diamond’
Few foods evoke the vibes of gastronomic delicacy quite like the truffle—the fruiting body of an underground mushroom, so cherished that for centuries farmers have trained armies of truffle-hunting pigs in Europe and North America to sniff out bulbs of wild fungi buried beneath the earth, which can take up to a decade to bloom.
