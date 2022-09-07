Read full article on original website
1 person seriously injured following crash on I-485, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A portion of the Interstate 485 outer loop has reopened following a crash that left one person seriously injured on Friday, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash occurred on the I-485 outer loop near mile marker 61, which is Johnston Road, just before noon Friday. The accident left two of three lanes closed on I-485.
School buses still running in NC despite concerns for engine fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bus 168 was finishing its route dropping off children from Cloverleaf Elementary School in Statesville in May 2021 when the driver and bus monitor noticed smoke coming from the engine. That smoke soon turned to fire. The bus driver tried to use an onboard fire extinguisher,...
License plate agency in Huntersville shut down by NCDMV
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles shut down the license plate agency off 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road. Officials say several contract violations were found. The closure won’t affect the license office and license and theft bureau district office at the same location. The agencies...
Kannapolis Fire Department introduces Community Connect
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Fire Department encourages the public to sign up for the new Community Connect Program. This free program allows residents and business owners to share valuable information that may be needed by firefighters in the case of an emergency. The public can register their information online.
‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV viewer said people in her neighborhood, including herself, are feeling pressure to find a new place to live and with little time to do it. A letter from the new rental company in the JT Williams neighborhood has people worried about finding a place to live. WBTV spent the day in this area talking to residents on disability and with low incomes. Packing up their lives and moving on is easier said than done.
Gaston Co. Schools employees hold demonstrations demanding resolution to payroll issues
City of Charlotte postpones parking changes initially scheduled to take effect this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Earlier this year, the City of Charlotte announced that motorists parking in the Uptown and South End areas would be charged for parking in metered spaces on Saturdays. Those plans were scheduled to take effect on Saturday, Sept. 10, but in a social media post on...
newsfromthestates.com
Lincoln County slow to respond to extremely high levels of cancer-causing arsenic in residents’ drinking water
It’s still unclear if the source of the arsenic is naturally occurring or a former lithium mine. B efore Abby and Jason Hollis bought their 1,200-square-foot house on Laboratory Road in rural Lincolnton, the inspector required them to test their drinking water well, a routine step when purchasing a home.
Three inmates overdose within 45-minute span at South Carolina detention center
The incident happened between 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 and 12:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
Gaston County teachers gather outside of South Point High School to protest against payroll issues
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County School teachers stood outside of South Point High School in Belmont before school Friday morning to protest against ongoing payroll problems. Teachers had enough of the issue and could be seen outside of South Point with a big banner that read “Fix Payroll...
New details emerge on 'big time' drug trafficker caught in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff has released new details on the arrest of a "big time player" in drug trafficking to WCNC Charlotte. Muhammad Abdur-Rahim was arrested on Monday, Aug. 29, after deputies said he assaulted them and resisted arrest. Deputies said they eventually apprehended Abdur-Rahim...
Heavy police presence in southwest Charlotte, public told to avoid area
The incident is happening on the 3700 block of Arco Corporate Drive in the Steele Creek area.
Bank of America, Habitat for Humanity partner on affordable housing in west Charlotte neighborhood
Gaston County Police Department launches new cold case unit
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Closing the books on unsolved homicides is an urgent undertaking for the Gaston County Police Department. Captain Billy Downey heads up the department’s newly established cold case unit. “We have 10 cases, I would say probably half of the cold cases that we know,...
'Hundreds of issues affecting hundreds of teachers' | Gaston County Schools employees pushing to receive accurate paychecks
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — More than one thousand people have signed a petition to get Gaston County School employees paid properly. Ever since a new state-mandated payroll system rolled out in the district, staff members said they’re missing money, and for some complete paychecks. The general assembly enacted...
ourdavie.com
Kaplan moving distribution center to Mocksville
Kaplan Early Learning Company, an international provider of preschool learning products for children ages birth to age 8, has chosen Mocksville to expand the warehousing capacity for one of its affiliates, Guidecraft. Guidecraft, which designs, manufactures, and sells educational toys and creative furniture, will move its products to Mocksville from...
‘What is the road out?’ Gaston County Schools employees still experiencing payroll issues; state treasurer communicating with district staff
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been nearly eight full months since Gaston County Schools changed its payroll system, and hundreds of employees say their checks are still incorrect. WBTV first reported on the payroll transition in February as the district transitioned to the Oracle system with the help of...
Cabarrus County Fair returns to the Cabarrus Arena now through September 17
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Fair has opened its gates for the 2022 season and will run through Saturday, September 17 at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, Concord, off Hwy 49. The Fair is open Monday through Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Fridays, 4 to 11...
