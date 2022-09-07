Read full article on original website
because our dumb leaders have never done anything about the fact that we don't hold enough water for all the people that are here they should have made damn bigger more places to hold water make them deeper and more abundant
ctnewsjunkie.com
Soaking Rains Last Week Didn’t Erase Drought Conditions
Members of the Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup decided to keep New London and Windham counties at Stage 3 drought conditions while officials waited to see what the exact impact the latest round of heavy rain had on the state. Workgroup members wanted to stress that communities should continue their efforts...
Register Citizen
Harvest moon rises over CT this weekend
Spooky season gets an early start as the harvest moon rose on Friday and will shine all weekend. It’s called the harvest moon, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, because at the peak of harvest season farmers could “work late in the night by this moon’s light.”
Tropical Storm Kay brings rain, possible flash flooding to SoCal
Tropical Storm Kay veered out into the Pacific Friday while dumping rain throughout Southern California, and it's raising fears of possible flooding in mountain areas.
Hurricane Earl to bring large waves, dangerous rip currents to shores of New England this weekend
BOSTON — Hurricane Earl passed by Bermuda on Thursday night as it tracked north in the Atlantic and it will miss the East Coast by hundreds of miles, but it will bring large waves and dangerous rip currents to the shores of New England this weekend. The National Weather...
ABC6.com
Updated Drought Monitor: Improvements for many
PROVIDNECE, R.I. (WLNE) — After torrential, flooding rain impacted parts of the area on Monday, improvements can be seen in this week’s Drought Monitor update. The highest rainfall totals were seen in Providence County and that is where the area has gone from extreme drought conditions down to severe and even down to moderate drought conditions.
milfordmirror.com
Utility company recommends water conservation in face of drought
Connecticut Water, a public utility company that serves 60 communities throughout the state, is urging residents to take water conservation measures as the drought continues. Recommended measures include mulching to prevent soil from drying out; ensuring toilets and faucets are not leaking; cleaning sidewalks and other walkways with a broom rather than a hose; plus watering plants before 9 a.m. and covering swimming pools to combat evaporation loss.
wiltonbulletin.com
Apples in CT will look and taste different this year due to summer drought
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At Bishop’s Orchards Farm Market & Winery in Guilford, preparation for the 2022 apple picking season had its fair share of obstacles. Over the past few months, the orchard has faced Connecticut’ severe drought conditions, federal calls for...
DEEP delays Trout stocking in Connecticut waters
BURLINGTON, Connecticut — The fish hatchery in Burlington has stayed busy over the past few weeks, there are about 60 thousand trout ready to be released into Connecticut waters – it’s the local waters that aren’t quite ready for the trout. The drought has created a...
Register Citizen
Struggling CT hemp farmers feeling 'left out' of state's cannabis plans
Becky Goetsch grows hemp. She has since 2019, after U.S. Congress passed the Agriculture Improvement Act, which made hemp a legal cash crop. Since then, the price of hemp has crashed. That has, in turn, reduced the number of hemp farmers in Connecticut from a high of 140 in 2020 to about half that now.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Route 9 exit number nostalgia
OK — 21st century. Got it. VHSs. Lotus 1-2-3. “Rolling” down windows (although we still say it). Hong Kong Phooey. And exit numbers that increase incrementally by one. All gone. Well, only “almost” on those exit numbers on Route 9, anyway. But that’s how it goes. And...
NewsTimes
CT rainfall totals: See how much rain fell from Tuesday's storm
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A post-Labor Day storm brought several inches of rain to Connecticut Tuesday amid an ongoing drought. The town of Plainfield in eastern Connecticut recorded the most rainfall in the state, measuring 6.91 inches, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network.
AOL Corp
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- September 8, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that we’re in a bit of a transition period in eastern Long Island Sound. It’s getting a bit harder to find larger bass, but there are plenty of slot class fish and schoolies all over the balls of small bait. If you’re looking for larger bass, large topwater offerings and live eels or scup have been producing well on the usual reefs, especially during the dawn or dusk hours. Bottom fishing has been more of the same, with a decent pick of fluke, scup, and sea bass on the deeper water structure. There have been a few albie reports from Rhode Island, but nothing happening in the Sound just yet. This current windy weather pattern may help send some in from the east.
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
WMUR.com
Body of Mississippi man found in Connecticut River after possible drowning
HANOVER, N.H. — A man from Mississippi has died after a possible drowning, according to New Hampshire State Police. Police in Vermont got a call about a missing hiker Thursday morning who was last seen Wednesday night headed towards the Connecticut River, officials said. Thursday afternoon, Hanover firefighters and...
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
alaskasnewssource.com
A big fall storm arrives
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A wet and windy outlook is in place for Southcentral Alaska, extending into the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Prince William Sound, and toward Lake Louise, Glennallen, and Gakona. The big impact from the storm will be high winds and heavy rain. Anchorage will see rain through much of...
Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
No wind, so what’s causing trees and branches to fall?
HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH) – Flooded roads were not the only problem from this rain. Down trees are also an issue. A tree fell on an apartment building on Gillett Street in Hartford, leaving broken windows and crushing a few cars. Flood warnings have been up and down over the past 24 hours. The Higganum Creek, […]
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut’s Official State Flag – Who Knew?
…that Connecticut did not adopt an official state flag until 1897?. While Connecticut used variations of flags for state and other official functions before the 1890s, there was no official standard version. In 1895—after asking the legislature for a state flag to decorate their new meeting space—the Anna Warner Bailey Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.) from Groton requested the government adopt an official flag. Inspired by the D.A.R., Governor O. Vincent Coffin introduced the first proposal for the adoption of a state flag and the General Assembly appointed a special committee to take up the matter.
