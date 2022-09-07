ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

aamusports.com

Alabama A&M Closes Out ISTAP HBCU Challenge With 3-0 Win Over South Carolina State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama A&M (1-9, 0-0 SWAC) closed out the ISTAP HBCU Challenge with a dominant 3-0 victory over South Carolina State (0-7, 0-0 MEAC) in NCAA Division I women's volleyball action on Saturday, September 10. They earned the victory by scores of 25-12, 25-11 and 25-12. Additionally, due to technical difficulties on site yesterday, we will have the full recap of the Bulldogs' 3-0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-17) defeat at the hands of Coppin State (4-6, 0-0 MEAC).
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Bruce Pearl adds 2 to coaching staff, including former Auburn standout

Bruce Pearl made a pair of additions to Auburn’s support staff for the upcoming season, including the addition of a former Tigers standout. The Tigers added Geoff Gray and Bryant Smith to the coaching staff as a graduate assistant and student assistant, respectively. For Smith, it’s a return to the program that he helped lead to its first SEC regular-season title in 1999.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Opelika knocks off No. 1-ranked Central-Phenix City with overtime field goal

Opelika made sure Central-Phenix City didn’t climb the stairway to seven. The Class 7A, No. 7-ranked Bulldogs (4-0 overall, 3-0 in Class 7A, Region 2) earned a 17-14 overtime victory over No. 1-ranked Central on Friday, as Jaclarence Perry intercepted a pass to end Central’s overtime possession and Johnni Cesena kicked the game-winning field goal.
OPELIKA, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Hornets scoreless versus Montgomery Academy

On September 2, 2022, the Bullock County Hornets faced the Montgomery Academy Eagles. Bullock County High School started the season with a 2-0 record, but they took on a squad that played in the 3A State Championship last season (lost to Piedmont 27-18). It was a wet night at home,...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
WTVM

Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 33

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local criminal defense and personal injury attorney, Ralston Jarrett, has died at age 33. Jarrett was licensed to practice law in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina. According to Jarrett’s website, after graduating from Thomas Goode Jones School of Law, Jarrett interned at the District Attorney’s...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
MONTGOMERY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Illegal street racing seriously injures one

An illegal drag race held on County Road 7 in the High Log Community has severely injured a Bullock County citizen on Labor Day, September 6, 2022. Reportedly, two cars lined up side by side to race. Allegedly, Qyedarrious Williams was located in an area in front of the cars...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
globalconstructionreview.com

Turner to give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year

Turner Construction will give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year to support students studying construction, architecture and engineering degrees. Turner Construction was the biggest contractor in the US by revenue last year. Meanwhile, Tuskegee is accredited under the Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCU) designation in the US. Starting...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WTVM

Auburn Univ., US Army host ceremony for historic 10-year agreement

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A historic 10-year agreement between the U.S. Army and Auburn University was in the works on Sept. 7. Auburn University and Army leadership finalized the plan by signing on the dotted line. A special signing ceremony, open to the public, was held at Auburn’s College of...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Colleagues and friends remember Ralston Jarrett

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -“He said, I’m a lawyer. I said, but I don’t know you, and he said I’m a good lawyer,” says Columbus resident Mickey Webb. Mickey Webb of Columbus says that’s how he met young attorney Ralston Jarrett. The lawyer made it...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Three arrested on burglary and theft charges in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested three men on burglary and theft charges. On Sept. 5, officers arrested 19-year-old Marquavion Armoney Hughley, of Opelika, 19-year-old Jacobbi Denard Sterling, of Montgomery, and 20-year-old Daylen Ja’Micheal Mills, of Opelika, on felony warrants charging each with burglary third degree and theft of property first degree.
AUBURN, AL

