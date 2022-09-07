Read full article on original website
Alabama A&M Closes Out ISTAP HBCU Challenge With 3-0 Win Over South Carolina State
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama A&M (1-9, 0-0 SWAC) closed out the ISTAP HBCU Challenge with a dominant 3-0 victory over South Carolina State (0-7, 0-0 MEAC) in NCAA Division I women's volleyball action on Saturday, September 10. They earned the victory by scores of 25-12, 25-11 and 25-12. Additionally, due to technical difficulties on site yesterday, we will have the full recap of the Bulldogs' 3-0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-17) defeat at the hands of Coppin State (4-6, 0-0 MEAC).
Alabama A&M Football Challenges FBS Foe Troy Before Falling 38-17 In Non-Conference Action
THE STATS - ALABAMA A&M. Full Statistics Unavailable (On-Site Technical Difficulties) In a sharp contrast from the opener at Alabama-Birmingham when they surrendered 28 first quarter points, it would be the Bulldogs that would do the scoring in the opening frame – although it would take a bit. A&M...
Alabama A&M Women's Soccer Heads To Austin Peay To Continue Long Running Series
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Coming off a game at Florida International that ended in a no contest, Alabama A&M (2-3, 0-0 SWAC) looks to get their first full game in in 10 days as they travel to Austin Peay (1-3-3, 0-0-0 ASUN) in non-conference action on Sunday, September 11. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Alabama A&M Falls 3-0 To Delaware State and Coppin State On Day 1 Of ISTAP HBCU Challenge
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama A&M (0-9, 0-0 SWAC) dropped a pair of matches by 3-0 scores to Delaware State (7-2, 0-0 MEAC) and Coppin State (4-6, 0-0 MEAC) on Day 1 of the ISTAP HBCU Challenge in NCAA Division I women's volleyball action on Friday, September 9. DSU earned...
Bruce Pearl adds 2 to coaching staff, including former Auburn standout
Bruce Pearl made a pair of additions to Auburn’s support staff for the upcoming season, including the addition of a former Tigers standout. The Tigers added Geoff Gray and Bryant Smith to the coaching staff as a graduate assistant and student assistant, respectively. For Smith, it’s a return to the program that he helped lead to its first SEC regular-season title in 1999.
Auburn's QB depth chart is officially shaking up
For the first time since TJ Finley was named the starter, the "or" is returning.
Opelika knocks off No. 1-ranked Central-Phenix City with overtime field goal
Opelika made sure Central-Phenix City didn’t climb the stairway to seven. The Class 7A, No. 7-ranked Bulldogs (4-0 overall, 3-0 in Class 7A, Region 2) earned a 17-14 overtime victory over No. 1-ranked Central on Friday, as Jaclarence Perry intercepted a pass to end Central’s overtime possession and Johnni Cesena kicked the game-winning field goal.
What Nick Saban said about penalties, QB play after Alabama beats Texas
Crammed into a tiny room under the stadium, Nick Saban is set to address the 20-19 win over Texas. It was a wild one so this should get interesting. We’ll have all the updates. Stay tuned. -- Saban said they showed great resilience after not playing Alabama football for...
Auburn WR J.J. Evans to enter transfer portal
J.J. Evans, sophomore receiver for Auburn University, announced Wednesday he plans to enter the transfer portal via Twitter.
Hornets scoreless versus Montgomery Academy
On September 2, 2022, the Bullock County Hornets faced the Montgomery Academy Eagles. Bullock County High School started the season with a 2-0 record, but they took on a squad that played in the 3A State Championship last season (lost to Piedmont 27-18). It was a wet night at home,...
Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 33
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local criminal defense and personal injury attorney, Ralston Jarrett, has died at age 33. Jarrett was licensed to practice law in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina. According to Jarrett’s website, after graduating from Thomas Goode Jones School of Law, Jarrett interned at the District Attorney’s...
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
Illegal street racing seriously injures one
An illegal drag race held on County Road 7 in the High Log Community has severely injured a Bullock County citizen on Labor Day, September 6, 2022. Reportedly, two cars lined up side by side to race. Allegedly, Qyedarrious Williams was located in an area in front of the cars...
Turner to give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year
Turner Construction will give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year to support students studying construction, architecture and engineering degrees. Turner Construction was the biggest contractor in the US by revenue last year. Meanwhile, Tuskegee is accredited under the Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCU) designation in the US. Starting...
Auburn Univ., US Army host ceremony for historic 10-year agreement
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A historic 10-year agreement between the U.S. Army and Auburn University was in the works on Sept. 7. Auburn University and Army leadership finalized the plan by signing on the dotted line. A special signing ceremony, open to the public, was held at Auburn’s College of...
Attempted murder suspect apprehended by Alabama officials following multi-agency manhunt
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) aided in a man hunt that brought one attempted murder suspect into custody. ALEA says that the manhunt began at around 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. 26-year-old Notorius Crenshon Baldwin of Union Springs, Alabama, was apprehended at around 11:27 a.m. in the woods […]
Colleagues and friends remember Ralston Jarrett
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -“He said, I’m a lawyer. I said, but I don’t know you, and he said I’m a good lawyer,” says Columbus resident Mickey Webb. Mickey Webb of Columbus says that’s how he met young attorney Ralston Jarrett. The lawyer made it...
Alabama triple murder suspect seeks to prohibit the death penalty due to intellectual disability
Attorneys for a man charged in connection with a triple murder in Guntersville filed a motion asking the state to prohibit the death penalty because the defendant is intellectually disabled.
Three arrested on burglary and theft charges in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested three men on burglary and theft charges. On Sept. 5, officers arrested 19-year-old Marquavion Armoney Hughley, of Opelika, 19-year-old Jacobbi Denard Sterling, of Montgomery, and 20-year-old Daylen Ja’Micheal Mills, of Opelika, on felony warrants charging each with burglary third degree and theft of property first degree.
