ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

The Dish: Celebrity chef Sara Moulton to dish on her mentor Julia Child at Greenwich Library event

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Out there ... The Greenwich Library will feature a showing of the 2021 documentary, “Julia,” which chronicles the life of renowned chef Julia Child through never-before-seen archival footage and photos, and first-person accounts, on Friday at 7 p.m. Afterward, stay for a Q&A with Julia Child’s protégée and celebrity chef Sara Moulton, executive chef of Gourmet magazine, food editor of “Good Morning America,” and cookbook author. For more info, go to www.greenwichlibrary.org.
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Greenwich, CT
Education
Register Citizen

‘Gas odor’ prompts evacuation of Danbury High School, officials say

DANBURY — The local public high school was evacuated on Thursday due to a possible gas leak, according to officials. Officials said they dismissed students and staff early “out of an abundance of caution” after they were made aware of a “gas odor” at Danbury High School on Thursday morning. The Danbury Fire Department was also called, according to officials.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

The Sleeping Potato opens at SoNo Collection in Norwalk: ‘People will trust us’

NORWALK — During his career, Har’rell Chisolm has worked as a Metro-North Railroad conductor, started an entertainment and business services company, become a paralegal and published a book. With his latest venture, the Bronx, N.Y. native has further diversified his professional portfolio by opening a dining establishment in one of the newest malls in the country.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford health expo, 9/11 ceremonies happening this weekend

The one-day event is offering free health screenings, flu shots, health programs, health services, giveaways and raffle prizes. Among the groups in attendance this year will be GoodCell, a life sciences, preventive health care service that stores personal biomaterial to enable future potential cellular therapy — similar to the method of cord blood banking but for adults.
STAMFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brunswick School#Ne Brunswick Town#K12
Register Citizen

Harvest moon rises over CT this weekend

Spooky season gets an early start as the harvest moon rose on Friday and will shine all weekend. It’s called the harvest moon, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, because at the peak of harvest season farmers could “work late in the night by this moon’s light.”
WATERBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Register Citizen

Crack in Darien’s Hanson Road Bridge means it must be replaced

DARIEN — Town officials plan to replace the Hanson Road Bridge after a crack was discovered during a routine maintenance check last week. The Hanson Road Bridge is rated as “fair or worse” — and at least nine other bridges in Darien hold the same rating.
DARIEN, CT
Register Citizen

Westchester County Airport’s neighbors complain about ‘overwhelming’ noise from planes, jets, helicopters

GREENWICH — Renewed complaints about noise and air-traffic volume are being raised by the public as a new master plan for Westchester County Airport moves forward. Another public hearing is set in Greenwich at the Harvest Time Church on Sept. 13. If previous hearings offer any guide, the issue of noise abatement at the airport will be front and center, as it was at a well-attended public hearing Tuesday at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in New York.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Register Citizen

Darien officials approve overdue affordable housing plan

DARIEN — Darien’s five-year affordable housing plan is approved and headed to the state three months after the initial deadline. The final version of the plan, with a few last-minute changes, was unanimously approved by the Planning and Zoning commission at Tuesday night’s meeting. Under Connecticut law,...
DARIEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Jogger hit by car at Wallingford intersection

WALLINGFORD — A woman was hospitalized after being struck by a car while jogging on Center Street Friday morning, according to police. Wallingford police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Center Street, near the corner of South Colony Road, around 11:35 a.m., Sgt. Stephen Jaques said. Police...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Susan B. Anthony Project to hold ‘Cocktails and Jazz in the Barn’ Sept. 16

TORRINGTON — Susan B. Anthony Project’s “Cocktails and Jazz in the Barn” returns to the Inn at Mount Pleasant in Torrington,6-8 p.m. Sept. 16. Tickets are available now at www.sbaproject.org, with all proceeds from ticket sales, donations, and a silent auction, supporting the agency’s services provided to victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

What you need to know about Norwalk’s Oyster Festival this weekend

NORWALK — The city’s 44th Oyster Festival will be held Friday through Sunday, with local crafts, food and music. The festival will be open Friday from 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the Norwalk Seaport Association, which operates the festival.
NORWALK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy