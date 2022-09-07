Read full article on original website
Fairfield guide meant to end years of tension between beachside residents, university students
FAIRFIELD — Officials are hoping a new guide listing the rules and policies for the town’s beach areas will create a better experience for university students and year-round residents living there. “The hope is that this document will provide helpful information for all residents of the rules and...
Greenwich’s Charles and Deborah Royce saved Stamford’s Avon Theatre, then Westerly’s Ocean House
GREENWICH — The Avon Theatre in Stamford was in poor shape and ready for the wrecking ball after it closed its doors in 1999. The old movie house, which opened in 1939 with a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” was just blocks away from two large new movie multiplexes.
Greenwich ‘lags behind’ its neighbors on protecting open space, says one town official who calls for action
GREENWICH — When it comes to acquiring and preserving open space in town, Greenwich is falling behind the efforts of its neighbors to keep land free from development, according to one local official. “Despite the size of our town and our resources, we are not keeping up with our...
The Dish: Celebrity chef Sara Moulton to dish on her mentor Julia Child at Greenwich Library event
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Out there ... The Greenwich Library will feature a showing of the 2021 documentary, “Julia,” which chronicles the life of renowned chef Julia Child through never-before-seen archival footage and photos, and first-person accounts, on Friday at 7 p.m. Afterward, stay for a Q&A with Julia Child’s protégée and celebrity chef Sara Moulton, executive chef of Gourmet magazine, food editor of “Good Morning America,” and cookbook author. For more info, go to www.greenwichlibrary.org.
New Canaan school board leaves ‘diversity’ out of district goal that previously included it
NEW CANAAN — School board members voted unanimously Wednesday on language that omitted the word “diversity” from a district goal that had previously included and emphasized diversity, equity and inclusion. The board also agreed to rely on research, and not experts, to accomplish it — a reversal from its 2021-22 goals.
‘Gas odor’ prompts evacuation of Danbury High School, officials say
DANBURY — The local public high school was evacuated on Thursday due to a possible gas leak, according to officials. Officials said they dismissed students and staff early “out of an abundance of caution” after they were made aware of a “gas odor” at Danbury High School on Thursday morning. The Danbury Fire Department was also called, according to officials.
The Sleeping Potato opens at SoNo Collection in Norwalk: ‘People will trust us’
NORWALK — During his career, Har’rell Chisolm has worked as a Metro-North Railroad conductor, started an entertainment and business services company, become a paralegal and published a book. With his latest venture, the Bronx, N.Y. native has further diversified his professional portfolio by opening a dining establishment in one of the newest malls in the country.
Stamford health expo, 9/11 ceremonies happening this weekend
The one-day event is offering free health screenings, flu shots, health programs, health services, giveaways and raffle prizes. Among the groups in attendance this year will be GoodCell, a life sciences, preventive health care service that stores personal biomaterial to enable future potential cellular therapy — similar to the method of cord blood banking but for adults.
Harvest moon rises over CT this weekend
Spooky season gets an early start as the harvest moon rose on Friday and will shine all weekend. It’s called the harvest moon, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, because at the peak of harvest season farmers could “work late in the night by this moon’s light.”
Guilford parents sue schools, say kids were bullied over parents’ objections to teachings on race
In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Connecticut federal court by attorney Norm Pattis, the plaintiffs claim their children faced bullying and retaliation because of their parents’ political views, and say school employees failed to intervene. The filing, which lists Danielle Scarpellino, William Maisano and Tim Chamberlain as plaintiffs, also...
New Milford aims to replace one of worst bridges in Litchfield County. Why some are concerned
NEW MILFORD - Nearly a dozen residents raised concerns about road closures, safety and access to emergency services recently at the public information meeting for the proposed replacement of the Merryall Road bridge. With a rating of four out of 10, the Merryall Road bridge (located over the West Aspetuck...
Police: NY state trooper released from hospital after hit-and-run crash on I-95 near Greenwich border
PORT CHESTER, N.Y. — New York State Police said one of their troopers was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver after picking up debris on southbound Interstate 95 near the Connecticut border Thursday night. The trooper was treated at Westchester Medical Center and had been released as of...
Crack in Darien’s Hanson Road Bridge means it must be replaced
DARIEN — Town officials plan to replace the Hanson Road Bridge after a crack was discovered during a routine maintenance check last week. The Hanson Road Bridge is rated as “fair or worse” — and at least nine other bridges in Darien hold the same rating.
Popular bagel shop, Bagelman, to open its fourth location — this time in New Milford
NEW MILFORD — Fans of the popular Bagelman eatery will be happy to learn the family-owned business is opening a fourth location — this time in New Milford. The business will take over Bagel Barn on 312 Danbury Road, which closed this week after being open since December.
Westchester County Airport’s neighbors complain about ‘overwhelming’ noise from planes, jets, helicopters
GREENWICH — Renewed complaints about noise and air-traffic volume are being raised by the public as a new master plan for Westchester County Airport moves forward. Another public hearing is set in Greenwich at the Harvest Time Church on Sept. 13. If previous hearings offer any guide, the issue of noise abatement at the airport will be front and center, as it was at a well-attended public hearing Tuesday at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in New York.
Husband of caregiver gets 7 years for helping her beat, burn Trumbull man to death
BRIDGEPORT — A former IT exec, who police said held his wife’s disabled uncle so she could beat the victim with his own cane and then helped prop the now dead man up with a lit cigarette in his hand on the front porch to cover up the crime, was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison.
Darien officials approve overdue affordable housing plan
DARIEN — Darien’s five-year affordable housing plan is approved and headed to the state three months after the initial deadline. The final version of the plan, with a few last-minute changes, was unanimously approved by the Planning and Zoning commission at Tuesday night’s meeting. Under Connecticut law,...
Police: Jogger hit by car at Wallingford intersection
WALLINGFORD — A woman was hospitalized after being struck by a car while jogging on Center Street Friday morning, according to police. Wallingford police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Center Street, near the corner of South Colony Road, around 11:35 a.m., Sgt. Stephen Jaques said. Police...
Susan B. Anthony Project to hold ‘Cocktails and Jazz in the Barn’ Sept. 16
TORRINGTON — Susan B. Anthony Project’s “Cocktails and Jazz in the Barn” returns to the Inn at Mount Pleasant in Torrington,6-8 p.m. Sept. 16. Tickets are available now at www.sbaproject.org, with all proceeds from ticket sales, donations, and a silent auction, supporting the agency’s services provided to victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
What you need to know about Norwalk’s Oyster Festival this weekend
NORWALK — The city’s 44th Oyster Festival will be held Friday through Sunday, with local crafts, food and music. The festival will be open Friday from 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the Norwalk Seaport Association, which operates the festival.
