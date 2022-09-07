Who shot 3 people outside a Miami-area apartment complex? Gunfire came from a truck

Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police said two men and a woman were standing outside of an apartment complex at 2050 NW 64th St. when a burgundy Ford F-150 pickup truck approached and someone inside opened fire.

One man was struck in the arm, a second was struck in the lower back and the woman was struck in the leg.

Miami-Dade Fire rescue took the three injured people to Ryder Trauma Center. The truck took off in an unknown direction.

Anyone with informatiion should call CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or 866-471-8477.

This report is from Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami.