Who shot 3 people outside a Miami-area apartment complex? Gunfire came from a truck
Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in Northwest Miami-Dade.
Police said two men and a woman were standing outside of an apartment complex at 2050 NW 64th St. when a burgundy Ford F-150 pickup truck approached and someone inside opened fire.
One man was struck in the arm, a second was struck in the lower back and the woman was struck in the leg.
Miami-Dade Fire rescue took the three injured people to Ryder Trauma Center. The truck took off in an unknown direction.
Anyone with informatiion should call CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or 866-471-8477.
This report is from Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami.
