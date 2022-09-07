Every Penn State player on an NFL opening day roster in 2022
The start of a new season in the National Football League is here and there will be a good amount of Penn State flavor throughout the league this season. Penn State will have the eighth most players on an NFL opening day roster this season with 34 players appearing on an NFL team’s 53-man roster to start the season (plus two additional players on injured reserve and another on the physically unable to perform list). In all, Penn State claims 44 players are on NFL rosters to start the year with the inclusion of practice squad players.
That includes nine players who were on the Penn State roster in 2021, including wide receiver Jahan Dotson , defensive end Arnold Ebiketie , and safety Jaquan Brisker . Dotson is one of four Penn State players on the Washington Commanders , the most of any NFL franchise to start the season.
Former kicker Robbie Gould continues to be the elder statesman of the Nittany Lions football family in the NFL. Gould, of the San Francisco 49ers , is entering his 19th season in the NFL.
Here is a look at every Penn State player on either an NFL team’s 53-man roster or practice squad at the start of the 2022 season.
Arnold Ebiketie, Atlanta Falcons
Derrick Tangelo, Atlanta Falcons practice squad
Jesse Luketa, Arizona Cardinals practice squad
Trace McSorley, Arizona Cardinals practice squad
Odafe Oweh, Baltimore Ravens
Jordan Stout, Baltimore Ravens
Ryan Bates, Buffalo Bills
DaQuan Jones, Buffalo Bills
Yetur Gross-Matos, Carolina Panthers
John Lovett, Carolina Panthers practice squad
Brandon Smith, Carolina Panthers
Jaquan Brisker, Chicago Bears
Jesse James, Cleveland Browns
Nick Bowers, Cincinnati Bengals practice squad
Connor McGovern, Dallas Cowboys
Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
KJ Hamler, Denver Broncos
Jason Cabinda, Detroit Lions
Amani Oruwariye, Detroit Lions
Adrian Amos, Green Bay Packers (team captain)
Rasheed Walker, Green Bay Packers
Will Fries, Indianapolis Colts
Austin Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers
Grant Haley, Los Angeles Rams practice squad
Allen Robinson, Los Angeles Rams
Nick Scott, Los Angeles Rams
Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins
Dan Chisena, Minnesota Vikings practice squad
Blake Gillikin, New Orleans Saints
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants (team captain)
Cam Brown, New York Giants (team captain)
Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
Marcus Allen, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
Kevin Givens, San Francisco 49ers
Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers
John Reid, Seattle Seahawks (injured reserve)
Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Carl Nassib, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Donovan Smith, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Troy Apke, Washington Commanders practice squad
Tariq Castro-Fields, Washington Commanders practice squad
Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders
Shaka Toney, Washington Commanders
