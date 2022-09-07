ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Every Penn State player on an NFL opening day roster in 2022

By Kevin McGuire
 3 days ago

The start of a new season in the National Football League is here and there will be a good amount of Penn State flavor throughout the league this season. Penn State will have the eighth most players on an NFL opening day roster this season with 34 players appearing on an NFL team’s 53-man roster to start the season (plus two additional players on injured reserve and another on the physically unable to perform list). In all, Penn State claims 44 players are on NFL rosters to start the year with the inclusion of practice squad players.

That includes nine players who were on the Penn State roster in 2021, including wide receiver Jahan Dotson , defensive end Arnold Ebiketie , and safety Jaquan Brisker . Dotson is one of four Penn State players on the Washington Commanders , the most of any NFL franchise to start the season.

Former kicker Robbie Gould continues to be the elder statesman of the Nittany Lions football family in the NFL. Gould, of the San Francisco 49ers , is entering his 19th season in the NFL.

Here is a look at every Penn State player on either an NFL team’s 53-man roster or practice squad at the start of the 2022 season.

Arnold Ebiketie, Atlanta Falcons

Derrick Tangelo, Atlanta Falcons practice squad

Jesse Luketa, Arizona Cardinals practice squad

Trace McSorley, Arizona Cardinals practice squad

Odafe Oweh, Baltimore Ravens

Jordan Stout, Baltimore Ravens

Ryan Bates, Buffalo Bills

DaQuan Jones, Buffalo Bills

Yetur Gross-Matos, Carolina Panthers

John Lovett, Carolina Panthers practice squad

Brandon Smith, Carolina Panthers

Jaquan Brisker, Chicago Bears

Jesse James, Cleveland Browns

Nick Bowers, Cincinnati Bengals practice squad

Connor McGovern, Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

KJ Hamler, Denver Broncos

Jason Cabinda, Detroit Lions

Amani Oruwariye, Detroit Lions

Adrian Amos, Green Bay Packers (team captain)

Rasheed Walker, Green Bay Packers

Will Fries, Indianapolis Colts

Austin Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers

Grant Haley, Los Angeles Rams practice squad

Allen Robinson, Los Angeles Rams

Nick Scott, Los Angeles Rams

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

Dan Chisena, Minnesota Vikings practice squad

Blake Gillikin, New Orleans Saints

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants (team captain)

Cam Brown, New York Giants (team captain)

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Marcus Allen, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Kevin Givens, San Francisco 49ers

Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers

John Reid, Seattle Seahawks (injured reserve)

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carl Nassib, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Donovan Smith, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Troy Apke, Washington Commanders practice squad

Tariq Castro-Fields, Washington Commanders practice squad

Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders

Shaka Toney, Washington Commanders

Five takeaways from Penn State’s Week 2 victory over Ohio

A little more than a week after opening the season with an exhilarating road win at Purdue, Penn State got a chance to provide a different set of thrills for the fans in its home opener in Beaver Stadium on Saturday. Penn State’s 46-10 domination of Ohio served up a good glimpse into Penn State’s future with freshmen standing out in the spotlight against the Bobcats. What was expected to be a total mismatch proved to be the case, and head coach James Franklin was able to use that to his advantage to give a rest to some of his veterans...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
