Every Penn State player on an NFL opening day roster in 2022

The start of a new season in the National Football League is here and there will be a good amount of Penn State flavor throughout the league this season. Penn State will have the eighth most players on an NFL opening day roster this season with 34 players appearing on an NFL team’s 53-man roster to start the season (plus two additional players on injured reserve and another on the physically unable to perform list). In all, Penn State claims 44 players are on NFL rosters to start the year with the inclusion of practice squad players.

That includes nine players who were on the Penn State roster in 2021, including wide receiver Jahan Dotson , defensive end Arnold Ebiketie , and safety Jaquan Brisker . Dotson is one of four Penn State players on the Washington Commanders , the most of any NFL franchise to start the season.

Former kicker Robbie Gould continues to be the elder statesman of the Nittany Lions football family in the NFL. Gould, of the San Francisco 49ers , is entering his 19th season in the NFL.

Here is a look at every Penn State player on either an NFL team’s 53-man roster or practice squad at the start of the 2022 season.

Arnold Ebiketie, Atlanta Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Tangelo, Atlanta Falcons practice squad

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Jesse Luketa, Arizona Cardinals practice squad

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Trace McSorley, Arizona Cardinals practice squad

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Odafe Oweh, Baltimore Ravens

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Stout, Baltimore Ravens

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Bates, Buffalo Bills

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

DaQuan Jones, Buffalo Bills

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Yetur Gross-Matos, Carolina Panthers

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

John Lovett, Carolina Panthers practice squad

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Smith, Carolina Panthers

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Jaquan Brisker, Chicago Bears

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Jesse James, Cleveland Browns

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Bowers, Cincinnati Bengals practice squad

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Connor McGovern, Dallas Cowboys

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

KJ Hamler, Denver Broncos

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Cabinda, Detroit Lions

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Amani Oruwariye, Detroit Lions

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Adrian Amos, Green Bay Packers (team captain)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Rasheed Walker, Green Bay Packers

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Will Fries, Indianapolis Colts

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers

AP Photo/Daily Record/Sunday News, Jason Plotkin

Grant Haley, Los Angeles Rams practice squad

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Allen Robinson, Los Angeles Rams

Syndication: The Enquirer

Nick Scott, Los Angeles Rams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

Syndication: Palm Beach Post

Dan Chisena, Minnesota Vikings practice squad

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Gillikin, New Orleans Saints

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants (team captain)

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Brown, New York Giants (team captain)

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Allen, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Givens, San Francisco 49ers

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

John Reid, Seattle Seahawks (injured reserve)

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Carl Nassib, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Smith, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Apke, Washington Commanders practice squad

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Tariq Castro-Fields, Washington Commanders practice squad

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Shaka Toney, Washington Commanders

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

