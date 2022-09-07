Top 10 things to do in Galveston this weekend of September 9, 2022 include Adaptive Water Sports Festival, Texas Renaissance Festival: Tour of Galveston, and more!

Read full article on original website
houstononthecheap.com
Chinatown Houston – Fun things to do, restaurants, shopping, massage & more!
With Asians beings one of the fastest growing ethnic groups in Houston, it’s no secret that Houston’s Chinatown is bursting at the seams with fun, affordable things to do. Originally located in East Downtown (EaDo), Chinatown has since shifted southwest and is now populated with Vietnamese, Indian, Pakistani, Chinese, Korean, and many more populations. To keep up with demand, businesses sprouted up all over Bellaire Blvd., leaving Houstonians with a diverse, exciting area to explore.
mocomotive.com
Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
How Houston's oldest crawfish restaurant pioneered Cajun food in the city
Ragin' Cajun evolved from a 1970s po'boy shop and seasonal parking lot crawfish boils.
Click2Houston.com
Residents in west Houston fed up with loud siren they say rings throughout the night
HOUSTON – One west Houston resident says an extremely loud, piercing noise coming from a nearby plaza has been keeping her and other people who live in the area up at night. “It’s very loud, piercing,” the woman, who asked not to be identified, said. She added...
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
New Buc-ee's car wash 'tunnel' in Baytown may scrub Katy facility as world's longest
It is unclear how long the Baytown car wash will be, but its competitor's location has the longest car wash tunnel spanning 255 feet, the largest in the world.
Eat of the Week: Smoked oxtails served only on Thursdays
Ray's BBQ Shack on Old Spanish Trail serves this barbecue special once a week.
Upcoming mobile food distributions for the week of September 5th - September 10th
Upcoming mobile food distributions for the week of September 5th - September 10th. Any resident of Galveston County who meets federal income guidelines or has an emergency need can receive food from any mobile location regardless of what city they reside in.
cw39.com
Major closure on US-290 in Cypress starts over the weekend
CYPRESS, Texas (KIAH) – Weekend plans take you out to Northwest Houston? Make sure you plan a lot of extra time to avoid the major closure taking place on US-290. Beginning Saturday, September 10 at 4 a.m. all main lanes outbound at Barker Cypress to Cypress Rosehill will be shutdown. Drivers instead will take the frontage road in the area until the main lanes reopen at 8 p.m. later that day.
'Things will never be the same' | Two big office-to-apartment conversions underway in downtown Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — The tip top of the 1927 Niels Esperson building is its most characteristic feature and is visible from various vantage points amid newer neighbors. “I’ve loved this building since the day I first saw it,” said Gensler principal architect Dean Strombom. He's now helping...
Galveston Island Greek Festival Returns
Galveston Island Greek Festival Returns October 15 & 16. Celebrate the Mediterranean at the 38th Annual Galveston Island Greek Festival, October 15 and 16, with the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church at their annual party at 1824 Ball St. Immerse yourself in Hellenic culture at this lively...
Currently missing people from Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing from 2022. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the […]
Fort Bend cop shares video of coyote jumping 6-foot fence near Houston
A coyote recently killed a pet in a nearby subdivision, Constable Chad Norvell said.
Click2Houston.com
FOUND: UT student, Houston native reported missing was listed as Jane Doe at children’s hospital, nurse says
AUSTIN, Texas – A Houston family says their loved one who was reported missing has been located after a nurse said that she had been listed as a Jane Doe at a children’s hospital a few days ago. According to family members, Aliayae Haynes was last seen in...
cw39.com
This Texas city is one of the least ethnically diverse cities in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — The U.S. is home to many different cultures and backgrounds; with that immigration reform is a prominent topic in political circles. In the spirit of this conversation, WalletHub has done a study looking at “American’s current cultural profile”, where officials wanted to know which cities had the most and least ethnic diversity.
fsrmagazine.com
Walk-On's Comes to Baytown, Texas
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is getting ready to bring gameday with a taste of Louisiana to Baytown. This fall, the award-winning restaurant will open its doors at 10528 I-10 Service Road in front of Showbiz Cinema. The new 8,500-square-foot Walk-On’s will mark the first in Baytown, third in the Houston area and 17th in Texas.
Community concerned over pile of belongings left in dead neighbor's yard
Action 13 explains how a woman's passing created a nuisance-level pile outside of her Kingwood home, and how neighbors acted to get it cleared.
University of Houston's president was victim of crime while testifying in Austin, picture shows
University of Houston President Renu Khator shared a picture on Twitter of the conditions she found her car in after testifying in Austin.
Resident near Houston claims $1 million Powerball Texas Lottery ticket prize
It's a great day to claim a seven-figure win from the Texas Lottery don't you think?
