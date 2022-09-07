ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Gogglebox on Channel 4's schedule tonight after the Queen's death?

After the news of the Queen’s death on September 8th, several networks suspended programming, such as BBC One, BBC Two, ITV and Channel 5. Gogglebox fans now wonder if the new series will air on Channel 4 (Sep 9th). The new series of Gogglebox, which sees families react to...
Is Celebrity MasterChef on tonight following BBC schedule change?

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, schedule changes have been made to TV programming in 2022. Viewers want to know more about which shows are still airing and which have been postponed. So, let’s take a look at whether Celebrity MasterChef is on tonight. The 2022 competition was nearing its finale.
Where is the Big Brother Jury House and is it far from the main BB24 House?

BB24 has been filled with surprising twists and turns throughout the season. Just when we thought that the evicted house guests had left and returned to their original lives, it turns out that they’ve actually been living in another house away from the remaining contestants. Some evicted contestants have...
Love Island USA season 4: Which couples are still together?

Love Island USA season 4 has sadly come to an end, but luckily, not all of the couples have called quits on their relationship. Since the reunion aired on September 1st, many wonder which duos are still together. Spoilers: Zeta and Timmy were crowned the winning couple, while Jared and...
Grand Designs couple Kate and Rob totally transform their 1940's prefab house

Grand Designs is back in 2022 with a brand new series and Kevin McCloud is set to show off some of the UK’s most impressive builds. Many ambitious people have appeared on the show over the years and there are almost too many to count as Grand Designs has been airing since 1999. In 2022, the spotlight is on Kate and Rob’s prefab house in episode 2 of the show.
Fans hail Mercedes from My 600-Lb Life's cousin as 'best guy' on the show

Mercedes Cephas’ My 600-Lb Life journey has viewers asking where she is today. A number of them also seem to be fans of her cousin, Brandon. Mercedes struggled on the show and found comfort in eating food. She was living in pain every day but was unable to meet Dr Now’s weight-loss targets on the show.
The Kardashians share heartfelt tributes to Queen Elizabeth II after her death

Members of The Kardashian family have penned heartfelt tributes in honor of Queen Elizabeth II after Britain’s longest-reigning monarch passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at...
Only a minority of Big Brother USA winners have been female

As CBS gives Big Brother fans a 24th instalment of the show, some viewers are casting their minds back to who has previously won the show. BB24 is nearing its finale which is due to air on September 25th. So, let’s take a look at how many female Big Brother winners there have been.
Kylie Jenner fans rush to see if infamous 'roommate' 'Frederick is back'

The reality star’s latest TikTok has fans following along as she was getting ready for a Hulu shooting. However, fans were left confused after Kylie Jenner mentioned the return of the infamous Frederick. The Kardashians star has been very active on the platform, communicating with her fans with different...
Chrishell Stause switches up her usual blonde hair for natural roots

Chrishell Stause has gone back to basics by going back to her natural brown roots while filming new movie A Rose For Her Grave. The usual glammed-up Chrishell with blonde waves on Selling Sunset was left in season 5…. She landed an acting role for the new Lifetime movie, and...
