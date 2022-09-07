ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 11

Jerry Baldwin
3d ago

That's really sad. I remember being 16 and taking my girlfriend to the fair and staying until they closed. Our world has really gone down hill.

Reply(2)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Society
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
WBIR

Union County Schools hires new director of schools

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Union County Board of Education decided to end a 120-day contract early with Dr. Jimmy Carter as an interim director of schools after they said they found a new person to take over the role. They made the decision during Thursday's meeting. They said...
UNION COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Medal of Honor recipients speak with University of Tennessee students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Valor Outreach Program of the University of Tennessee welcomed a panel of Medal of Honor recipients on Friday. UT students gathered to listen to stories about their service and sacrifice. The panel discussed topics like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, substance abuse, and other unique stressors many...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tribally-owned museum to host 31st Cherokee Fall Festival over the weekend

VONORE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, people in Vonore will have a chance to experience parts of Native American culture they may not otherwise be able to learn about firsthand. The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum is hosting its 31st Annual Cherokee Fall Festival. It will go from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. each day. During the event, visitors will have the chance to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music and plenty of dancing.
VONORE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identification Cards#Legal Guardian#The Tennessee Valley Fair#Tn Valley Fair#Among King S Plumbing
realtybiznews.com

A Top Agent Roundup for Knoxville, Tennessee

This week’s agent focus takes us to Knoxville, Tennessee, and one of America’s most preferred zip codes. As in the past, we use a variety of tools to narrow down the field of best digital marketers among real estate pros. Like other smaller markets, Knoxville reveals how brick-and-mortar marketing and sales strategies seem to continue to dominate. Real estate remains light years behind most other professions in a world that’s turned to digital and technology. So, with this in mind, here are a few names that stand out in an otherwise blurry crowd of Tennessee brokers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wvlt.tv

‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Anderson Co. Schools asks state to allow using all student information for graduation decisions, not just state test scores

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools said Thursday they passed three significant resolutions. The first asked state leaders to give school districts more freedom to decide whether a student should graduate. In 2021, the Tennessee legislature passed a law requiring third-grade students who are not proficient in English...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

New recovery facility opening in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new facility opening in Knoxville with the goal of treating those are struggling. The Men's Faith Based Recovery Program will be a place that offers free help to anyone who needs it. Pastor Roy McGee with the recovery program told News 5 he used to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville seeking input on $4M plan to help end homelessness

American Rescue Plan Act from the U.S. Department of Housing Development. The funds are designated to be used for "local program activities including the provision of rental housing (including Permanent Supportive Housing), Tenant-Based Rental Assistance, supportive services, and non-congregate shelter to reduce homelessness and increase housing stability," according to the city.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy