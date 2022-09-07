ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Colorado firm to study feasibility of Raleigh County animal shelter

By Jessica Farrish
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0eyY_0hlAeNgu00

Beckley, WV (WVNS) –Raleigh County Commission and the City of Beckley are one step closer to building a county animal shelter.

For $8,600, the county hired Animal Arts of Colorado to conduct a study on whether it’s feasible to build a public animal shelter.

Animal Arts representatives will be in Beckley on September 13, 2022, with hopes of conducting the study and advising commissioners on a potential budget and plan.

Currently, Humane Society of Raleigh County (HSRC) operates a no-kill shelter in Beckley, the counties only shelter. On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, county officials said they are unlikely to participate in the study because there is a possibility the county will build a shelter that kills animals.

HSRC Executive Director Brett Kees said his group wants the county to pass laws that require pet owners to spay and neuter cats and dogs, along with hiring an officer dedicated to enforcing the law. He said a $50,000 annual fund to cover spay and neuter costs for low-income pet owners would reduce the number of strays.

“Quite frankly, I’m not going to help them build a kill shelter,” said Kees. “Because it’s fundamentally against what we do. Just ask the people what they want, let them vote.”

In February, Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver announced the county Animal Control officer, who serves Raleigh County and the City of Beckley, would not be taking 911 calls for stray animals, because the non-profit HSRC shelter was overcrowded and did not have space to accept animals.

County and city government allots $69,000 each to the shelter annually, about a fifth of the shelter’s operating budget.

Kees said the money is appreciated and used for operating expenses but does not cover the cost of caring for all of the animals brought in by Animal Control. Kees said the shelter can not place dogs and cats in unhealthy conditions by violating industry standards regarding overcrowding, despite the money paid by county and city officials.

Kees prefers to keep 100 animals, with maximum capacity at around 150, including 85 dogs. At one time, shelter officials reported previously, the shelter averaged double the maximum capacity, a practice Kees stopped in 2019.

In response, Raleigh Commission and the City of Beckley agreed to combine resources to build an animal shelter for county use. They have not guaranteed the shelter will not kill animals, although earlier statements by county and city officials suggested vicious dogs would be euthanized and that other animals could be put down after an undefined time frame.

West Virginia code permits counties to kill dogs and cats after five days, although Tolliver and Mayor Rob Rappold have both said the shelter would likely euthanize animals as a last resort.

Negotiations between city and county officials and HSRC began to sour when Kees enforced guidelines on overcrowding of animals.

Raleigh Commissioner Greg Duckworth said it’s the Commission’s position to make laws regarding construction of a county shelter and not the position of HSRC, but he said he prefers for the county to work with HSRC.

“My hopes are, and have always been, the consultants would come in and tell us it’s better to work more with our local Humane Society,” Duckworth said. “I don’t want to sever that relationship, you know? I think what they do over there is good.”

“We’re not trying to kill any animals,” he added.

In reference to whether commissioners have officially decided on whether a county shelter would kill dogs and cats, Duckworth said, “There’s never been any discussion of us being a kill or no-kill shelter.

“We haven’t gotten that far, yet.”

Duckworth, a retired law enforcement officer, said he is concerned with cases of vicious dogs, which can harm or even kill people. He said the county must have a place to keep vicious animals, which the current agreement with HSRC does not provide.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 2

Ron Shawver
3d ago

Here's a thought: "How bout you people that can't afford to feed your children not get a dog or a cat that you can't take care of properly! If you can't afford to get it spayed or neutered, don't get it!!!" That would be better than getting a pet, then only to let it run loose in the streets hoping someone else will take care of it.

Reply
2
Related
WVNS

Save A Life Day in Raleigh County

BECKLEY WV, (WVNS) – Today, Thursday, Sept. 8 is Save a Life Day. It’s a day when many advocacy groups give out free naloxone in the hopes that someone can go on to reverse an opioid overdose. Organizations from across all 55 counties in West Virginia teamed up to save lives from overdoses. In Raleigh County […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

RetroReset expanding, Raleigh County location announced

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The folks at RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles have been making quite a splash locally since their arrival at the establishment’s Oak Hill location. Now, the minds behind some of the most exciting local events of the summer are looking to expand with the announcement of a new location in Raleigh County.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Tire collection event to be held in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A tire collection event has been scheduled to take place in Raleigh County next Wednesday. The event is set to take place at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Upper Gravel Lot on September 14, 2022. Tires will be accepted from 8:00am to 4:00pm, and...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
County
Raleigh County, WV
Beckley, WV
Government
City
Beckley, WV
State
Colorado State
State
West Virginia State
Beckley, WV
Lifestyle
Raleigh County, WV
Lifestyle
Raleigh County, WV
Government
WSAZ

Participants injured in Summersville fire parade

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some people participating Friday night in a fire parade, including a firefighter, were injured after coming into contact with a phone cable, Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer posted on social media. He asked people to keep the injured in their prayers -- “the queens and firefighter.”
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Beckley Common Council session agenda announced

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Beckley Common Council has released the planned agenda for their Regular Session set to take place on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 6:30pm. The meeting will touch upon several issues including the WV DMV Governor’s Highway Safety Grant. The agenda for...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

$1.9 Million in ARC funds coming to Rainelle, Mullens

CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – $1.9 Million in ARC funds are coming to areas in Southern WV, Congresswoman Carol Miller announced today, September 9, 2022. Congresswoman Carol Miller announced more than $1.9 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grants for southern West Virginia. Specifically, the grants listed below are part of the ARC INSPIRE Competition. ARC […]
RAINELLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter#Animal Control#Raleigh County Commission#Animal Arts#Humane Society#Hsrc#Raleigh Commission
WVNS

Manchin, Capito announce $10 Million in ARC grants

CHARLESTON WV (WVNS) – Multiple grants totaling $10,138,940 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) were announced today for places all across West Virginia. U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced the funds totaling more than $10 Million. The funding is being provided by ARC in order to improve health care, economic development, housing, […]
RAINELLE, WV
WSAZ

West Virginia’s first electric bus rolls out in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s first electric bus rolled out for a route Thursday morning. Kanawha County will be one of the first districts to try them out. They’re battery-powered, zero-emission buses made by a company called GreenPower. “I like it,” said bus driver Patricia Mosley. “It...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WOWK 13 News

CASCI to leave Charleston location

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – CASCI, a division of CareFirst Blue Cross BlueShield of Maryland based in Charleston, will leave its Kanawha Boulevard office building by September 30. That is according to a spokeswoman Rebecca Hollamon who says the company will move to a new office location still within Charleston that better aligns with “new standards […]
CHARLESTON, WV
woay.com

2 charged with transferring and receiving stolen property in Fayette County

Fayette County, WV (WOAY)- Fayette County deputies have charged James G. Johnson, 20, of Powellton, and Veronica R. Cabrera, 45, of Montgomery, with transferring and receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit a felony. Deputies responded to reports of an abandoned car that appeared to be wrecked on Armstrong Creek Road in August. During their investigation, deputies identified the vehicle’s driver as James G. Johnson was not the owner of the car.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing Kanawha County teen found safe

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A missing 16-year-old has been found safe. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Marissa Peters was located today, Sept. 8, 2022. She had last been seen Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, leaving the Hardee’s in Big Chimney.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration to be held at Summit Bechtel Reserve Sept. 10-11

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced that the annual National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, WV. Outdoor enthusiasts are invited to the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County for West Virginia’s Celebration of the largest outdoor hunting and fishing show in the state. “Hunting and fishing is a time-honored West Virginia tradition and it’s always an honor to highlight the beauty of our great state and to showcase the uniqueness of our one-of-a-kind...
GLEN JEAN, WV
WSAZ

Troopers investigate cold case in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigation of a cold case resulted Thursday in a heavy law enforcement presence down a rural Boone County road. West Virginia State Police troopers told us they were just outside the town of Jeffrey investigating the case. While troopers wouldn’t tell us which cold case...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers? The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000 construction workers and 800 permanent jobs. […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

WVNS

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy