wtae.com

Pittsburgh police investigate North Shore stabbing

PITTSBURGH — A man was in critical condition after being found stabbed on Pittsburgh's North Shore Friday night, police said. Officers responded just before 8:30 p.m. and found the man near the 700 block of Casino Drive with "severe stab wounds," the city's Public Safety Department said in a statement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police: Man shot, killed at Penn Hills gas station

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot inside a car in Penn Hills Friday evening. Watch the report from Penn Hills in the video player above. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 video showed several police cars responding to a...
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

Police investigate shootout in Pittsburgh’s Strip District

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were investigating a shootout in the city’s Strip District on Friday morning. The incident happened a little after 12:05 a.m. near the intersection of 16th Street and Liberty Avenue. Police said people in two vehicles were exchanging gunfire. A third vehicle that was not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Rico Rogers, Jr. Found Guilty in 2021 Murder In Aliquippa

(Beaver Pa.) Rico Rogers, Jr. was found guilty of third degree murder , possession of a firearm as a felon, and possession of a firearm without a license at his trial in Beaver County Court this week. He shot and killed Karon Thomas in Aliquippa on January 23, 2021 and fled the area.PA State Police’s Criminal Investigation Unit, the US Marshal’s Service, and Allegheny County Homicide Detectives apprehended him on Saturday, February 6, 2021. No date has been set at this point for sentencing.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
wtae.com

Employees at Jeannette business stop robbery suspect

JEANNETTE, Pa. — The manager at a Jeannette beer distributor is credited with helping stop a robbery at the business Thursday afternoon. Employees told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a suspect entered the store around 4 p.m. and went behind the counter demanding money. "He had his pocket out...
JEANNETTE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Direct care counselors accused of assaulting patient in Allegheny County

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - Two direct support counselors were arrested for allegedly assaulting a patient with intellectual disabilities.August Young and Eric Walker are accused of using a metal rod to assault the patient on Nov. 2 of last year, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office announced on Thursday after an investigation with North Versailles police.  Investigators said neither Young nor Walker reported the incident, and the patient's injuries weren't discovered until after another direct support counselor found severe bruising. The victim was taken to the hospital and had to have surgery, the attorney general's office said. Young and Walker worked for Taylor Maleski Home, which the attorney general's office said provides supportive home services to people with intellectual disabilities in Allegheny, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.Both have been charged with neglect of a care-dependent person, recklessly endangering another person and conspiracy. Young is also charged with aggravated assault and abuse of a care-dependent person. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man jumps, dies after brake failure in Somerset County, police report

Update: A man died after he jumped from his vehicle after he experienced brake failure, according to state police out of Somerset County. The man was identified by police as 42-year-old Alexander Johnson, of Mississippi. Johnson was traveling along Cumberland Highway (SR 160) when his vehicle suffered a “mechanical failure with its breaking system” just […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Arrest made in violent Homestead home invasion

Allegheny County Police said Friday an arrest has been made in an armed home invasion that left one person pistol-whipped. Craig Prince, 20, was arrested after police accused him of being involved in a violent attack last Saturday at a home on East 18th Avenue in Homestead. Police said there...
HOMESTEAD, PA
wtae.com

Churches hold prayer walk to honor gun violence victims

PITTSBURGH — Four churches held a prayer walk to honor victims of gun violence Saturday morning. Eastminister Presbyterian Church, Valley View Presbyterian Church, East Liberty Presbyterian Church and Cavalry Episcopal Church conducted the walk. At each church, T-shirts were lined displaying the name, age and death date of each person who lost their life to gun violence in Allegheny County this year.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Mercer Co. man charged with rape of woman with intellectual disabilities

A Mercer County bus driver is charged with the rape of a 64-year-old woman with intellectual disabilities. 66-year-old Rodney Sealand is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person with a mental disability, a first-degree felony; aggravated indecent assault with a person with a mental disability, a second-degree felony; indecent assault of a person with mental disability, a first-degree misdemeanor.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Attorney for WPIAL, PIAA in concussion lawsuit shares vacation photos to downplay plaintiff's alleged injuries

Photos shared in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court showed Shane Skillpa smiling with his girlfriend on a beach, posing on a jet ski and enjoying vacation. Skillpa is suing West Mifflin Area School District, the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, alleging that an August 2009 concussion he suffered at football practice has caused him debilitating, permanent injuries.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh area churches holding prayer walk to call for an end to gun violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning, local churches are combining forces in an effort to put an end to gun violence in Allegheny County. The group says that enough is enough and they believe in order to create change, they must be on the front lines and visible. They will come together for a prayer walk this morning at 10 a.m. to honor the victims of gun violence and their families. They'll be wearing t-shirts with the dates and names of those who have been killed in shootings. They say they believe that's a tangible way to experience the loss of life and disruption of lives that gun violence creates. A recent survey from CeaseFirePA of 400 kids showed that more than half of those surveyed have lost a family member to gun violence. Prior to the walk beginning, speakers will share their stories and a representative from Mayor Ed Gainey's office will be in attendance. Also, there will be a memorial that has already been displayed at three churches and expanded to four more. It will begin at 10 a.m. at the Valley View Presbyterian Church.
PITTSBURGH, PA

