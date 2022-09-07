PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning, local churches are combining forces in an effort to put an end to gun violence in Allegheny County. The group says that enough is enough and they believe in order to create change, they must be on the front lines and visible. They will come together for a prayer walk this morning at 10 a.m. to honor the victims of gun violence and their families. They'll be wearing t-shirts with the dates and names of those who have been killed in shootings. They say they believe that's a tangible way to experience the loss of life and disruption of lives that gun violence creates. A recent survey from CeaseFirePA of 400 kids showed that more than half of those surveyed have lost a family member to gun violence. Prior to the walk beginning, speakers will share their stories and a representative from Mayor Ed Gainey's office will be in attendance. Also, there will be a memorial that has already been displayed at three churches and expanded to four more. It will begin at 10 a.m. at the Valley View Presbyterian Church.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO