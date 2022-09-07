Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police investigate North Shore stabbing
PITTSBURGH — A man was in critical condition after being found stabbed on Pittsburgh's North Shore Friday night, police said. Officers responded just before 8:30 p.m. and found the man near the 700 block of Casino Drive with "severe stab wounds," the city's Public Safety Department said in a statement.
wtae.com
Police: Man shot, killed at Penn Hills gas station
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot inside a car in Penn Hills Friday evening. Watch the report from Penn Hills in the video player above. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 video showed several police cars responding to a...
Local man wanted since December 2021 for escape, hit-and-run charges arrested in Glassport
GLASSPORT, Pa. — A West Mifflin man who’s been wanted since December 2021 for multiple warrants was taken into custody, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, 24-year-old Karl Littlejohn pleaded guilty to two firearms cases and was placed in the Renewal Center in...
wtae.com
Police investigate shootout in Pittsburgh’s Strip District
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were investigating a shootout in the city’s Strip District on Friday morning. The incident happened a little after 12:05 a.m. near the intersection of 16th Street and Liberty Avenue. Police said people in two vehicles were exchanging gunfire. A third vehicle that was not...
Police investigating after SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood overnight
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police and SWAT units responded to a man possibly barricaded inside a home in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood overnight. According to police, officers were called to the first block of Tumbo Street around 3:45 a.m. for a domestic assault. It was determined that an adult male...
Bethel Park police investigating stabbing incident, 2 people injured
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Bethel Park police are investigating what they call a domestic violence incident that resulted in two people being stabbed. According to police, an argument started Thursday afternoon between a man and woman in the parking lot of the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Fort Couch Road.
beavercountyradio.com
Rico Rogers, Jr. Found Guilty in 2021 Murder In Aliquippa
(Beaver Pa.) Rico Rogers, Jr. was found guilty of third degree murder , possession of a firearm as a felon, and possession of a firearm without a license at his trial in Beaver County Court this week. He shot and killed Karon Thomas in Aliquippa on January 23, 2021 and fled the area.PA State Police’s Criminal Investigation Unit, the US Marshal’s Service, and Allegheny County Homicide Detectives apprehended him on Saturday, February 6, 2021. No date has been set at this point for sentencing.
2 local caregivers arrested, accused of beating man with disabilities with metal rod
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — “It’s sickening, it’s ridiculous. It’s one of the worst things in the world I can think about,” Lu Randall with the Autism Connection of Pennsylvania said. Randall is disturbed by the two Allegheny County caretakers that are facing charges after...
Pittsburgh SWAT Team Deployed to Domestic Assault Call
PITTSBURGH, PA – The Pittsburg Police Department SWAT team was deployed to a home on...
wtae.com
Employees at Jeannette business stop robbery suspect
JEANNETTE, Pa. — The manager at a Jeannette beer distributor is credited with helping stop a robbery at the business Thursday afternoon. Employees told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a suspect entered the store around 4 p.m. and went behind the counter demanding money. "He had his pocket out...
Direct care counselors accused of assaulting patient in Allegheny County
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - Two direct support counselors were arrested for allegedly assaulting a patient with intellectual disabilities.August Young and Eric Walker are accused of using a metal rod to assault the patient on Nov. 2 of last year, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office announced on Thursday after an investigation with North Versailles police. Investigators said neither Young nor Walker reported the incident, and the patient's injuries weren't discovered until after another direct support counselor found severe bruising. The victim was taken to the hospital and had to have surgery, the attorney general's office said. Young and Walker worked for Taylor Maleski Home, which the attorney general's office said provides supportive home services to people with intellectual disabilities in Allegheny, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.Both have been charged with neglect of a care-dependent person, recklessly endangering another person and conspiracy. Young is also charged with aggravated assault and abuse of a care-dependent person.
Sources: Ambridge Water Authority director off the job, accused of stealing up to $800K
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Sources tell 11 News the director of Ambridge Water Authority is off the job and under investigation. Mike Dominick is accused of stealing between $500,000 and $800,000 from the water authority. Friday, the district attorney confirmed his office is investigating the allegations against Dominick. 11...
Man jumps, dies after brake failure in Somerset County, police report
Update: A man died after he jumped from his vehicle after he experienced brake failure, according to state police out of Somerset County. The man was identified by police as 42-year-old Alexander Johnson, of Mississippi. Johnson was traveling along Cumberland Highway (SR 160) when his vehicle suffered a “mechanical failure with its breaking system” just […]
wtae.com
Arrest made in violent Homestead home invasion
Allegheny County Police said Friday an arrest has been made in an armed home invasion that left one person pistol-whipped. Craig Prince, 20, was arrested after police accused him of being involved in a violent attack last Saturday at a home on East 18th Avenue in Homestead. Police said there...
wtae.com
Churches hold prayer walk to honor gun violence victims
PITTSBURGH — Four churches held a prayer walk to honor victims of gun violence Saturday morning. Eastminister Presbyterian Church, Valley View Presbyterian Church, East Liberty Presbyterian Church and Cavalry Episcopal Church conducted the walk. At each church, T-shirts were lined displaying the name, age and death date of each person who lost their life to gun violence in Allegheny County this year.
WFMJ.com
Mercer Co. man charged with rape of woman with intellectual disabilities
A Mercer County bus driver is charged with the rape of a 64-year-old woman with intellectual disabilities. 66-year-old Rodney Sealand is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person with a mental disability, a first-degree felony; aggravated indecent assault with a person with a mental disability, a second-degree felony; indecent assault of a person with mental disability, a first-degree misdemeanor.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Attorney for WPIAL, PIAA in concussion lawsuit shares vacation photos to downplay plaintiff's alleged injuries
Photos shared in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court showed Shane Skillpa smiling with his girlfriend on a beach, posing on a jet ski and enjoying vacation. Skillpa is suing West Mifflin Area School District, the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, alleging that an August 2009 concussion he suffered at football practice has caused him debilitating, permanent injuries.
Man in ‘critical but stable’ condition after stabbing on Pittsburgh’s North Shore
PITTSBURGH — A man was stabbed on Pittsburgh’s North Shore Friday night. According to Pittsburgh police, officers responded to the North Shore at 8:30 p.m. for the reported stabbing. Once on scene, investigators located an adult male victim near the 700 block of Casino Drive. Police said the...
Former Westmoreland prison guard charged in August assault at jail
A former Westmoreland County Prison guard was arrested Thursday on police accusations that he opened a cell door and permitted two men housed there to attack a third, according to court papers. County detectives said Brian J. Prinkey, 25, of Connellsville was seen on surveillance video walking away from a...
Pittsburgh area churches holding prayer walk to call for an end to gun violence
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning, local churches are combining forces in an effort to put an end to gun violence in Allegheny County. The group says that enough is enough and they believe in order to create change, they must be on the front lines and visible. They will come together for a prayer walk this morning at 10 a.m. to honor the victims of gun violence and their families. They'll be wearing t-shirts with the dates and names of those who have been killed in shootings. They say they believe that's a tangible way to experience the loss of life and disruption of lives that gun violence creates. A recent survey from CeaseFirePA of 400 kids showed that more than half of those surveyed have lost a family member to gun violence. Prior to the walk beginning, speakers will share their stories and a representative from Mayor Ed Gainey's office will be in attendance. Also, there will be a memorial that has already been displayed at three churches and expanded to four more. It will begin at 10 a.m. at the Valley View Presbyterian Church.
