Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans loving reunion looks as filming wraps
Fans have been given a glimpse at some of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion looks on September 9th. Following many long hours of filming, the RHOBH season 12 reunion officially wrapped and two members of the cast took to Instagram to share their looks with fans. Andy Cohen...
Meet the Who Likes My Follower cast and 'goddess of reality' Luján Argüelles
Who Likes My Follower? is a brand new series to Netflix on September 8th. So, let’s get to know the Who Likes My Follower? cast. The show combines social media and dating, two things which happen to go hand in hand in 2022. The people appearing on the show have great followings on social media but aren’t having the same kind of success in their love lives.
Big Brother fans question Enzo's age as he wins The Challenge's Hall Brawl
Big Brother star Enzo placed second on 22: All-Stars, following his initial success on the 12th season of the CBS show. Now on The Challenge USA, we found out all about his age and life since he launched to fame. Vincenzo “Enzo” Palumbo made his debut on Big Brother 12...
Is Celebrity MasterChef on tonight following BBC schedule change?
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, schedule changes have been made to TV programming in 2022. Viewers want to know more about which shows are still airing and which have been postponed. So, let’s take a look at whether Celebrity MasterChef is on tonight. The 2022 competition was nearing its finale.
Is Leva Bonaparte still married? Southern Charm fans ask where her husband is
Southern Charm fans are asking if Leva Bonaparte is still married in 2022 as she appears on season 8 of the show. Leva joined Southern Charm when the show first began in 2014 as a ‘guest’ member of the cast. In 2020, she joined as a full-time cast member.
Kylie Jenner copies 'what cool kids do' but fans think she's number one trend-setter
Kylie Jenner has taken to TikTok to share a ‘get ready with me’-style video, claiming that it’s what she sees the “cool kids do.” However, she has no idea how many fans think she is the number one trend-setter…. The Kardashian family are incredibly influential,...
Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause blasts claims she's fake after Twitter backlash
Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause lashed out at claims she’s fake after a fan of the Netflix hit labeled her the “biggest b***h on the show”. The Oppenheim Group real estate agent took to Twitter to say she enjoys clearing up misconceptions about her. It came after...
Where is the Big Brother Jury House and is it far from the main BB24 House?
BB24 has been filled with surprising twists and turns throughout the season. Just when we thought that the evicted house guests had left and returned to their original lives, it turns out that they’ve actually been living in another house away from the remaining contestants. Some evicted contestants have...
Kylie Jenner mimes to Pop Smoke song over two years since his 2020 death
Kylie Jenner is being applauded by fans for remembering late rapper Pop Smoke. She shared a video to TikTok on September 8th in his memory by miming to his song, Imperfections. A day after sharing a ‘get ready with me’ video, where she states that she was just doing what...
Love Island USA season 4: Which couples are still together?
Love Island USA season 4 has sadly come to an end, but luckily, not all of the couples have called quits on their relationship. Since the reunion aired on September 1st, many wonder which duos are still together. Spoilers: Zeta and Timmy were crowned the winning couple, while Jared and...
The Kardashians share heartfelt tributes to Queen Elizabeth II after her death
Members of The Kardashian family have penned heartfelt tributes in honor of Queen Elizabeth II after Britain’s longest-reigning monarch passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at...
Fans hail Mercedes from My 600-Lb Life's cousin as 'best guy' on the show
Mercedes Cephas’ My 600-Lb Life journey has viewers asking where she is today. A number of them also seem to be fans of her cousin, Brandon. Mercedes struggled on the show and found comfort in eating food. She was living in pain every day but was unable to meet Dr Now’s weight-loss targets on the show.
Only a minority of Big Brother USA winners have been female
As CBS gives Big Brother fans a 24th instalment of the show, some viewers are casting their minds back to who has previously won the show. BB24 is nearing its finale which is due to air on September 25th. So, let’s take a look at how many female Big Brother winners there have been.
Kylie Jenner fans rush to see if infamous 'roommate' 'Frederick is back'
The reality star’s latest TikTok has fans following along as she was getting ready for a Hulu shooting. However, fans were left confused after Kylie Jenner mentioned the return of the infamous Frederick. The Kardashians star has been very active on the platform, communicating with her fans with different...
Chrishell Stause switches up her usual blonde hair for natural roots
Chrishell Stause has gone back to basics by going back to her natural brown roots while filming new movie A Rose For Her Grave. The usual glammed-up Chrishell with blonde waves on Selling Sunset was left in season 5…. She landed an acting role for the new Lifetime movie, and...
