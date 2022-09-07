Who Likes My Follower? is a brand new series to Netflix on September 8th. So, let’s get to know the Who Likes My Follower? cast. The show combines social media and dating, two things which happen to go hand in hand in 2022. The people appearing on the show have great followings on social media but aren’t having the same kind of success in their love lives.

