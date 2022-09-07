ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Barnstable County Vaccine Clinics Offering Both COVID and Flu Shots

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment will host three vaccine clinics to provide residents with both flu shots and updated COVID-19 boosters. The recently-updated boosters provide protection against both the original coronavirus and latest omicron variants. The first clinic will be held at the Harborview...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Baker Announces 3.5 Million Free COVID Tests for Residents

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has announced plans to distribute 3.5 million free at-home COVID-19 tests to residents across the Commonwealth. Shipments will arrive before mid-October and will be based on the population size of different municipalities. 1.5 million tests have also been set aside for food banks to distribute to those who are most vulnerable.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Water Quality Advisory at Two Brewster Ponds

BREWSTER – The Association to Preserve Cape Cod has reported cyanobacteria blooms at two Brewster Ponds. Nickerson State Park has issued advisories for both Cliff Pond and Grassy Pond. Barnstable County officials said that a combination of higher than average heat and nutrient pollution has led to multiple issues...
BREWSTER, MA
Barnstable Officials Ready Safety Plans Ahead of Winter Storm Season

HYANNIS – As hurricane season continues and winter looms, safety officials with Barnstable County are outlining their efforts towards ensuring a timely and effective response to any potential disasters. Emergency Preparedness Specialist with the State Department of Health and Environment William Riley said that the region has performed three...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Person nearly drowns at Wellfleet beach

WELLFLEET – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Wellfleet Saturday afternoon. The incident happened at Lecount Hollow Beach sometime after 3 PM. The victim was carried up to the ambulance and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. The photo above shows conditions at nearby Cahoon Hollow Beach at the same time. Large waves from distant Hurricane Earl can be seen. It was not clear if the surf was a factor in the incident. It was not believed any lifeguards were on duty at the time.
WELLFLEET, MA
Several Cape Cod Towns Ready to Apply for ARPA Money

HYANNIS – Barnstable County officials received an update recently on Cape Cod towns applying for their share of $10 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. ARPA Special Projects Manager Kara Hughes shared her progress at the September 7 Barnstable County meeting of the board of Regional Commissioners.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
#Linus West Nile Virus#Mosquito#Diseases#General Health#State
Bicyclist seriously injured in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was seriously injured in Provincetown. The victim reportedly crashed coming down the large hill near Gosnold/Winslow Streets and suffered a head injury around 3:30 PM Saturday. An ambulance transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Provincetown Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
AAA: Mass. Average Gas Prices Drop Below $4 Mark

HYANNIS – For the first time since February, AAA is reporting that the average cost for gas in Massachusetts has dipped below $4 per gallon. The $3.91 per gallon mark on average in the Bay State is 48 cents below what was reported a month ago, but still 14 cents higher than the nationwide average.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Eversource Battery Project for Provincetown Completes Testing

PROVINCETOWN – Eversource has completed testing of the Outer Cape Battery Energy Storage System in Provincetown. The battery will provide the about 10,200 customers of Eversource on the 13-mile distribution line to Provincetown with emergency power in case of an outage. The project is the first of its kind...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Man suffers serious hand injury after reported deck collapse in Mashpee

MASHPEE – A man suffered a serious hand injury in Mashpee sometime after 2:30 PM Thursday. According to reports, a deck may have partially collapsed at a residence on Lakewood Dr. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created...
MASHPEE, MA
New battery technology ready to provide backup power to Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – Eversource Energy announced Thursday, the completion of testing on the battery for the Outer Cape Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Provincetown. The battery is now able to serve Provincetown and when called upon, can begin providing backup electricity to the 5,700 customers in town during power outages. This technology was developed as an alternative to running a second main line to the outer Cape which would could have caused environmental damage. Learn more about this exciting system and partnership here.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
One person seriously injured in car vs motorcycle crash in Sandwich

SANDWICH – One person was injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Sandwich around 2:15 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Route 6A at Leveridge Lane. The victim was transported to Sandwich High School to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
SANDWICH, MA

