WELLFLEET – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Wellfleet Saturday afternoon. The incident happened at Lecount Hollow Beach sometime after 3 PM. The victim was carried up to the ambulance and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. The photo above shows conditions at nearby Cahoon Hollow Beach at the same time. Large waves from distant Hurricane Earl can be seen. It was not clear if the surf was a factor in the incident. It was not believed any lifeguards were on duty at the time.

WELLFLEET, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO