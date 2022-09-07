Read full article on original website
Related
capecod.com
Barnstable County Vaccine Clinics Offering Both COVID and Flu Shots
BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment will host three vaccine clinics to provide residents with both flu shots and updated COVID-19 boosters. The recently-updated boosters provide protection against both the original coronavirus and latest omicron variants. The first clinic will be held at the Harborview...
capecod.com
Baker Announces 3.5 Million Free COVID Tests for Residents
HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has announced plans to distribute 3.5 million free at-home COVID-19 tests to residents across the Commonwealth. Shipments will arrive before mid-October and will be based on the population size of different municipalities. 1.5 million tests have also been set aside for food banks to distribute to those who are most vulnerable.
capecod.com
High Surf Advisory danger of rip currents as distant Hurricane Earl passes offshore
…HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT SATURDAY…. * WHAT…Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet on ocean beaches. * WHERE…South coastal Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, Martha`s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Block Island. * WHEN…Until 6 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming...
capecod.com
Water Quality Advisory at Two Brewster Ponds
BREWSTER – The Association to Preserve Cape Cod has reported cyanobacteria blooms at two Brewster Ponds. Nickerson State Park has issued advisories for both Cliff Pond and Grassy Pond. Barnstable County officials said that a combination of higher than average heat and nutrient pollution has led to multiple issues...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capecod.com
Barnstable Officials Ready Safety Plans Ahead of Winter Storm Season
HYANNIS – As hurricane season continues and winter looms, safety officials with Barnstable County are outlining their efforts towards ensuring a timely and effective response to any potential disasters. Emergency Preparedness Specialist with the State Department of Health and Environment William Riley said that the region has performed three...
capecod.com
Person nearly drowns at Wellfleet beach
WELLFLEET – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Wellfleet Saturday afternoon. The incident happened at Lecount Hollow Beach sometime after 3 PM. The victim was carried up to the ambulance and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. The photo above shows conditions at nearby Cahoon Hollow Beach at the same time. Large waves from distant Hurricane Earl can be seen. It was not clear if the surf was a factor in the incident. It was not believed any lifeguards were on duty at the time.
capecod.com
Updated with plea from Bourne Police: Agencies search Cape Cod Canal after report person may have jumped off Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – From Mass State Police: The Mass State Police Marine Unit, Dive Team, and Air Wing, along with Bourne Police and Fire are searching the Cape Cod Canal for a person who is suspected of having jumped off the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne earlier Friday morning. Updates will be provided when available and appropriate.
capecod.com
Several Cape Cod Towns Ready to Apply for ARPA Money
HYANNIS – Barnstable County officials received an update recently on Cape Cod towns applying for their share of $10 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. ARPA Special Projects Manager Kara Hughes shared her progress at the September 7 Barnstable County meeting of the board of Regional Commissioners.
IN THIS ARTICLE
capecod.com
Bicyclist seriously injured in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was seriously injured in Provincetown. The victim reportedly crashed coming down the large hill near Gosnold/Winslow Streets and suffered a head injury around 3:30 PM Saturday. An ambulance transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Provincetown Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
AAA: Mass. Average Gas Prices Drop Below $4 Mark
HYANNIS – For the first time since February, AAA is reporting that the average cost for gas in Massachusetts has dipped below $4 per gallon. The $3.91 per gallon mark on average in the Bay State is 48 cents below what was reported a month ago, but still 14 cents higher than the nationwide average.
capecod.com
Eversource Battery Project for Provincetown Completes Testing
PROVINCETOWN – Eversource has completed testing of the Outer Cape Battery Energy Storage System in Provincetown. The battery will provide the about 10,200 customers of Eversource on the 13-mile distribution line to Provincetown with emergency power in case of an outage. The project is the first of its kind...
capecod.com
Man suffers serious hand injury after reported deck collapse in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A man suffered a serious hand injury in Mashpee sometime after 2:30 PM Thursday. According to reports, a deck may have partially collapsed at a residence on Lakewood Dr. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capecod.com
New battery technology ready to provide backup power to Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – Eversource Energy announced Thursday, the completion of testing on the battery for the Outer Cape Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Provincetown. The battery is now able to serve Provincetown and when called upon, can begin providing backup electricity to the 5,700 customers in town during power outages. This technology was developed as an alternative to running a second main line to the outer Cape which would could have caused environmental damage. Learn more about this exciting system and partnership here.
capecod.com
One person seriously injured in car vs motorcycle crash in Sandwich
SANDWICH – One person was injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Sandwich around 2:15 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Route 6A at Leveridge Lane. The victim was transported to Sandwich High School to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
Comments / 0