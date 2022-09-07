Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs but Tough Talking Powell Keeps Lid on Gains
Investing.com -- The Dow closed higher Thursday after struggling for direction as Federal Reserve officials including chairman Jerome Powell vowed to continue the fight against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%, or 193 points, the Nasdaq was up 0.60%, and S&P 500 rose 0.7%. Big tech ended mixed...
investing.com
3 reasons why Bitcoin traders should be bullish on BTC
In the last week, the price took another tumble, dropping below $19,000 on Sept. 6 and currently, BTC bulls are struggling to flip $19,000–$20,000 back to support. Just this week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the Fed’s dedication to doing literally whatever it takes to combat inflation “until the job is done,” and market analysts have increased their interest rate hike predictions from 0.50 basis points to 0.75.
investing.com
Recession Signals Abound As U.S. Fed Hikes Rates
At the Jackson Hole Summit, Jerome Powell made it clear the Federal Reserve remains focused on combatting inflation despite recession signals rising in tandem. To wit:. “Restoring price stability will take some time and requires using our tools forcefully to bring demand and supply into better balance. Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth. Moreover, there will very likely be some softening of labor market conditions. While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses. These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation. But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.”
investing.com
China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom
(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.53%
Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Power, Transportation Equipment and Precision Instruments sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.53%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Nippon Yusen K.K...
investing.com
11% Dividend + Breakout on Charts; A No-Brainer for Dividend Lovers!
Oil prices have seen a noticeable plunge in the last few days on account of fears over a global recession. Despite OPEC’s target production cut for the month of October 2022, brent crude price plunged below US$88 per barrel, for the first time after Russia declared war on Ukraine. Falling oil prices have triggered a buying frenzy in OMCs, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS: IOC ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NS: HPCL ), and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) all closing the session with good gains. But there is something interesting about IOC, specifically.
investing.com
Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT)
U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 4.44%. Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Utilities, Financials and Industrials sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow... Healthcare - Top 5 Gainers /...
investing.com
Roku Upgraded on Current Levels Properly Balancing Risk-Reward - Pivotal Research
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares were upgraded to Hold from Sell at Pivotal Research Group on Thursday, with the price target kept at $60 per share. An analyst at the firm explained that the firm upgraded the stock as the shares have reached a level that they view as "properly balancing risk/reward," and they would take profit on short positions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
These 2 Analysts Slash Price Targets On RH Following Q2 Results
RH (NYSE: RH) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. RH shares rose 4.1% to $272.30 on Friday. These analysts made changes to their price targets on RH following the release of results. Jefferies cut price target on RH from $400 to $375. Pipe Jefferies analyst...
investing.com
JPMorgan Says You Should Own These Utility Stocks
A JPMorgan analyst made several rating changes across the bank’s coverage of North American Utilities. The analyst upgraded Spire (NYSE:SR) to Overweight from Neutral as he believes the company is better equipped to “more consistently press its positions in the MO rate case.” Moreover, the analyst is positive on settlement prospects following recent Staff testimony and settlement overall as a viable path forward.
investing.com
How does high-frequency trading work on decentralized exchanges?
How does high-frequency trading work on decentralized exchanges?. Following the decentralized finance (DeFi) boom of 2020, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) solidified their place in the ecosystems of both cryptocurrency and finance. Since DEXs are not as heavily regulated as centralized exchanges, users can list any token they want. With DEXs, high-frequency...
investing.com
GN Store Nord AS Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2
Investing.com - GN Store Nord AS reported on Saturday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. GN Store Nord AS announced earnings per share of kr2.72 on revenue of kr4.86B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of kr2.19 on revenue of kr4.8B. GN Store Nord...
investing.com
Big banks to rake in record profits from commodities this year
LONDON (Reuters) - Investment banks are set to make a record-breaking $20 billion trading and financing commodities like oil , gas and metals in 2022, more than triple what they earned in the years before COVID-19, analytics firm Coalition Greenwich told Reuters. Banks such as Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ),...
investing.com
Public Storage (PSA)
Investing.com - Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) reported on Thursday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Public Storage... Converting mutual funds to ETFs is an emerging trendETFs offer flexible trading and more transparency2 JP Morgan ETFs worth a lookThe conversion of mutual funds into... After the...
investing.com
Tesla On The Verge Of Confirming New Bull Run
Almost a month ago (see here), I provided an update on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) using the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP). Since then, the EV maker has gone through a 3-for-1 stock split, so all the share prices have been updated accordingly. Back then, I wrote:. “[I am] tracking a potential impulse...
investing.com
China Finance Online Co Limited (JRJCY)
China Finance Online Co Limited कंपनी प्रोफाइल. China Finance Online Co. Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments: Hong Kong Brokerage Services and Financial Services. It provides online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, and securities investment advisory services to retail investors; and financial database and analytics to institutional investors, including financial, research, academic, and regulatory institutions, as well as financial software products. The company is also involved in the operation of Yinglibao, an internet-based financial platform that integrates cash management solutions and mutual fund distribution into iTougu, which facilitates communication between securities investment advisors and their clients; JRJ mobile app for financial information, securities trading, investment advisory, and wealth management; jrj.com.cn to provide access for wealth management solutions and mutual fund distribution; jrj.com, a financial information website; and iTAMP, a turnkey asset management platform that offers investment consultations and advice covering stocks, mutual funds, wealth management, insurance, trusts, and other financial products. In addition, it provides securities and futures contracts brokerage and related services to its customers, who invest in stocks listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; subscription to financial analysis tools, real-time and historical data, news, research reports, and online forums; asset management and insurance brokerage services; and advertising and enterprise value-added services, as well as online P2P lending and money lending services. China Finance Online Co. Limited has a strategic partnership agreement with Citic Securities to provide internet financial services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.
investing.com
Trip.com Group Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2
Investing.com - Trip.com Group reported on Thursday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Trip.com Group announced earnings per share of 0.2409 on revenue of 4.18B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 0.1991 on revenue of 4.19B. Trip.com Group shares are down...
investing.com
FedEx: KeyBanc Positive Into Earnings, Says Concerns are Discounted
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is due to report earnings later this month with the majority of analysts concerned about the challenging macro outlook and execution. Earlier this week, Citi analysts downgraded FDX shares to Neutral from Buy as macro headwinds are likely to challenge earnings growth. “We believe Ground volume has been...
investing.com
Carl Zeiss AG Earnings inline, Revenue Misses In Q4
Investing.com - Carl Zeiss AG reported on Friday fourth quarter earnings that matched analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Carl Zeiss AG announced earnings per share of €0.7 on revenue of €477.4M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of €0.7 on revenue of €477.42M.
investing.com
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
Comments / 0