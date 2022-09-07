ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

WXYZ

Detroit Weather: Warm, muggy with shower chance

(WXYZ) — Today: Clouds increase with a high of 85°. There will be a very slight chance of a shower in the afternoon. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph. Tonight: Scattered showers possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers....
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

Detroit Weather: More 80s for highs

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Clear and cool again with a low of 58° in Detroit. Light wind. Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 83°. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph. Saturday: Clouds increase as it gets hotter with a high of 85°. Slight chance of showers after sunset. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

Spotlight on the News: A peak inside the Detroit Auto Show & Fostering Futures

WXYZ DETROIT — Education and high tech motor vehicles. On Sunday, September 11, Spotlight on the News will interview Rod Alberts, Executive Director, Detroit Auto Dealers Association Education and high tech motor vehicles. On Sunday, September 11, Spotlight on the News will interview Rod Alberts, President, Detroit Auto Dealers Association & NAIAS; Thad Szott, President, DADA & Szott Automotive Group; Diane Brewer, Executive Director, Michigan Education Trust (MET); and Anya Fuller, Fostering Futures Scholar.
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

WXYZ Editorial: Time for the new & long-awaited international Detroit Auto Show

WXYZ DETROIT — The long wait and anticipation are over. The North American International Detroit Auto Show is back with a new look in summer-friendly weather. Huntington Place, Hart Plaza, and the surrounding downtown Detroit area will be the place to be from next Wednesday through September 25th. Put on your walking shoes for the first auto show here since January 2019.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
WXYZ

Dexter vs. Bedford named Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week

(WXYZ) — Week 3 of the high school football season will feature Dexter vs. Bedford as the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week. Both teams enter unbeaten: Dexter beat Grosse Pointe South 41-21 and Ann Arbor Skyline 59-8, while Bedford beat Utica Ford 42-21 and Ann Arbor Pioneer 30-6.
DEXTER, MI

