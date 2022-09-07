ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame Falls To 9th In Latest Coaches Poll

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
 3 days ago

Following its loss to Ohio State, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell down to the No. 9 spot in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Notre Dame fell in both polls following its season opening loss to Ohio State, but the Irish remain in the Top 10 in both polls. The Fighting Irish fell to No. 9 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll following the 21-10 defeat at the hands of the Buckeyes.

Notre Dame went into the weekend ranked No. 5 but dropped after the loss. Ohio State also fell a spot, dropping from No. 2 to No. 3 after being leaped by Georgia, who destroyed No. 12 Oregon by a 49-3 score.

Three future Notre Dame opponents also found themselves in the latest edition of the Top 25.

Clemson remained No. 4 after its 41-10 win over Georgia Tech. USC climbed up three spots to No. 12 after it blasted Rice by a 66-14 score. BYU jumped into the rankings after it blasted South Florida by a 51-20 score.

Notre Dame returns to action this weekend with its home opener against Marshall, who is coming off a 55-3 victory over Norfolk State.

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/notredame

