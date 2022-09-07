Previewing The Los Angeles Chargers Offense

The Los Angeles Chargers return an offense that was fifth-best in the NFL last season in points per game.

The Las Vegas Raiders will be debuting a new defense under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Against the Chargers, they'll know very quickly if there are aspects that need to be improved.

That's due to the fact that the Chargers return what was one of the highest scoring offenses in the NFL last season.

The Chargers finished top-five in the league last year in total yards and points per game, and had seven games in which they scored 30 points or more.

The face of that effort is quarterback Justin Herbert, who might have had the best first two seasons by a QB in NFL history.

In his second season, Herbert completed almost 66 percent of his passes for 5,014 yards and 38 touchdowns.

His yardage and touchdown totals were both top-three in the league, and despite having 15 interceptions, he still made his first Pro Bowl.

Herbert was also ranked by Pro Football Focus as the fourth-best graded quarterback in the NFL last season.

He's quickly ascended the QB hierarchy in the NFL, to the point that many NFL media members would say he's a top-five player at the position.

Herbert has looked the part against the Raiders in four career games, averaging more than 311 yards passing and throwing 10 touchdowns and only one interception.

He's not without help, having one of the best dual-threat running backs in the game in Austin Ekeler to rely on.

Ekeler put together the best season of his career last season, establishing career-highs in carries, yards from scrimmage and tying the NFL lead in total touchdowns with 20.

At wideout, Keenan Allen made his fifth Pro Bowl last year while for the fourth time having 100 or more catches in a season.

Opposite him, Mike Williams put together his best all-around year, with 76 catches for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Chargers could now have at least four above-average starters on their offensive line as well, after drafting guard Zion Johnson in the first-round of this year's NFL Draft.

Simply put, the Chargers offense is one with very few holes, and could be the most challenging the Raiders face all season.

