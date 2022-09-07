Read full article on original website
Related
Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission
Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
State College
Centre County Moves to High COVID-19 Community Level for First Time in 15 Weeks
Centre County is at the high community level for COVID-19 for the first time since the end of May, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s weekly update on Thursday night. It marks only the third week that Centre County has been at the highest level since the CDC...
Rep. Burns: Liquor license auctions will undercut family businesses
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns, D-Cambria, asked the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) Thursday to not go forward with their plans to auction expired restaurant liquor licenses in 21 counties. Burns said the auction will undercut the value of licenses owned by family businesses still struggling financially from the COVID-19 pandemic […]
Where to get your COVID-19 booster shot in State College, plus the latest on eligibility
Here’s what to know about the new COVID-19 boosters and who can receive them. Plus, where to schedule a shot in State College and across central Pennsylvania.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roadwork to begin on Route 144 in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced roadwork starting on Sept. 12 in Centre County. Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle road will have guide rails removed and crews will be working on constructing a gabion basket. This is expected to take about three […]
Clearfield County to host auction for injured fire chief
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In late April, Windburne Fire Chief, Harold David, and his family lost their home to a structure fire. On top of losing their home, David tried to extinguish his home himself and it resulted in him having to be flown to Mercy Trauma. He ended up in the the Burn […]
For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall
Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
Three individuals charged for throwing items at cars from highway overpass in Union County
White Deer, Pa. — Troopers received several calls the morning of August 28 about a group of people throwing items at vehicles from an overpass on Interstate 80 in Union County. State police at Milton say two adults of Loganton and a 16-year-old minor were throwing items at moving vehicles from the White Deer Pike overpass in Lewis Township. State police identified the adult suspects as Caleb Harvey, 28, and...
RELATED PEOPLE
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Altoona man busted selling drugs to state cops at Sheetz
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man faces a slew of felony charges after he reportedly sold over $1,200 in marijuana to troopers and confidential informants (CI). Charles W. Hesbacker, 18, allegedly sold weed to CIs on two separate occasions as well as state police on three separate occasions, according to charges filed. The alleged […]
Pennsylvania Duo Delivered Deadly Dose Of Fentanyl To Delaware Dad: Police
A Pennsylvania pair has been arrested in connection with the deadly overdose of a Delaware dad, police say. Joshua Walter Barrick, 41, of Newport, was arrested on Tuesday, September 6 in connection with the deadly overdose of Marvin Lee Biggs, IV, 37, of Townsend, Delaware, Carlisle police stated in a release the following day.
Altoona man steals thousands after never starting work on home, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man is accused of being paid thousands of dollars by a client for home improvement work, that he never planned to complete, according to the charges filed. Blair Township police were told that Derek Miller, 32, who did work for Jack Of All Trades Construction, would make excuses to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Man attacks employees at Centre County psychiatric center
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is behind bars after he attacked employees at a Centre County psychiatric center, according to state police out of Rockview. On Wednesday, Bronson Brown, 38, was supposed to be discharged from The Meadows. Staff told police that Brown was brought into a unit office to go over paperwork with […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Suspect Attempts to Scam Area Man Out of Nearly $200K Check
UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident of forgery in which a Rockton man was nearly scammed out of $198,000.00. According to DuBois-based State Police, an individual using the name “John Smallen” attempted to cash a check for $198,000.00 at an unknown Wells Fargo bank from the victim’s bank on Monday, August 1.
Visit The Largest Antique Mall in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
One in custody after police incident in West End area of Johnstown
UPDATE: Cambria County 911 said Laurel Avenue in Johnstown is open as police have cleared the area as of 2 p.m. According to the Johnstown Police Department, they were called to the area Tuesday night for a report of a domestic violence situation. They received another call Wednesday that the man had returned, and given […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOLF
Three men wanted for theft in Lycoming County
MUNCY BOROUGH, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after three men entered a Lycoming County convenience store last month and stole thousands of dollars from several Skill Machines belonging to Muncy Boro-based Miele Amusements. Troopers say three Hispanic males entered the A-1 Stop on River Avenue...
Altoona man accused of terrorizing neighborhood arrested
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars after police said they quickly uncovered that he had his neighborhood on edge for allegedly stalking them and threatening to hit them with a pipe for walking past his house. William McCommons Sr., 63, of the 1100 block of 16th Avenue in Altoona, called police […]
WTAJ
From the Bull on Wall Street to Baking: How a DuBois Woman Changed her Life with a $10 Tart pan
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s not everyday that you wake up and decided to completely change your life. And while the pandemic definitely caused a shake-up for many people, it caused DuBois woman, Lauren Johnson to do a complete 180 degree turn. Johnson was working a 9-5 finance job in Manhattan before the world changed due to COVID. The time off in quarantine, caused Lauren to re-evaluate her life, and inspired her to purchase a $10 tart pan on Amazon, as a hobby to start baking. Lauren says the inspiration came from watching a lot of Great British Baking Show — which I think we all binge watched in quarantine.
therecord-online.com
More info released on JSSB Tuesday robbery
JERSEY SHORE, PA – The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department posted word on social media Wednesday, requesting public assistance on a Tuesday afternoon robbery at the Jersey Shore State Bank on Main Street in Jersey Shore. Police provided their updated account of the robbery: At approximately 2:53 p.m., an...
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 0