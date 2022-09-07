Read full article on original website
Related
nftevening.com
Photogenics Launch Metaverse Avatars Of Their Top Models
Modeling agency Photogenics announced the launch of an avatar division on Wednesday, September 7. Photogenics is an art-driven model agency, now they are taking the modeling industry to a whole new level with this latest move. Photogenics is the first brand to come up with this beautiful idea. Furthermore, this...
nftevening.com
Dancing Seahorse: Your Ticket to the Ultimate NFT-powered Music Experiences
What if you could gain access to exclusive NFT-powered concerts, festivals, and clubs worldwide? If the thought alone gets you excited, then Dancing Seahorse is for you. This ambitious Web3 project combines virtual perks with real-life unforgettable experiences. In fact, the project is well underway, shortly announcing a string of VIP concert experiences, while finalizing the first of many global clubs, all starting with Hollywood Boulevard.
nftevening.com
Thunderbirds Are Go! The TV Classic Gets Its Own NFT Collection
If you’re a fan of Thunderbirds (or sci-fi TV shows in general), know that the series now has its own NFT collection! Basically, the new drop sends holders to an adventure on the Tracy family’s iconic vehicles: Thunderbirds. Accordingly, collectors can get their own Thunderbirds NFT to mint...
nftevening.com
Flower Girls Artist Varvara Alay Is Back With 2 New NFTs
If you’ve enjoyed the Varvara Alay Flower Girls NFT project, here’s some good news: the artist drops two brand new collectibles today! Suitably, the group show “Goddess” presented by Eye of the Huntress will reveal the NFTs. Each artwork depicts the powerful women’s voices that changed history.
Comments / 0