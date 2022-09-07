What if you could gain access to exclusive NFT-powered concerts, festivals, and clubs worldwide? If the thought alone gets you excited, then Dancing Seahorse is for you. This ambitious Web3 project combines virtual perks with real-life unforgettable experiences. In fact, the project is well underway, shortly announcing a string of VIP concert experiences, while finalizing the first of many global clubs, all starting with Hollywood Boulevard.

