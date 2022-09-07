ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

goholycross.com

#15 Crusaders beat Bulls on final play

BUFFALO, N.Y. – As time expired, junior quarterback Matthew Sluka heaved a 46-yard pass to the end zone. Junior wide receiver Jalen Coker – surrounded by several University at Buffalo defenders – reached above everyone to secure the Hail Mary touchdown – and a 37-31 upset victory for the No. 15 Holy Cross football team on Saturday, Sept. 10.
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Holy Cross to face Iona in home opener

The Holy Cross men's soccer team will play it first home game of the 2022 season when it plays host to Iona on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 1:00 p.m. Things to Know About the Crusaders (1-3-0, 0-0-0 Patriot League):. • Holy Cross stands 1-3-0 so far this year and is...
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Volleyball downed in five sets Friday night

PROVIDENCE – The Holy Cross volleyball team faced a 2-1 deficit and forced a fifth set but couldn't close out NJIT Friday evening losing 3-2 at the first day of the Friar Volleyball Classic hosted by Providence. The loss sends the Crusaders to 1-8 while the Highlanders improve to...
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Volleyball competes in final nonconference tournament this weekend

The Holy Cross volleyball team will wrap up their nonconference slate of matches this weekend taking a trip down Route 146 at the Friar Volleyball Classic hosted by Providence. On Friday, Sept. 9 Holy Cross will square off against NJIT at 7 p.m. before playing a doubleheader Saturday, Sept. 10...
WORCESTER, MA
Lowell, MA
Massachusetts Sports
Lowell, MA
goholycross.com

Feuerbach victory leads women's cross country at Nassaney Invite

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Senior Eve Feuerbach of the Holy Cross women's cross country team took first place at the Nassaney Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10. Feuerbach's time of 17:57.8 was more than 30 seconds faster than the second-place finisher and a new personal best for the 5K in cross country.
SMITHFIELD, RI
goholycross.com

Holy Cross Crusaders

Serve SP Visiting Team Score Scoring Team Logo Home Team Score HolyCr. -- HolyCr subs: Russell, Katie; Hofacker, Mia. -- SP subs: Somberg, Madison. Serve SP Visiting Team Score Scoring Team Logo Home Team Score HolyCr. -- HolyCr subs: Hofacker, Mia. -- HolyCr subs: Russell, Katie. -- SP subs: Somberg,...
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Men's cross country races at Nassaney Invite

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – The Holy Cross men's cross country team finished third out of nine teams at the Nassaney Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Crusaders totaled 81 points in the meet. Sophomore William Schimitsch was the top finisher for the Crusaders, placing ninth in a 5K time of 16:08.9.
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

FOOTBALL & FAMILY: Chris Smith heads home to Buffalo

Often at Holy Cross football practices, 5-year-old Calvin Smith watches intently in the bleachers as the Crusaders train — absorbing every ounce of joy and energy that exudes from Father Kuzniewski Field. After practice concludes, he heads to the field to join the offensive linemen in their post-practice stretching and to take a few practice snaps with his father. He’ll borrow his dad’s hat, practice plan and whistle, pretending that he, too, is a coach.
WORCESTER, MA

