Often at Holy Cross football practices, 5-year-old Calvin Smith watches intently in the bleachers as the Crusaders train — absorbing every ounce of joy and energy that exudes from Father Kuzniewski Field. After practice concludes, he heads to the field to join the offensive linemen in their post-practice stretching and to take a few practice snaps with his father. He’ll borrow his dad’s hat, practice plan and whistle, pretending that he, too, is a coach.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO