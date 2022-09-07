COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thoughts from the first half of Ohio State football vs. Arkansas State, with the Buckeyes leading 24-9. • Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said Ohio State sets a goal of limiting explosive plays to five or fewer each week. (That’s 10 or more yards on a run play, 15 or more on a pass.) It allowed four in the first half — three by pass and one on the ground. That doesn’t include the early penalties that gave Arkansas State 30 yards of position and, in one case, negated a punt and set them up at midfield. It’s still a winning performance against the Red Wolves but a potential catastrophe in Big Ten play.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 8 HOURS AGO