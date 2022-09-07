Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Sneaker Freaks to hold its 10th anniversary sneaker convention SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba to be a game-time decision among 7 on status reportThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How Ohio State’s offense showed ‘big play capability’ in 45-12 win over Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State football’s big plays overcome messy start vs. Arkansas State: Nathan Baird’s halftime thoughts
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thoughts from the first half of Ohio State football vs. Arkansas State, with the Buckeyes leading 24-9. • Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said Ohio State sets a goal of limiting explosive plays to five or fewer each week. (That’s 10 or more yards on a run play, 15 or more on a pass.) It allowed four in the first half — three by pass and one on the ground. That doesn’t include the early penalties that gave Arkansas State 30 yards of position and, in one case, negated a punt and set them up at midfield. It’s still a winning performance against the Red Wolves but a potential catastrophe in Big Ten play.
Ohio State beats Arkansas State 45-12: Buckeye Talk Podcast postgame reaction
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State did not really pull away from Arkansas State until early in the third quarter. Yet as we saw around college football on Saturday, that was not the worst possible outcome for the Buckeyes. Nathan and Stephen give some context to the 45-12 victory through...
Grading C.J. Stroud in Ohio State football’s 45-12 win over Arkansas State
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud led Ohio State football to a 45-12 win over Arkansas State while also helping some weapons have breakout games, but he was still pretty critical of his performance. The quarterback completed 16 of 24 passes for 351 yards and four touchdowns, while Marvin Harrison Jr....
Ohio State football vs. Arkansas State: Game Time Decisions for the Buckeyes game against the Red Wolves
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football plays its second non-conference game today when it hosts Arkansas State. This week isn’t necessarily about if the Buckeyes can win, given the talent disparity between the two programs, but more about how they can use the game to improve. This is the closest thing to what college football has to preseason games. Considering who might not be available this week, it’s coming at the perfect time.
Will Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming play against Toledo?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day hopes receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming return to the field next Saturday night against Toledo. However, he reiterated the Buckeyes are playing it safe with their All-America candidate in the slot and potential starting deep threat. Neither player looked very close to playing Saturday against Arkansas State.
Which Ohio State football players are unavailable against Arkansas State, and will Jaxon Smith-Njigba play?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football will again be short-handed at receiver for today’s game against Arkansas State. Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming were both listed as game-time decisions on the pre-game availability report. However, neither participated in the early position group warmups and neither will play today.
Ohio State football receiver Julian Fleming will not play against Arkansas State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Julian Fleming’s season debut will apparently be delayed another week. Fleming came into Ohio Stadium ahead of the rest of the team for Saturday’s game against Arkansas State. He and fellow receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba appeared to be testing out their respective injuries. However, when...
What Marshall’s 26-21 upset of Notre Dame means for Ohio State football
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State’s claim to being one of the best teams in the country was emphasized by a 21-10 victory over then-No. 5 Notre Dame in its season opener. Marshall complicated that argument on Saturday. The Thundering Herd went into South Bend and won 26-21, dropping first-year coach Marcus Freeman to 0-2. The loss certainly knocks the Fighting Irish out of the top 10 and perhaps out of the top 25 altogether.
C.J. Stroud used Ohio State’s win over Arkansas State to build chemistry with young weapons one touchdown at a time
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud’s Week 2 performance in Ohio State football’s 45-12 win over Arkansas State wasn’t perfect, but it did accomplish what a game like this is meant for. The second-year starting quarterback filled up the stat sheet — 351 yards and four touchdowns...
Former Ohio State football quarterback Quinn Ewers leaves Alabama-Texas game with injury
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- In just his second start as a college football player Quinn Ewers left the Alabama-Texas game with an injury with 31 seconds left in the first quarter after taking a sack. Ewers started the game completing 9 of 12 passes for 134 yards, with one drive ending...
Should Ohio State football be ranked higher than Alabama in the Associated Press Top 25 poll?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football opened up the season by beating a top-five opponent by double digits at home, while Alabama shut out Utah State — a Group of Five team — as the top two teams in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Crimson...
Former Ohio State running back Brian Snead will not play for Arkansas State in Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Arkansas State running back Brian Snead, who was banned from Ohio State’s campus after his 2018 dismissal for sexual assault allegations, will not play at Ohio Stadium this weekend. An Arkansas State spokesperson would not confirm whether or not Snead made the trip, saying only...
Ohio State football vs. Arkansas State preview: Everything you need to know before kickoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud and Ohio State continue nonconference play on Saturday when they host Arkansas State. Here is everything you need to know before kickoff. Who: Arkansas State (1-0) at No. 3 Ohio State (1-0). When: Saturday, noon Eastern. Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus (102,780). TV: BTN, with...
Watch Buckeyes fans stick around to hear players sing Carmen Ohio after beating Arkansas State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 100,000 Ohio State football fans came to cheer on the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon as the team easily took care of business against Arkansas State, winning 45-12. And, plenty of the fans stuck around to hear the players sing a rousing rendition of Carmen Ohio in the south end zone, as is tradition at an OSU game.
Ohio State vs. Arkansas State score predictions: Will the Buckeye offense come alive?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football could plausibly be encouraged by a season-opening 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. For the next couple of weeks, though, the Buckeyes know they will be judged by whether or not they put some distance between themselves and their opponent. Arkansas State features a couple of dozen transfers — including several from Power 5 programs — but this is not a roster that should keep this game competitive into the second half.
Secret MAC betting value: Toledo plays Ohio State next week, but TShoe likes a big number from the Rockets this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Welcome back to Betting the Buckeyes, a weekly feature where I will share my best bets of the week on the college football slate – both here in written form and on the Friday episode of the Buckeye Talk podcast with Doug Lesmerises. A brief recap...
Liking the Ohio State under, and will Michigan cover a huge Hawaii number? Betting the Buckeyes on Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Betting the Buckeyes is back for Week 2 after last week’s debut, as Tyler Shoemaker and Doug Lesmerises return to discuss the weekend in college football from a gambling standpoint. First up on this episode, Ohio State is favored by 44.5 over Arkansas State and the...
Why Garrett Stover could be key to jump-starting another big-time in-state class for Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s message to 2024 recruiting target Garrett Stover has been made perfectly clear since Sept. 1 hit. That date marks the first day college coaches can directly contact players who are now juniors in high school, which often means teenagers around the country are fully indoctrinated into the recruiting process.
Our newsroom is growing as we expand the areas we cover: Letter from the Editor
Every summer, as football season looms, we brainstorm ways to improve coverage, and this year we’re expanding in two areas. Why brainstorm football? For years, no part of our audience has been bigger than Browns fans. They read our news and analysis in huge numbers. Ohio State Buckeye readership ranks up there, too. Our Buckeye Talk podcast is one of the top college sports podcasts in the nation.
‘Our children and grandchildren will never have to look beyond Ohio’: Ohio, Intel dignitaries celebrate construction of $20 billion semiconductor factory
NEW ALBANY, Ohio - Ohio dignitaries and Intel executives celebrated the groundbreaking of a $20 billion silicon chip factory in suburban Columbus on Friday morning by touting the high-paying tech jobs that will be needed to staff the plant and suppliers throughout the state. “Our children and grandchildren will never...
