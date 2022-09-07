ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s big plays overcome messy start vs. Arkansas State: Nathan Baird’s halftime thoughts

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thoughts from the first half of Ohio State football vs. Arkansas State, with the Buckeyes leading 24-9. • Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said Ohio State sets a goal of limiting explosive plays to five or fewer each week. (That’s 10 or more yards on a run play, 15 or more on a pass.) It allowed four in the first half — three by pass and one on the ground. That doesn’t include the early penalties that gave Arkansas State 30 yards of position and, in one case, negated a punt and set them up at midfield. It’s still a winning performance against the Red Wolves but a potential catastrophe in Big Ten play.
JONESBORO, AR
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football vs. Arkansas State: Game Time Decisions for the Buckeyes game against the Red Wolves

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football plays its second non-conference game today when it hosts Arkansas State. This week isn’t necessarily about if the Buckeyes can win, given the talent disparity between the two programs, but more about how they can use the game to improve. This is the closest thing to what college football has to preseason games. Considering who might not be available this week, it’s coming at the perfect time.
JONESBORO, AR
Cleveland.com

Will Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming play against Toledo?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day hopes receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming return to the field next Saturday night against Toledo. However, he reiterated the Buckeyes are playing it safe with their All-America candidate in the slot and potential starting deep threat. Neither player looked very close to playing Saturday against Arkansas State.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

What Marshall’s 26-21 upset of Notre Dame means for Ohio State football

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State’s claim to being one of the best teams in the country was emphasized by a 21-10 victory over then-No. 5 Notre Dame in its season opener. Marshall complicated that argument on Saturday. The Thundering Herd went into South Bend and won 26-21, dropping first-year coach Marcus Freeman to 0-2. The loss certainly knocks the Fighting Irish out of the top 10 and perhaps out of the top 25 altogether.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State vs. Arkansas State score predictions: Will the Buckeye offense come alive?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football could plausibly be encouraged by a season-opening 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. For the next couple of weeks, though, the Buckeyes know they will be judged by whether or not they put some distance between themselves and their opponent. Arkansas State features a couple of dozen transfers — including several from Power 5 programs — but this is not a roster that should keep this game competitive into the second half.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Why Garrett Stover could be key to jump-starting another big-time in-state class for Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s message to 2024 recruiting target Garrett Stover has been made perfectly clear since Sept. 1 hit. That date marks the first day college coaches can directly contact players who are now juniors in high school, which often means teenagers around the country are fully indoctrinated into the recruiting process.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Our newsroom is growing as we expand the areas we cover: Letter from the Editor

Every summer, as football season looms, we brainstorm ways to improve coverage, and this year we’re expanding in two areas. Why brainstorm football? For years, no part of our audience has been bigger than Browns fans. They read our news and analysis in huge numbers. Ohio State Buckeye readership ranks up there, too. Our Buckeye Talk podcast is one of the top college sports podcasts in the nation.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Our children and grandchildren will never have to look beyond Ohio’: Ohio, Intel dignitaries celebrate construction of $20 billion semiconductor factory

NEW ALBANY, Ohio - Ohio dignitaries and Intel executives celebrated the groundbreaking of a $20 billion silicon chip factory in suburban Columbus on Friday morning by touting the high-paying tech jobs that will be needed to staff the plant and suppliers throughout the state. “Our children and grandchildren will never...
OHIO STATE
