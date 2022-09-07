Are the Browns better off with Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson splitting time or Baker Mayfield in 2022? Hey, Mary Kay!

Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Hot Chicken Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022Joe MertensOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Josh Allen's Girlfriend, Matthew Stafford's Wife
Thursday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills featured two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL - Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Before the game kicked off, though, it was the WAGS (wife and girlfriend) of the star quarterback duo that went...
AthlonSports.com
Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception
Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News
Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious
Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Tom Brady, Gisele not living together
Things still are not going great for Tom Brady in his marriage. Brady missed 11 days during training camp for a family trip. But he’s still having difficulties in his relationship with wife Gisele Bundchen. Page Six reported last week that Gisele had left Florida and gone to the...
Mary Kay Cabot: The Browns are not getting a lot of love because Jacoby Brissett as the quarterback
Mary Kay Cabot previews Browns - Panthers. Why is Brissett not getting the love from the media right now. Keys on how the Browns defense should go after Baker Mayfield. Who has the most pressure to perform on the Browns’ offensive line?
RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury
When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II sees No. 5 Avon reclaim Silver Rail Trophy at No. 9 Avon Lake: Highlights, by the numbers
AVON LAKE, Ohio — Among the jam-packed crowd Friday night at Avon Lake Memorial Stadium stood Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II. Before the Browns’ trip to Carolina for Sunday’s NFL regular-season opener, Newsome stood on the sidelines in a Bernie Kosar throwback jersey to watch Avon’s 42-21 win at Avon Lake in their Southwestern Conference high school football opener.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson officially names deadline for initial contract extension talks
The Baltimore Ravens are heading into their Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets. It’s an important season for many, including quarterback Lamar Jackson. The fifth-year player is looking to bounce back after a rough end to the 2021 season, but there’s been plenty made about his contract situation.
