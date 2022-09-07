Read full article on original website
The best iPhone 14 series alternatives: 7 phones to consider before you buy
From Samsung and OnePlus to Apple itself, there's no shortage of alternatives on offer. Apple has unleashed its flagship smartphones for 2022 — the iPhone 14 series. With standard-sized iPhones, Pro-tier ultra-premium handsets, and the return of the Plus range, there’s a bit of something for everyone here. Well, as long as you’ve got a minimum of $800 to spend and weren’t looking for another iPhone Mini (sorry, it’s gone!). Yet as solid as Apple’s phones look, what if you’re looking for something a little different? Take a look at our rundown of the best iPhone 14 alternatives you can buy.
Daily Authority: 🍎 All of Apple's major announcements
From Apple's numerous announcements to the first surgical amputation, there's plenty on offer today. 🌞 Hey there! I recently bought a new laptop, the Lenovo Flex 5 (Ryzen version, mind you). I’ve been using my gaming laptop as my work device for years now, but it’s a real backbreaker when traveling.
New images reveal Google's upcoming affordable Chromecast
Newly surfaced images reveal what the new HD Chromecast will look like. Google is expected to release a cheaper version of its Chromecast with Google TV. The cheaper version will only support 1080p instead of 4K. The streaming device will look almost identical to the 4K model. For anyone who...
Samsung takes a dig at die-hard iPhone fans with new Galaxy Z Flip 4 ad
The ad also highlights Flex Mode selfies on the Z Flip line. Samsung has posted a new Galaxy Z Flip 4 ad mocking Apple and iPhone fans. The new ad highlights the foldable’s form factor and Flex Mode for selfies. Samsung posted a cheeky ad prior to the iPhone...
Poll: Is the iPhone 14 series hot or not?
Apple has finally peeled the curtain back on its iPhone 14 series, bringing four devices to the table. We’ve got the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the Mini model has made way for the iPhone 14 Plus, bringing a big screen without having to pay Pro levels of cash.
Daily Authority: 👉 New Pixel Tablet details
The Pixel Tablet dock, Samsung throws shade at Apple, paid YouTube courses, and Steve Jobs' daughter's sick burn. 👑 Happy Friday everyone! Yesterday was obviously a historic day with the passing of Queen Elizabeth, but we’re here to talk about tech news, and there’s never a shortage of that!
Camera details for a second Pixel foldable may have leaked
Camera details relating to a second Pixel foldable have emerged online. The foldable is tipped to offer a 64MP main camera, a 10.8MP tele lens, and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. An enterprising developer dug through Google’s code earlier this year and discovered apparent camera details for new Pixel smartphones as well as a Pixel foldable. Now, the same developer has dug through the Android 13 QPR1 beta and discovered camera details related to a second Pixel foldable.
Recent data breach gets Samsung hit with a class action lawsuit
A proposed class action claims Samsung didn't warn customers about its breach fast enough. Samsung experienced a data breach back in late July and discovered the intrusion in early August. The company didn’t inform the 3,000 consumers who were impacted about the breach until September. A proposed class action...
Pixel Tablet with charging dock appears in latest Android 13 beta
It's almost certain now that the upcoming Google tablet will double-up as a smart display. New animations in the latest Android 13 beta have revealed that the Pixel Tablet will indeed come with a docking station. The software also outs a few details about the features of the Pixel Tablet...
Motorola brings its 200MP camera flagship to global markets
The phone also boasts 125W charging, a 144Hz display, and the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra sporting the world’s first 200MP smartphone camera has launched in Europe. It’s also the fastest charging Motorola phone and costs under $1,000. Motorola has finally launched...
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
Apple and Google are at it again. Welcome to the 449th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. Netflix is reportedly launching its ad-supported subscription tier on November 1st. Reports say that Netflix wants to compete with Disney Plus. Disney Plus is, coincidentally, launching its ad-supported tier on December 8th. We believe Netflix intends to charge between $7 to $9 for the tier. Hit the link to learn more.
You told us: Most of you are all about mobile payments
Roughly two-thirds of polled readers have used mobile payments in the past week at the very least. Mobile payments are extremely convenient, allowing you to leave your card and wallet at home. There are loads of solutions out there too, from Google Pay and Apple Pay to OEM solutions and third-party apps.
Master of Nothing: Carl Pei on the business of hype, and building an ecosystem
Smartphones today are a firmly established commodity. Components are democratized, and so are consumer expectations of what makes a phone great at various price points. The best foldables and camera phones add some excitement to the mix, but to shake the status quo would take a dramatic shift from the existing options on the market. Do we really need another player to do more of the same?
Tim Cook says 'buy your mom an iPhone' when asked about RCS (Updated)
Tim Cook says Apple users aren’t keen on getting RCS messaging support on iPhones. He told a person at a conference to get their mom an iPhone to solve the green bubble problem. Google’s Android SVP says you shouldn’t have to do so. Update: September 8, 2022...
PS5 now supports 1440p: Here's how to play PS5 games in 1440p
1440p is now possible on the PS5. Here's how. If you’re like me, you love your PS5 but maybe you aren’t using it to its full potential. In my case, I have two places in the house I can play the PlayStation 5: a 60-inch generic 4K TV that I got on sale as “good enough for streaming” but a not-so-great image for gaming, or I have my 32-inch 1440p Odyssey G5 gaming monitor that runs beautifully but only can play PS5 games in 1080p. The good news is the latest PS5 update means I can finally get the best of both worlds, excellent frame rates, and true 1440p support.
Bose steals Apple's spotlight by announcing its new QuietComfort Earbuds II
Bose announces its new QuietComfort Earbuds II with a more compact design and new features. Bose has announced the second generation of its QuietComfort earbuds. The Quiet Comfort Earbuds II will introduce a few improvements and new features like CustomTune. The earbuds are available for preorder today and will launch...
Don't expect QHD+ screens for Galaxy S23, S23 Plus next year
A new Galaxy S23 series leak points to similar screens and dimensions. A leaker has revealed apparent dimensions and screen information for the Galaxy S23 series. The phones are expected to feature the same screen sizes and resolutions as the S22 line. That means only the S23 Ultra could get...
iPhone 14 event: Everything Apple launched at its 'Far Out' show
Apple launched a lot more than just some new iPhones. For millions of tech fans around the world, September is the month of the iPhone. Sure enough, on September 7, 2022, Apple held its huge iPhone 14 event. At this show — which Apple called “Far Out” — the company launched its new family of iPhones along with a slew of other products.
Apple just invented picture cropping with the iPhone 14 Pro series
Cropped zoom has been around for ages, but Apple thinks calling it '2x telephoto' is revolutionary. Apple launched the iPhone 14 series this week, and it’s clear that the Pro models are the stars of the show here. Between the display cutouts, new A16 processor, and 48MP main cameras, there’s plenty to like. However, Apple made a rather ostentatious move when it pretended picture cropping was telephoto zoom.
