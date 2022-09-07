Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Ribbon cutting September 10 for Art in Hart mural in Hartford, WI | By Steve Volkert
Hartford, WI – Professional muralist John Kowalczyk put the finishing touches on the. new mural in downtown Hartford which the Art in Hart Committee hopes is the first of many. This first mural, which depicts the city flower and city bird, is located on the north side of Hank’s...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Clever rummage sale signs draw a crowd to Deer Ridge Drive in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – Some clever signs are drawing a crowd to a huge family rummage sale on Deer Ridge Drive in West Bend, Wi. The first sign was spotted on CTH Z and Paradise Drive. “Free Beer!” turned a lot of heads. Then (Just kidding) Rummage! and the arrow pointed east.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
American Companies completes construction on West Bend Lakes Clubhouse
West Bend, WI – On July 8, 2022, American Companies finished construction on the rebuilt West Bend Lakes Clubhouse located at 1241 Highway 33 E, in the Town of Trenton, WI. The course, owned by the Tom Merkel family, is working hard with its dedicated staff to build for the future.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Evacuated Horizon West condo owners to raze building by Sept. 20
WAUKESHA — Nine months after being evacuated from their homes at Horizon West Condo, the condo owners are starting to get back to normal. However, a pending civil lawsuit against the insurance company and looming raze order of the building, 315 N. West Ave., has left the dust unsettled.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | 5 days and counting at Mavens on Main…..
September 9, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Five more days….. and Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, in West Bend, Wi will be the place to be. What coffee and sweet treat are you looking forward to? Add to the list below... Mavens owner Staci...
Street festival 'TosaFest' returns to Wauwatosa this weekend
TosaFest will return to the streets of the Village of Wauwatosa this weekend after several years of being in Hart Park.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Major changes coming to Froedtert South’s Downtown Kenosha Hospital | Local News
Major changes are coming for Froedtert Kenosha Hospital. Froedtert South, 6308 Eighth Ave., is moving forward with plans to convert the site’s emergency department into a 24/7 urgent care clinic. The hospital’s inpatient services and emergency department services will be transitioned to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, 9555 76th St.,...
discoverhometown.com
Photos from Flying Electrons Airfest event in Menomonee Falls
Top photo: A Mig 29 radio controlled model airplane lands during the Flying Electrons Airfest event held in Menomonee Falls on Aug. 13. Middle row: A Flex Innovation Mamba 120 radio controlled airplane with yellow black scheme (left photo) goes vertical while a Multiplex Parkmaster radio controlled plane lands after flight.
shepherdexpress.com
Downtown Waukesha’s Busy Arts Mecca
In October, the Almont Gallery will celebrate its 20th anniversary. The gallery is housed in the first free standing stone building in downtown Waukesha, dating back to the Civil War era on the corner of Main and Clinton Streets. Almont has been dubbed the “go-to place” by locals and outsiders alike.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find them.
milwaukeerecord.com
Here’s the full Bay View Bash entertainment lineup, vendor list, and everything else you need to know
Even though most of Milwaukee’s major festivals are now in the rear view mirror, one of the city’s biggest and best undertakings is still on the horizon. Yes, Bay View Bash will make its long-awaited return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. Since this will be the...
bravamagazine.com
8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out
One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Healthy male/female volunteers sought for new Quest study at Spaulding Clinical
West Bend, WI – Spaulding Clinical, 525 S. Silverbrook Drive in West Bend, is offering the Quest Study for healthy male and female volunteers which involves 1 in-house stay, lasting 19 days/18 nights, 2 outpatient visits and 1 follow up phone call. Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy...
pleasantviewrealty.com
520 Teal Lane, Sheboygan Falls, WI, USA
Can build up to 16 condos on these lots. Seller will sell Separately. For the fastest response, additional information or to schedule a showing, please email Karen@PleasantViewRealty.com or call/text 920-207-4041. Property Inclusions. None. Property Exclusions. None. Property Taxes. $213. Property Features.
spectrumnews1.com
Holy smokes! Charlie Berens to serve up his twist on a Brandy Old Fashioned at Milwaukee distillery
MILWAUKEE — Geez Louise, we can’t believe it’s true. Manitowoc Minute’s Charlie Berens could be your next cocktail mixologist in Milwaukee. Central Standard Craft Distillery announced on Thursday that Berens would be a guest mixologist at its Crafthouse and Kitchen as a part of its “Cocktails for a Cause” event on Sept. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. The new distillery event will bring in guest bartenders monthly during a happy hour dedicated to charity.
voiceofalexandria.com
Historic Racine County home suddenly demolished
WIND POINT — The Prairie School has taken down a home on property it owns that a school official said was “a public safety concern,” even though it was part of a private conservation easement. Some area residents are upset about the demolition of a historic home...
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Pizza In Mequon | 5 Best Pizza Restaurants In Mequon
Mequon, a quiet northern suburb of Milwaukee, has lately undergone an economic development plan that has resulted in a slew of new, independent, and delicious restaurants in this relatively tranquil Midwestern town. What was formerly largely residential dwellings is now a hotspot for exciting places to eat pizza north of...
MATC Times
4340 - 4356 W. Loomis Rd.
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Heat Included - **Rent range $900/month to $950/month**. FREE OFF STREET PARKING! The units at 4340 W Loomis Rd LLC are either 1 bedroom fully remodeled apartments. Spacious with double closets in the bedroom, this property features some partial and fully remodeled apartments with laminate wood flooring and updated kitchens and bathrooms. Located on the intersection of Loomis and Layton, this property features easy access to the freeway and bus lines. Tenants of this building are within walking distance to Konkel Park and can enjoy the Sunday Farmer’s Market, volleyball courts and events throughout the year. Southridge mall is a short drive away, as well as all of the shops and restaurants on busy 76th St. Tenants with children are close to Edgerton Elementary school and Greenfield High School.
wpr.org
Burlington’s Echo Lake Dam must be removed or modified. Voters will decide themselves what they want this November.
A survey found 60 percent of city residents want the dam repaired. Echo Lake is a centerpiece of Downtown Burlington. It’s a short walk from Adrian's Frozen Custard. Fans watching baseball games at Burlington’s Beaumont Field can see the lake from the stands. A park and playground sit next to it, including the Veterans Terrace at Echo Park.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Brian D. Cammack, 38, of Lacey, WA, formerly of West Bend, WI
Washington County, WI – Brian D. Cammack, 38, of Lacey, WA (formerly of West Bend, WI) found peace on Friday, September 2, 2022. He was born on May 1, 1984, to Richard and Barbara Cammack in Milwaukee, WI. Brian graduated from West Bend East. Sergeant First Class (SFC) Brian Cammack served over 13 years as US Army Combat Medic and Critical Care Flight Medic.
