ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County COVID-19 Wrap-Up for Saturday, Sept. 10

Here is a breakdown of recent COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The county health department noted as of Sept. 9, the level of COVID-19 transmission in the county is low.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County High School Sports Recaps (September 9th)

Here are some local high school varsity sports recaps from Friday’s events:. Varsity Football: Homer vs. Central Valley Academy (CVA) The Homer Trojans (reigning Section III Class B Champions) won their first game of the regular season against CVA with a score of 16-12 at home Friday night. "This...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

List of local 9/11 Memorial Ceremonies this Sunday

SUNY Cortland (presented by SUNY Cortland EMS) – 7-8:30 p.m. at the Corey Union Steps on campus (If raining, the ceremony will move indoors to the Corey Union Function Room) (Those with information on any other 9/11 Memorial Ceremonies in Cortland County, please leave details in the comment section for the Facebook post of this story).
CORTLAND, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County IDA completes Phase I of APEX site cleanup

The Cortland County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) recently completed the Phase I cleanup of the former APEX manufacturing site in the city of Cortland, according to a release from the Cortland County Business Development Corporation/IDA. The first phase of clearing out construction and demolition debris took 17 days, the release...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cortland County, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland DPW announces more resurfacing projects

The city of Cortland Department of Public Works announced that more resurfacing projects will take place this month. According to City DPW, the projects will begin this upcoming Monday. It will start with West Main Street, followed by Cowance Street, Rob Roy Street and Jewett Avenue. DPW noted the milling...
CORTLAND, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Medication disposal event scheduled for Sept. 24

Healing Cortland and Cortland Prevention Resources will be holding a drive-through medication disposal event throughout Cortland County on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event will commence at 9 a.m. Disposal locations are as follows:. Cincinnatus Fire Department (5722 Telephone Rd.) – 9 a.m. to Noon. Homer Town Hall (31 N....
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Storage building in Cortlandville looks to expand

The Cortlandville Town Board unanimously approved the application for an aquifer protection permit for a Fastenal warehouse project on 3737 Luker Rd. The project, proposed by Compagni Land Development, LLC, includes building out additional storage space in an existing building, as well as paving for additional parking lot space. “The...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Homer athletics to induct six into hall of fame

Homer Central School District (HCSD) is set to induct six former student-athletes into the Homer Athletics Hall of Fame this year, as noted on the school district’s website. The induction ceremony will take place at halftime of the Homer varsity football team’s home opener against Central Valley Academy on Friday. The game itself will begin at 7 p.m.
HOMER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlook

Comments / 0

Community Policy