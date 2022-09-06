Read full article on original website
Robert Lewandowski beats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to amazing Champions League record with Barcelona hat-trick
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three clubs as Barcelona thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-1 in Group C. Franck Kessie nodded his first Barca goal to get them off to a flyer. Lewandowski then got off the mark for the night with 34 minutes...
Former England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello reveals who he believes is the greatest Italian manager of all time
FORMER England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello has revealed his pick as the best Italian manager of all time. Capello won four Serie A titles at AC Milan and lifted two LaLiga trophies with Real Madrid. But he named Carlo Ancelotti - who also had title-winning reigns in Milan and...
Erik ten Hag confirms forward Cristiano Ronaldo is 'ready to start' for Manchester United in their Europa League clash with Real Sociedad, as he considers recalling the Portuguese star
Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo is fit to start for Manchester United as he considers naming the Portugal star in his line-up to face Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night. Ronaldo has started just one of United's six Premier League games this season - the disastrous...
Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp 'Called' Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni
According to a recent report, Jurgen Klopp had a call with French star Aurelien Tchouameni during the summer transfer window, hoping to lure the midfielder to Liverpool before he made his move to the Spanish giants. The Anfield side has been recently struggling massively with fitness issues in the middle...
Carlo Ancelotti & Toni Kroos praise 'clinical' Eden Hazard
Carlo Ancelotti and Toni Kroos have heaped praise on Eden Hazard after the Belgian impressed against Celtic.
Watch furious Sergio Ramos clash with ex-PSG team-mate Leandro Paredes just a week after he left for Juventus
A FURIOUS Sergio Ramos clashed with his ex-PSG team-mate Leandro Paredes only a week after he left the club on loan. Paredes' new club Juventus lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League group stage last night Mbappe ran riot in the first-half. But the Frenchman found himself in the...
Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut
The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
Cristiano Ronaldo could become Man Utd ‘problem’ despite nailing cheerleading role on bench at Arsenal, fears Stam
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Jaap Stam fears Cristiano Ronaldo may "become a problem" due to his new role under Erik ten Hag. The 37-year-old has started just once from six Premier League games this season, with the striker yet to get on the score sheet. His rustiness was there for all...
Thomas Tuchel and Todd Boehly clashed over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer for Chelsea
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly clashed with outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel over the potential transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer. The German tactician was not keen on signing Ronaldo, and supposedly felt irritated at having to justify his reasons for this to Boehly, who struggled to take no for an answer, according to the Telegraph.
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time
Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
Napoli leak Keylor Navas’ eye-watering wages after transfer for PSG’s backup keeper breaks down
NAPOLI director Cristiano Giuntoli has claimed Keylor Navas is on wages of £13million at PSG. The Costa Rican keeper has lost his place as No1 in the French capital to Gianluigi Donnarumma. As a result, Napoli were among the clubs in talks to sign Navas. But club chief Giuntoli...
Champions League: Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City, Celtic & Rangers state of play
The 2022/23 Champions League is under way and we bring you the state of play, tables, results and the schedule for the tournament... The group stages kicked off on Tuesday, with Chelsea suffering a shock 1-0 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb, Manchester City cruising to a 4-0 win over Sevilla and Celtic losing 3-0 to Real Madrid.
Newcastle in advanced talks to sign former Liverpool calamity keeper Loris Karius on free transfer after Darlow injury
NEWCASTLE are set to sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on a free transfer. The Magpies signed England international Nick Pope, 30, this summer for £10million from Burnley. It paved the way for Martin Dubravka, 33, to join Manchester United on loan with Karl Darlow providing backup to Pope.
UEFA, French police investigating Juventus fans' alleged racist acts in match against Paris Saint-Germain
UEFA and French police have opened an investigation into allegations that Juventus fans made "Nazi salutes and monkey noises" during the club's 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, per a report from the Associated Press. Four fans were detained after Paris police reviewed surveillance footage from the game. That...
Mbappe vs Haaland is the new debate in town after Ronaldo and Messi’s legendary rivalry… and amazing stats show why
FOR years football fans have gone back and forth arguing between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for who was the best in the world. But after both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe scored twice in the Champions League last night, there appears to have been a changing of the guard.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists it is 'too much to ask' to expect Rangers to be able to compete with the financial powerhouses of the Champions League after 4-0 defeat to Ajax
Giovanni van Bronckhorst last night insisted it was too much to ask Rangers to compete with the financial powerhouses of the Champions League. Making a return to Europe’s elite competition after 12-year absence, the Ibrox club suffered a hammering at the hands of Ajax in the Johan Cruyff ArenA.
Ex-Chelsea boss Luiz Felipe Scolari revealed he was sacked seven months into Blues job after Drogba and Anelka fallouts
LUIZ FELIPE SCOLARI revealed bust-ups with Didier Drogba and Nicolas Anelka led to his sacking as Chelsea boss. The World Cup-winning Brazilian, 73, replaced Avram Grant in the Stamford Bridge dugout in the summer of 2008 but lasted just seven months before being given the boot. And in an interview...
Exclusive: Jose Enrique on ‘Difficult’ Champions League Fixture vs Napoli
Jose Enrique has said that he believes Liverpool will get three points against Napoli this evening.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Decision Caused Thomas Tuchel's Sacking
The German's refusal to sign the legendary forward set off his demise.
Serie A live stream: How to watch Inter Milan, AC Milan, Napoli online, team news, predictions, odds
There is no time to relax for Italian clubs after the UEFA Champions League's kickoff last week. Napoli, Inter Milan and AC Milan are all called in action for Saturday's games before the second matchday of the UCL group stage that will take place next week. After losing the Derby della Madonnina and the debut against Bayern Munich at home, Inter Milan need a reaction against Torino, while Napoli come off of an incredible win against Liverpool and need to do the same against Spezia. AC Milan will conclude Saturday's games against Sampdoria away. Here's what you need to know:
