Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pennsylvania school directors speak out against Doug Mastriano’s education funding plan
An open letter to Pennsylvania families and voters being circulated around the state by public school board members issues a warning about the threat that they believe Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano poses to the public education system. The letter drew 59 signatures from school directors from 24 school districts...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Why should we vote for Fetterman?
If you cannot participate in a debate, how are you going to show that you are able to perform the duties of a U.S. senator? Performing in scripted commercials that can be done over and over again until you get it right is different than responding to questions in the moment and forming proper responses.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Work scheduled along Warrendale Bayne Road
The southbound lane of Warrendale Bayne Road between Spang Road and Steinberg Lane in Marshall Township will close periodically between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Monday, Sept. 12 to Friday, Sept., 16, according to the Allegheny County Department of Public Works. The department announced Sept. 7 that the lane...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mobile food pantry benefits Blawnox, other communities
Jon Jordan knows some families may need help getting food and supplies. The food pantries coordinator for Allison Park-based North Hills Community Outreach also believes in bringing blessings to people. That is why he and other outreach members launched NHCO On the Go, a mobile effort that sets up shop...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Avonworth overcomes early deficit to defeat Sto-Rox in wild game
Friday night at Lenzner Field was nothing if not a bit bizarre. Avonworth and Sto-Rox each recovered one of their own kickoffs, there were a combined 25 penalties and five turnovers and a comeback from an early double-digit hole. In the end, power football and two key takeaways lifted the...
Comments / 0