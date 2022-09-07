ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Letter to the editor: Why should we vote for Fetterman?

If you cannot participate in a debate, how are you going to show that you are able to perform the duties of a U.S. senator? Performing in scripted commercials that can be done over and over again until you get it right is different than responding to questions in the moment and forming proper responses.
Work scheduled along Warrendale Bayne Road

The southbound lane of Warrendale Bayne Road between Spang Road and Steinberg Lane in Marshall Township will close periodically between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Monday, Sept. 12 to Friday, Sept., 16, according to the Allegheny County Department of Public Works. The department announced Sept. 7 that the lane...
Mobile food pantry benefits Blawnox, other communities

Jon Jordan knows some families may need help getting food and supplies. The food pantries coordinator for Allison Park-based North Hills Community Outreach also believes in bringing blessings to people. That is why he and other outreach members launched NHCO On the Go, a mobile effort that sets up shop...
Avonworth overcomes early deficit to defeat Sto-Rox in wild game

Friday night at Lenzner Field was nothing if not a bit bizarre. Avonworth and Sto-Rox each recovered one of their own kickoffs, there were a combined 25 penalties and five turnovers and a comeback from an early double-digit hole. In the end, power football and two key takeaways lifted the...
