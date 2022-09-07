STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow, S&P, Nasdaq jump, Apple’s update, Target CEO talks future, Musk vs. Twitter

Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Queen Elizabeth praised by business leaders, markets see-saw after Powell remarks
Coverage for this event has ended. Queen Elizabeth II has died, Buckingham Palace says. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch was 96. Shares of Smith & Wesson slumped about 5% in extended trade on Thursday after the gunmaker posted quarterly results that underscored a drop in consumer demand following a surge two years ago.
FOXBusiness
Powell talk, GameStop jumps and more: Thursday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Thursday that could impact trading. JEROME POWELL: The Fed chairman will appear at the Cato Institute's annual monetary conference. The event will highlight a conversation with Powell on monetary policy after 40 years. Powell addressed the current inflation challenges at the latest...
FOXBusiness
Elon Musk $258B Dogecoin lawsuit adds plaintiffs
The $258 billion racketeering lawsuit against Elon Musk has expanded, adding seven new investor plaintiffs and six new defendants. Musk is accused of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Named in the amended complaint filed on Tuesday night in Manhattan federal court is Musk, his electric car...
FOXBusiness
T-Mobile buyback, DocuSign jumps and more: Friday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Friday that could impact trading. T-MOBILE: Shares of the wireless company gained nearly 3% in extended trading after the company announced a $14 billion share buyback program that will run till September next year. The stock has jumped 25.3% for the year...
FOXBusiness
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, other business leaders react
The business world is offering condolences to Britain's Royal Family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-reigning monarch died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday at the age of 96. Elizabeth's doctors said earlier Thursday that they were "concerned for Her Majesty’s health" and that she was "resting comfortably" at Balmoral under medical supervision.
FOXBusiness
Ex-White House economic advisor claims Biden admin ‘oversold how fiscally responsible they are’
After one former U.S. Treasury Secretary sounded alarms over Americans seeing soaring unemployment rates this month, an economist is joining the calls that the economy is "not looking good" under the Biden administration. "Inflating away the debt is just a tax right on the population," former White House Council of...
FOXBusiness
Ark Invest's Cathie Wood predicts inflation will see 'major downside surprises' in coming months
After Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell seemed to reaffirm expectations of a third consecutive rate hike of 75 basis points Thursday, Ark Invest CEO and CIO Cathie Wood explained that she wouldn’t be surprised to see a significant Fed pivot in the coming months. "You've got Europe in recession,...
FOXBusiness
Jeff Bezos blasts Carnegie Mellon professor who wished Queen Elizabeth 'excruciating' death
A Carnegie Mellon University associate professor who wished Queen Elizabeth II an "excruciating" death on Thursday doubled down by going after Jeff Bezos for his "merciless greed" after the Amazon founder criticized her comments. "I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her...
U.K.・
FOXBusiness
Fed's Powell will hike rates 'until the job is done'
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is making sure there are no gray areas when it comes to the central bank’s commitment to bringing down inflation. "History cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy," Powell said Thursday during a Q&A session at the Cato Institute. "I can assure you that my colleagues and I are strongly committed to this project, and we will keep at it until the job is done."
FOXBusiness
Small business must tap into tech for long-term success: Verizon Business Markets President
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, Verizon Business Markets President Aparna Khurjekar analyzed data that indicated small businesses' key concerns during an exhausted economy remain combating supply chain break-downs and inflation. APARNA KHURJEKAR: So we're definitely seeing, even the surveys, showed that they are seeing the tightening, the...
FOXBusiness
Larry Kudlow: These climate policies would lead to a global economic and financial catastrophe
There they go again, Joe Biden and company out there on the campaign trail telling us how wonderful their economic policies have been. Wait. Scrap "wonderful." Insert "successful," fabulously successful economic policies. The problem is in barely more than a year Bidenomics has taken a non-inflationary boom and turned it...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Nasdaq, S&P lead winning week, railroad strike ahead? Queen Elizabeth tributes
Coverage for this event has ended. Burger King, a division of Restaurant Brands International, plans to invest $400 million over two years to accelerate sales growth and drive U.S. franchisee profitability. Under the “Reclaim the Flame” plan, Burger King will invest in premium branding to promote its Whopper. The company...
FOXBusiness
Larry Kudlow: Inflation has become embedded throughout the economy
First up, today Jay Powell put some more hair on his chest and bolstered his inflation-fighting manhood with the tough talk at the CATO Institute in Washington, D.C. He said: "We need to keep at it until the job is done," and added that "history cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy."
FOXBusiness
Mortgage rate savings still possible despite highest levels in 14 years
Rates for the 30-year mortgage kept climbing last week, but so have opportunities for borrowers to find some savings if they shop around for a better rate, Freddie Mac said. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage loan increased to 5.89% for the week ending Sept. 8, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This is an increase from last week when it averaged 5.66% and is significantly higher than last year when it was 2.87%.
FOXBusiness
Verizon survey: Financial fears grow among small business owners with inflation top of mind
EXCLUSIVE: The latest Verizon Business survey found a growing number of small business owners are worried about their financial security with inflation cited as their biggest headache. And a majority say business is not better than it was a year ago. The annual State of Small Business poll conducted by...
FOXBusiness
Tesla considers building Texas lithium refinery
Tesla is reportedly evaluating setting up a battery-grade lithium hydroxide refinery on the gulf coast of Texas. In an August application filed with the Texas Comptroller's Office, the automaker said that the facility would be the first of its kind in North America and that it was also considering the development of facilities to support other types of battery materials processing, refining and manufacturing and ancillary manufacturing operations in support of its sustainable product line.
FOXBusiness
United buys 200 electric air taxis from Embraer-backed Eve Air Mobility
United Airlines is doubling down on electric air taxis with a new $15 million investment in Embraer-backed startup Eve Air Mobility. The carrier has agreed to buy 200 four-seat electric aircraft with options for 200 more. The first deliveries are expected as early as 2026. Ticker Security Last Change Change...
FOXBusiness
Ahead of 9/11 anniversary, Timothy Plan mutual funds founder says, 'Never underestimate America'
Just ahead of the 21st anniversary this year of the 9/11 terror attacks on America, Arthur D. Ally, the president of Timothy Plan, shared exclusive thoughts with FOX Business about the violent and destructive events of more than 20 years ago — and how America moved forward from there.
FOXBusiness
Some consumers using credit card rewards to pay for essentials amid high inflation, study says
Americans are leaning into credit card rewards to help offset the rising costs of everyday purchases amid inflation concerns, according to a Wells Fargo study. The study surveyed over 2,000 adults in the U.S. and said that 92% of Americans are worried about rising inflation and nearly half of rewards cardholders have used these earned benefits to help offset the price of some everyday expenses.
