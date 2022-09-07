ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow, S&P, Nasdaq jump, Apple’s update, Target CEO talks future, Musk vs. Twitter

By Covered by: FOX Business Team, Reuters, Associated Press
FOXBusiness
 3 days ago
FOXBusiness

Powell talk, GameStop jumps and more: Thursday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Thursday that could impact trading. JEROME POWELL: The Fed chairman will appear at the Cato Institute's annual monetary conference. The event will highlight a conversation with Powell on monetary policy after 40 years. Powell addressed the current inflation challenges at the latest...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk $258B Dogecoin lawsuit adds plaintiffs

The $258 billion racketeering lawsuit against Elon Musk has expanded, adding seven new investor plaintiffs and six new defendants. Musk is accused of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Named in the amended complaint filed on Tuesday night in Manhattan federal court is Musk, his electric car...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

T-Mobile buyback, DocuSign jumps and more: Friday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Friday that could impact trading. T-MOBILE: Shares of the wireless company gained nearly 3% in extended trading after the company announced a $14 billion share buyback program that will run till September next year. The stock has jumped 25.3% for the year...
TECHNOLOGY
Person
Lael Brainard
Person
Elon Musk
FOXBusiness

Queen Elizabeth II dies: Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, other business leaders react

The business world is offering condolences to Britain's Royal Family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-reigning monarch died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday at the age of 96. Elizabeth's doctors said earlier Thursday that they were "concerned for Her Majesty’s health" and that she was "resting comfortably" at Balmoral under medical supervision.
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

Fed's Powell will hike rates 'until the job is done'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is making sure there are no gray areas when it comes to the central bank’s commitment to bringing down inflation. "History cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy," Powell said Thursday during a Q&A session at the Cato Institute. "I can assure you that my colleagues and I are strongly committed to this project, and we will keep at it until the job is done."
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Small business must tap into tech for long-term success: Verizon Business Markets President

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, Verizon Business Markets President Aparna Khurjekar analyzed data that indicated small businesses' key concerns during an exhausted economy remain combating supply chain break-downs and inflation. APARNA KHURJEKAR: So we're definitely seeing, even the surveys, showed that they are seeing the tightening, the...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Larry Kudlow: Inflation has become embedded throughout the economy

First up, today Jay Powell put some more hair on his chest and bolstered his inflation-fighting manhood with the tough talk at the CATO Institute in Washington, D.C. He said: "We need to keep at it until the job is done," and added that "history cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy."
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Mortgage rate savings still possible despite highest levels in 14 years

Rates for the 30-year mortgage kept climbing last week, but so have opportunities for borrowers to find some savings if they shop around for a better rate, Freddie Mac said. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage loan increased to 5.89% for the week ending Sept. 8, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This is an increase from last week when it averaged 5.66% and is significantly higher than last year when it was 2.87%.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Tesla considers building Texas lithium refinery

Tesla is reportedly evaluating setting up a battery-grade lithium hydroxide refinery on the gulf coast of Texas. In an August application filed with the Texas Comptroller's Office, the automaker said that the facility would be the first of its kind in North America and that it was also considering the development of facilities to support other types of battery materials processing, refining and manufacturing and ancillary manufacturing operations in support of its sustainable product line.
TEXAS STATE
FOXBusiness

Some consumers using credit card rewards to pay for essentials amid high inflation, study says

Americans are leaning into credit card rewards to help offset the rising costs of everyday purchases amid inflation concerns, according to a Wells Fargo study. The study surveyed over 2,000 adults in the U.S. and said that 92% of Americans are worried about rising inflation and nearly half of rewards cardholders have used these earned benefits to help offset the price of some everyday expenses.
BUSINESS

