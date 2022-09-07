STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow, S&P, Nasdaq jump, Apple’s update, Target CEO talks future, Musk vs. Twitter

Rates for the 30-year mortgage kept climbing last week, but so have opportunities for borrowers to find some savings if they shop around for a better rate, Freddie Mac said. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage loan increased to 5.89% for the week ending Sept. 8, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This is an increase from last week when it averaged 5.66% and is significantly higher than last year when it was 2.87%.

