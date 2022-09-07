ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Mike Preston: A healthy J.K. Dobbins would heal the Ravens’ running game | COMMENTARY

By Mike Preston, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tyTPX_0hlAaw0900
There isn’t a more intriguing Ravens player returning from injury this season than running back J.K. Dobbins, columnist Mike Preston writes. Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun/TNS

In three preseason games, the Ravens didn’t produce a dominant runner. That does not bode well for an offense that is centered around the running game, and it only adds to the intrigue of J.K. Dobbins’ return to the starting lineup.

The problem? Nobody knows exactly when he will return. Coach John Harbaugh has kept a veil of secrecy around Dobbins’ knee injury and recovery from a torn ACL over the last year. Still, I’d be surprised if he doesn’t start Sunday in the season opener against the New York Jets.

The Ravens’ rushing attack needs a lift. It hasn’t been its usual self since 2020, and in the preseason — without Dobbins — Baltimore ran for 226 yards on 71 carries, or 3.18 yards per carry. That’s not good enough.

Dobbins’ return is only rivaled by the comeback of Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, which would give much-needed stability to the offensive line. Stanley, who is recovering from multiple ankle surgeries after his initial injury in November 2020, returned to full-team workouts Monday .

“It just depends on how he’s doing,” Harbaugh said of Stanley on Monday before giving an overall assessment of recovering injured players after a three-day layoff from practice. “A lot of it has to do with how he’s feeling and if he’s ready to go. If he feels strong, if he’s moving and feels like he can be successful, and if we see what we need to see. Same thing with J.K., [cornerback] Marcus [Peters] or any of those guys.”

One thing that’s certain: It will be hard for the Ravens to win without either one.

“J.K. has looked better every day, he looks good,” Harbaugh said after practice last Wednesday. “His quickness is kind of back.”

Kind of? That raises alarm bells. Years ago, knee injuries basically took two years to heal, but recent advances in surgery, technology and rehabilitation have closed the window to one.

However, some players heal faster than others, and we’re not privy to the extent of Dobbins’ injury. Until he plays a game, there is still a certain degree of uncertainty that he can be back to his old self and handle the wear-and-tear of an NFL season.

Games are brutal for all NFL players, but especially running backs because of the consistent body blows and the hard cuts they make to get past defenders.

That’s why the Ravens have been so patient with Dobbins. They can’t afford to have their 2020 second-round draft pick out of the lineup for another season. Last year, when Dobbins and backup Gus Edwards (knee) suffered season-ending injuries before Week 1, the Ravens brought in veterans Devonta Freeman (133 carries for 576 yards) and Latavius Murray (119 carries for 501 yards). They were serviceable replacements, but they couldn’t deliver big plays.

As insurance, the Ravens have added veterans Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake this season, but Dobbins has a combination of speed and power they simply don’t possess. He isn’t a home run hitter, but he can produce an occasional big gain. There is a suddenness to his game that provides the Ravens with another outside threat alongside quarterback Lamar Jackson.

In an offense that is centered around running the ball, Jackson and Dobbins are the bread and butter.

As a rookie in 2020, Dobbins rushed for 805 yards on 134 carries and scored nine touchdowns. He was expected to become one of the top running backs in the league last season once he improved as a receiver out of the backfield.

But the injury in the preseason finale against Washington delayed that rise to stardom. Now, Dobbins appears ready to make the leap. During training camp, Dobbins was clearly agitated by being held out of practices, but he performed well in drills.

If he gets on the field against the Jets, that will be a major step in his return. Another will be having three or four strong games in a row. If he can develop as a pass catcher, he will be a better player than he was before the knee injury.

But there are a lot of ifs, which makes Dobbins so intriguing. If he plays as well as he did as a rookie, Dobbins will have healed both himself and the Ravens’ running game.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens are smart to wait before giving QB Lamar Jackson the deal he wants | COMMENTARY

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson failed to agree to a contract extension by the star quarterback’s self-imposed deadline Friday, and it’s a smart decision by the team. It was always best to take the wait-and-see approach. Jackson still has to prove he can take the team deep into the playoffs before the Ravens make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. Three quarterbacks have ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens punter Jordan Stout nudged Sam Koch into retirement. Their relationship couldn’t be any better.

There’s a story Sam Koch tells about the day when his eyes opened to the depth of knowledge required to be an elite NFL punter. It was the spring of 2008, and the Ravens had just brought in a new special teams coach, Jerry Rosburg. Koch had been the starting punter for two years and a pretty good one, he thought. So this unfamiliar coach asked him to quote his numbers. “That is very impressive ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan has rare athleticism. It’s why he’s considered a possible first-round NFL draft pick.

It’s not hard to miss Jaelyn Duncan. Although he’s soft-spoken, Maryland’s senior left tackle stands at an intimidating 6 feet 6 and weighs 320 pounds. Still, Duncan’s size is just one component. He also has a unique combination of speed and athleticism that has made him a suitable opponent for defenders flying off the edge. “He’s a [320]-pound guy that moves like a 220-pound guy,” Terps coach ...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens fail to reach contract extension with QB Lamar Jackson before Friday deadline

The Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson did not agree on a contract extension before Jackson’s Friday deadline, the team announced. With the cessation of negotiations, the narrative that has loomed over the Ravens’ offseason ground to a temporary halt, while questions about Jackson’s long-term future in Baltimore intensified. “Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens vs. Jets staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s regular-season opener in New York?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 1 game between the Ravens and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter Ravens 23, Jets 13: Fortunately for the Jets, the drop-off from Zach Wilson to Joe Flacco isn’t too steep. Unfortunately for the Jets, they’re still left with a huge disadvantage at the game’s most important position. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens vs. Jets scouting report for Week 1: Who has the edge?

The Ravens head into MetLife Stadium for a season-opening 1 p.m. game Sunday to face a Jets team led by former Raven and Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco. Baltimore will have quarterback Lamar Jackson under center for the first time in a game since December, and the Ravens have significant matchup advantages. Here’s who has the edge in each phase of the game: Ravens passing game vs. Jets pass ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

As contract year for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson looms, a return in 2023 is already likely | ANALYSIS

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been asked a lot of questions about his contract negotiations over the past few months. He’s been asked whether he expects to remain in Baltimore (he does) and whether Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed deal matters to him (it doesn’t). He’s been asked whether he feels worthy of an extension (he does) and whether discussions will continue up until the season ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Which Ravens are poised for a big season? Here’s what 12 veterans think.

With the Ravens’ season kicking off Sunday, expectations in Baltimore are high — especially for a select few in the team’s locker room. On Wednesday and Thursday, 12 Ravens veterans were asked to name a teammate they think will have a big year. Here’s how they answered. Tight end Nick Boyle “[Tight end] Isaiah Likely. What he has been doing out there has been impressive. He has a real knack ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley ruled out for Sunday’s season opener vs. Jets; OLB Steven Means activated

Ronnie Stanley’s return to the field will have to wait at least another week. The Ravens’ starting left tackle has been ruled out for Sunday’s season opener against the New York Jets, and he will not travel with the team. Ja’Wuan James is expected to start in his place. Stanley, who has missed 28 of the Ravens’ past 29 games since injuring his left ankle Nov. 1, 2020, practiced Monday for the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Previewing Ravens vs. Jets: 13 things to watch, including Joe Flacco, Rashod Bateman and defensive help

The Ravens’ 2022 season doesn’t kick off until Sunday, and already one of the NFL’s biggest storylines belongs to them. With quarterback Lamar Jackson and Ravens officials failing to agree to an extension before Friday’s deadline, the league’s most scrutinized contract talks will be suspended until next offseason. Jackson, the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player, was already coming off the most ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

No. 11 Concordia Prep football holds No. 3 McDonogh scoreless in second half in 26-7 upset

With 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the McDonogh football team pushed to the Concordia Prep 5-yard line. Trailing 20-7 and needing a score to inspire any hope of a comeback with time dwindling, the Eagles had four tries to punch it into the end zone. First, an incomplete pass on a fade to Jefferson Exinor. Next, Chase Green was stopped short in his dash to the right pylon. Then, ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Baltimore Sun

‘It became real’: Baltimore native Kyle Jackson finding footing as Bowie State interim football coach

In his mind, Kyle Jackson temporarily forgot that he was the interim head coach for the Bowie State football team until he led the players out of the locker room for last Saturday’s season opener. “I think that was when it became real,” he said. “But it was a great feeling.” Jackson, a Baltimore native and Edmondson-Westside graduate, should be forgiven for the brief mental lapse. In a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Commentary#Acl#The New York Jets
The Baltimore Sun

Morgan State football expecting ‘a lot more’ from LSU transfer, former St. Frances standout Jordan Toles

When Jordan Toles took an interception back 50 yards for a touchdown in Morgan State’s 59-7 setback at Georgia Southern last Saturday, it capped a whirlwind 25-day stretch during which the junior safety went from lining up at cornerback at LSU to entering the transfer portal to joining the Bears. And the least surprised person in Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia, was 21-year-old ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy