ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
ProPublica

How to Avoid Being Overcharged for a Funeral

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. For the funeral industry, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant flush times. Revenues have surged at Service Corporation International, the largest such chain in the U.S., with more than 1,500 funeral homes and 400 cemeteries. And “COVID impact,” according to a recent investor fact sheet, helped SCI more than double its earnings per share between 2019 and 2021.
INDUSTRY
hippocraticpost.com

Communication support for carers this Alzheimer’s Month

Communication support for carers this Alzheimer’s Month: To mark this year’s Alzheimer’s Month (September), new research by Lottie has found over the last 12 months, more carers than ever before are seeking dementia communication support and advice online:. 100% increase in online searches for ‘communication care plan...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy