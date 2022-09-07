Read full article on original website
Related
I diagnosed my husband with Parkinson’s after noticing a strange smell
A WOMAN who sniffed out Parkinson's in her husband helped scientists develop a test for the devastating disease. Joy Milne, 72, from Perth in Scotland was able to sniff out Parkinson’s in her husband more than a decade before he was diagnosed, because the way he smelled changed. The...
ProPublica
How to Avoid Being Overcharged for a Funeral
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. For the funeral industry, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant flush times. Revenues have surged at Service Corporation International, the largest such chain in the U.S., with more than 1,500 funeral homes and 400 cemeteries. And “COVID impact,” according to a recent investor fact sheet, helped SCI more than double its earnings per share between 2019 and 2021.
hippocraticpost.com
Communication support for carers this Alzheimer’s Month
Communication support for carers this Alzheimer’s Month: To mark this year’s Alzheimer’s Month (September), new research by Lottie has found over the last 12 months, more carers than ever before are seeking dementia communication support and advice online:. 100% increase in online searches for ‘communication care plan...
