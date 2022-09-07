Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
In pictures: King Charles' first full day on the throne
The nation's new monarch King Charles III travelled from Balmoral to London on Friday morning, following the death of his mother the Queen. Journeying alongside his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, the King flew from Aberdeen to RAF Northolt ahead of his televised address to the nation. On arrival at Buckingham Palace, he was greeted by thousands of well-wishers in a moving moment.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Former bodyguard reveals how monarch put people at ease
A former Queen's bodyguard has revealed how the monarch would put "quivering wrecks" at ease when she met them. Keith Hanson, a former Yeoman of the Guard, said Queen Elizabeth II would give a distinctive handshake before showing interest in people's lives. He said the Queen had a "wonderful" ability...
James Cameron Presents New Scenes From 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' At D23 Expo
The director told the audience he was "super excited to be finally finishing up movie two" — as he has three additional installments in the works.
BBC
King Charles III: Cheers and kisses as new King heads to Buckingham Palace
King Charles III was greeted by thousands of people as he arrived at Buckingham Palace for the first time as monarch. The crowds had waited in anticipation for the new King who was travelling back from Balmoral. On his arrival, he shook hands with those who had gathered to see...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
George, Charlotte and Louis have first day at Lambrook School
The Cambridge "gang" have started a new chapter together, walking hand-in-hand with their parents on the first day at their new school. Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are all starting at Lambrook School, in Berkshire, after the family's recent move to Windsor. For little Louis,...
BBC
King Charles' life will change, Winston Churchill's grandson says
The grandson of Sir Winston Churchill, Sir Nicholas Soames, has said King Charles' life will change. Sir Nicholas, a former Mid Sussex MP, also said it did not matter if his friend of 65 years had expressed his views on issues in the past. He said he will observe "constitutional...
Comments / 0