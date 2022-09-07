Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend GetawayTravel Maven
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
927thevan.com
Picnic/Fundraiser/Recruiting Event Set for Saturday at VFW Post
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 9, 2022) – Some big doings are set for the Holland VFW Post on Saturday. According to Post Commander Garrett Dickey, the annual post picnic is expanding. Lunch will be served from 1-3 PM at the Post off of West 8th Street and Maple Avenue,...
927thevan.com
Traffic Issues on This Friday in Saugatuck
SAUGATUCK, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 9, 2022) – A couple of traffic notes for this Friday afternoon in Saugatuck. Around 1:30 PM, a private excavating company damaged a two-inch gas line in the area of Holland Street between Grant and North streets. City of Saugatuck Public Works staffers and Saugatuck Township Fire District crews closed the roadway at the break, but determined that no evacuation of residents was necessary. Michigan Gas Utilities workers were able to stop the leak, and while they were working to repair the line, the roadway was reopened to traffic. No injuries were reported.
927thevan.com
Holland Police Log September 8-9, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
927thevan.com
Arrest Made in Jenison House Fire
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 9, 2022) – A suspect is in custody following a house fire and a possible family disturbance in a Jenison subdivision on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jacob MacKeller, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Melody Lane, in the area...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
927thevan.com
Doug Visser
Doug Visser, age 68, of Holland, Michigan passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Doug was born on February 27, 1954, to Minard and Anna Visser in Grand Rapids. He married Mari VanderZwaag in 1976, and they were members of Noordeloos Christian Reformed Church in Holland for many years.
927thevan.com
Marjorie Joyce Hoeve
Marjorie Hoeve, age 92 of Zeeland, was welcomed into Heaven by her Lord and Savior on September 5, 2022, where she was reunited with her husband Harvey. She will be lovingly cherished and remembered by her son, Scott (Deb) Hoeve their children Nick (Jacquelyn) Hoeve and Casey Hoeve, two great-grandchildren, Emma and Zach; son, Dan (Bev) Hoeve, and their children Aaron Hoeve, Anna (Cody) Lenters.
927thevan.com
Police Chase Ends in Jenison with Crash, Arrest
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 9, 2022) – A fugitive from justice has been captured in Jenison. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, the department was notified by an undisclosed “neighboring police agency” that the suspect “had a confrontation” with officers and was reportedly armed. Once the suspect fled that neighboring jurisdiction, a chase involving a number of area law enforcement entities ensued, with a vehicle reportedly stolen in Georgetown Township.
927thevan.com
Bicyclist Injured After Incident with Motor Vehicle in Hudsonville
HUDSONVILLE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 10, 2022) – A 61-year-old Hudsonville man is expected to recover from injuries suffered when his bicycle was struck by a motor vehicle in his hometown on Saturday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, the unnamed cyclist was attempting to cross 32nd...
Comments / 0