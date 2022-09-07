SAUGATUCK, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 9, 2022) – A couple of traffic notes for this Friday afternoon in Saugatuck. Around 1:30 PM, a private excavating company damaged a two-inch gas line in the area of Holland Street between Grant and North streets. City of Saugatuck Public Works staffers and Saugatuck Township Fire District crews closed the roadway at the break, but determined that no evacuation of residents was necessary. Michigan Gas Utilities workers were able to stop the leak, and while they were working to repair the line, the roadway was reopened to traffic. No injuries were reported.

SAUGATUCK, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO