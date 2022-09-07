Austin is a fun-loving, easygoing boy. His gentle nature and adorable, curious personality is sure to win your heart. Austin loves to play with most other dogs and may be interested in meeting yours. This amazing boy would never let on that he has only three legs. That’s right — Austin is a tripod! Austin loves to go for walks and run in the yard! You’d be surprised how fast he is. This super sweet guy is more than ready to find a loving home. Contact WorcesterARL at dogs@worcesterarl.org to learn more about Austin today!

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO