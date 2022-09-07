Read full article on original website
Three Unique Savannah Museums Worth VisitingRene CizioSavannah, GA
My solo adventure to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensSavannah, GA
Let's Go on a Hearse Ghost Tour in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
ssuathletics.com
Volleyball Falls To Coastal Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. – Win or lose, improvement is what you want to see out of a young team. Savannah State volleyball is still chasing their first win of the season. On Thursday, they hosted the College of Coastal Georgia in their first home game of the 2022 campaign. They...
ssuathletics.com
Game Central | Football at Edward Waters
Savannah State University Tigers (0-1) Vs. Edward Waters University Tigers (0-2) TIME:6 p.m., September 10, 2022. LOCATION: Jacksonville, Fla. | Nathaniel Glover Community Field and Stadium. LIVE STATS: N/A. FOLLOW ON SOCIAL: @SavStateTigers. HASHTAGS: #HailSSU | #SSU. JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Tigers of Savannah State and Edward Waters will meet...
WALB 10
Week 4: Friday night football final scores, vote for Play of the Week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Week 4 of southwest Georgia high school football is in the books. FINAL SCORE: Pataula Charter 40, Grace Christian 6. FINAL SCORE: Westfield School 21, Tiftarea Academy 0. FINAL SCORE: Stratford Academy 42, Brookwood 20. Sherwood Christian @ Griffin Christian. David Emmanuel Academy @ Westwood. Saturday...
WALB 10
Game of the Week: Colquitt County @ Lee County
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Get your popcorn ready because we got ourselves a mini super bowl Friday night for our game of the week. Colquitt County will be coming down to Lee County to take on the Trojans. Both teams undefeated and highly ranked in the state, and looking to...
WALB 10
Parents concerned over field conditions at Albany Area YMCA
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some parents are concerned about the conditions of the Albany Area YMCA soccer fields. Some parents told WALB News 10 they have issues with things like the grass not being properly maintained, as well as outdated equipment. Jay Francisco is a soccer coach at the Leesburg...
Deborah Williams Jones tapped to be first Randolph County manager
CUTHBERT — After a lengthy career in education, Americus native Deborah Williams Jones is stepping into a career that she had contemplated for decades. Jones was selected this week as the first county manager in Randolph County’s history to lead operations in the rural county whose county seat is Cuthbert.
southgatv.com
Georgia’s Pecan Haul
TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
vsuspectator.com
Student Spotlight: Meet Shawna Small
Mashawna Small, or Shawna as her friends call her, is a senior mass media major at VSU. Small was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia. She considers herself a creative thinker, kind and hardworking. Her hobbies include reading books, traveling, videography, photography and watching movies. Her favorite genres are suspenseful,...
Georgia shrimpers sue Golden Ray owners, salvagers over shipwreck’s pollution off St. Simons
In response to the havoc caused by the massive Golden Ray carrier that sank off the Georgia coast three years ago, commercial fishermen are suing the cargo ship owner and manager and the company responsible for the lengthy salvage operation. In the lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in...
WALB 10
Moultrie mission house set to open
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie organization is aiming to help women change their direction in life. “CrossroadsForHer” is the first of its kind for women in Colquitt County. The organization wants to help women who have been caught up in the legal system, or women finding themselves in...
WALB 10
Albany man indicted in July murder
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was indicted this week for a murder that happened in July, according to Doughtery District Attorney Greg Edwards. Rolando Frazier, 43, was indicted by the Grand Jury for the death of 32-year-old Ethan Barlow. Fraizer is charged with murder and aggravated assault. On...
Injunction stops Phoebe from moving ahead with project
ALBANY — The on-again, off-again nature of what is turning into a saga surrounding Phoebe Putney Health System’s plan to build a nursing education/residence facility at which Albany Technical College will train nurses to help address a shortage that runs through local, state and national health care facilities is off again.
wtoc.com
‘It’s a tragedy’: Generation One senior center closing it’s doors
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Generation One has been serving seniors for about 25 years. Generation One, which is operated by Memorial Health, currently serves about 400 members, according to Memorial Heath officials. Members received a letter saying Generation One will be closing its doors, leaving many members emotional. “We have...
Albany, Moultrie men enter guilty please to firearms charges
ALBANY — Three Southwest Georgia residents with lengthy criminal records entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court this week in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms. Terry Allen Harris Jr., 37, of Moultrie, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession...
OPINION: Biomass bullies strike again in rural Georgia town
At an Adel City Council meeting in 2021, Treva Gear held up a bottle of ethyl mercaptan and asked City Council members i...
WALB 10
Heavy rain and flash flooding possible
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy and virtually dry across #SGA Wednesday afternoon. Through early evening isolated showers are possible. Over the next 24 hours tropical moisture increases and so does chances of rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely Thursday afternoon and evening. This kicks off an extended period of wet weather which last through the weekend.
Doctor, Doctor: Pair celebrates 40 years of 'passion for medicine'
ALBANY — As you look at the smiling, eager and young — very young — faces peering out from the September-October 1982 edition of the “Phoebe Speaks” publication, you can’t help but notice the dark hair and unlined faces of two young professionals who had just been added to the hospital’s medical staff.
WALB 10
Verdict reached in Albany elderly expliotation trial
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The verdict was reached Thursday afternoon in the trial of a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany. Michelle Oliver was found guilty on all counts. She will be sentenced on Friday. After...
WALB 10
Female business owners thriving in downtown Cairo
The Lee County 911 center typically takes around 70,000 calls in just one year. For dispatchers to do their work, it’s important their equipment is in its best shape.
wtoc.com
City of Savannah condemns Evergreen Cemetery, but it’s better than it sounds
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of dollars and years later the City of Savannah voted to condemn a private cemetery. Issues with Evergreen Cemetery go back decades, according to the city. Families, including Mayor Van Johnson, couldn’t visit their loved ones because of all the grass and debris covering the...
