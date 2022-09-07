ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

ssuathletics.com

Volleyball Falls To Coastal Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Win or lose, improvement is what you want to see out of a young team. Savannah State volleyball is still chasing their first win of the season. On Thursday, they hosted the College of Coastal Georgia in their first home game of the 2022 campaign. They...
SAVANNAH, GA
ssuathletics.com

Game Central | Football at Edward Waters

Savannah State University Tigers (0-1) Vs. Edward Waters University Tigers (0-2) TIME:6 p.m., September 10, 2022. LOCATION: Jacksonville, Fla. | Nathaniel Glover Community Field and Stadium. LIVE STATS: N/A. FOLLOW ON SOCIAL: @SavStateTigers. HASHTAGS: #HailSSU | #SSU. JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Tigers of Savannah State and Edward Waters will meet...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WALB 10

Week 4: Friday night football final scores, vote for Play of the Week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Week 4 of southwest Georgia high school football is in the books. FINAL SCORE: Pataula Charter 40, Grace Christian 6. FINAL SCORE: Westfield School 21, Tiftarea Academy 0. FINAL SCORE: Stratford Academy 42, Brookwood 20. Sherwood Christian @ Griffin Christian. David Emmanuel Academy @ Westwood. Saturday...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Game of the Week: Colquitt County @ Lee County

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Get your popcorn ready because we got ourselves a mini super bowl Friday night for our game of the week. Colquitt County will be coming down to Lee County to take on the Trojans. Both teams undefeated and highly ranked in the state, and looking to...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Parents concerned over field conditions at Albany Area YMCA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some parents are concerned about the conditions of the Albany Area YMCA soccer fields. Some parents told WALB News 10 they have issues with things like the grass not being properly maintained, as well as outdated equipment. Jay Francisco is a soccer coach at the Leesburg...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Georgia’s Pecan Haul

TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
TY TY, GA
vsuspectator.com

Student Spotlight: Meet Shawna Small

Mashawna Small, or Shawna as her friends call her, is a senior mass media major at VSU. Small was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia. She considers herself a creative thinker, kind and hardworking. Her hobbies include reading books, traveling, videography, photography and watching movies. Her favorite genres are suspenseful,...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Moultrie mission house set to open

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie organization is aiming to help women change their direction in life. “CrossroadsForHer” is the first of its kind for women in Colquitt County. The organization wants to help women who have been caught up in the legal system, or women finding themselves in...
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

Albany man indicted in July murder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was indicted this week for a murder that happened in July, according to Doughtery District Attorney Greg Edwards. Rolando Frazier, 43, was indicted by the Grand Jury for the death of 32-year-old Ethan Barlow. Fraizer is charged with murder and aggravated assault. On...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Injunction stops Phoebe from moving ahead with project

ALBANY — The on-again, off-again nature of what is turning into a saga surrounding Phoebe Putney Health System’s plan to build a nursing education/residence facility at which Albany Technical College will train nurses to help address a shortage that runs through local, state and national health care facilities is off again.
ALBANY, GA
wtoc.com

‘It’s a tragedy’: Generation One senior center closing it’s doors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Generation One has been serving seniors for about 25 years. Generation One, which is operated by Memorial Health, currently serves about 400 members, according to Memorial Heath officials. Members received a letter saying Generation One will be closing its doors, leaving many members emotional. “We have...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany, Moultrie men enter guilty please to firearms charges

ALBANY — Three Southwest Georgia residents with lengthy criminal records entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court this week in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms. Terry Allen Harris Jr., 37, of Moultrie, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Heavy rain and flash flooding possible

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy and virtually dry across #SGA Wednesday afternoon. Through early evening isolated showers are possible. Over the next 24 hours tropical moisture increases and so does chances of rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely Thursday afternoon and evening. This kicks off an extended period of wet weather which last through the weekend.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Verdict reached in Albany elderly expliotation trial

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The verdict was reached Thursday afternoon in the trial of a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany. Michelle Oliver was found guilty on all counts. She will be sentenced on Friday. After...
ALBANY, GA

