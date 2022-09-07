Read full article on original website
ktmoradio.com
Two Pemiscot County Accidents Leave People Hurt
A Bragg City man was seriously hurt Thursday morning when cargo came loose from an ATV, became entangled in tires, causing the vehicle to overturn. Troop E reports 25 year old Morne Pretorius was taken by Air Ambulance to a Memphis hospital. The accident happened about 7:40 a.m. A Springfield...
mymoinfo.com
Teenager Injured After Crashing Vehicle in Dent County Attempting to Avoid Deer
(Salem) A teenager from Salem was injured in a one vehicle accident Friday morning in Dent County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 19, a half mile south of Salem when 18-year-old Brooke Scott swerved her Chevy Traverse to miss a deer but ran off the road and struck an embankment.
Kait 8
1 woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - A 44-year-old woman died Wednesday night in a two-car crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 7 at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. Highway 61 in New Madrid. According to the crash report, a 2012 Chevy...
KFVS12
Man arrested after police chase in New Madrid County, Mo.
Thousands of dollars were donated to local first responders during the HeroFund Giving Day. Preview of 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships to be held in Paducah. Joe Burkhead, with 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships, shares what you can expect at this year's competition in Paducah on Sept. 14-17.
ktmoradio.com
New Madrid Woman Dies in Two Vehicle Crash
One person died in a two vehicle traffic accident that happened Wednesday night at the junction of I-55 and US 61 at New Madrid. According to the MSHP, 44 year old Heather Polk of New Madrid died when 19 year old Hannah McNabb of Holcomb failed to yield her vehicle at the intersection, and Polk’s vehicle struck it on the driver’s side.
kbsi23.com
Woman killed in crash in New Madrid
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A New Madrid woman died in a crash Wednesday night in New Madrid. Heather E. Polk, 44, of New Madrid died when a 2012 Mazda 6 driven by Hannah McNabb, 19, of Portageville failed to yield at the intersection of Interstate 55 and US 61 in New Madrid, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Kait 8
ASP identifies man killed in Friday morning fatal crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a Texas man died Friday morning in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer rig. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the crash happened at 6:33 a.m. Sept. 9, on U.S. Highway 67 just north of Corning in rural Clay County.
kfmo.com
Washington County Motorcycle Accident
(Washington County, MO) A St. Louis man, 68 year old Neville R. McNaughton, is recovering from moderate injuries after a motorcycle wreck in Washington County Thursday morning. Highway Patrol Records show the accident occurred at 10:45 as McNaughton's bike was headed south on Highway P at Rosary Drive. It crossed over the center of the road and McNaughton overcorrected. The motorcycle rolled over throwing him off as it ran off the right side of the road. McNaughton was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital. He was wearing a helmet when the crash took place.
ktmoradio.com
Bridge Closed in Dunklin County
SIKESTON—Following a routine inspection, the Missouri Department of Transportation has closed a bridge on Route J in Dunklin County. The bridge is located between Route JJ and County Road 107, south of Glennonville. The bridge will remain closed until further notice. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. A...
KFVS12
Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop with a large police presence blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8. The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau...
KFVS12
M2.3 earthquake recorded near East Prairie, Mo.
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - An earthquake was recorded near East Prairie Wednesday evening, September 7. According to the USGS, it happened around 7:02 p.m. and had a magnitude of 2.3. It was recorded 5.6 miles southwest of East Prairie and 9.6 miles southeast of Sikeston, Mo. The quake had...
KFVS12
Man arrested in police chase after hiding in cotton field in New Madrid Co.
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a pursuit that ended in a cotton field. According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6., suspect Mark Parks led deputies on a pursuit before his vehicle caught on fire at County Road 248 and J Highway, north of Gideon, Mo.
Kait 8
Two people hurt in shooting, police investigating
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Two people are in the hospital after what police believed to be the result of an argument. According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at a home on East Walnut Street. He said during the...
Kait 8
Quick pit stop leaves woman in tears
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A quick stop at a Poplar Bluff convenience store ended with a woman in tears. The woman, who has not been identified, was on her way to a friend’s house when she stopped at Munch-N-Pump 53 Package, 1316 Highway 53. While there, according to...
ktmoradio.com
Two Arrested by MSHP in New Madrid County
Two people were arrested by the HP in New Madrid County during the noon hour Wednesday. 43 year old Michael Blasingain of Canalou and 59 year old Curtis Burleson of East Prairie were arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic charges. They were taken...
KMOV
48-hour boil advisory issued for areas of Jefferson County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A voluntary boil advisory was issued for parts of the city of Arnold following a leak. The Jefferson County Public Water Supply District #8 advised residents of the following areas to take additional precautions after a leak occurred at 10 a.m. Wednesday: the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, south to the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Happy Drive and all roadways in between.
Kait 8
Motorcyclist arrested after leading police on high-speed chase
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police arrested a Fulton County man following a high-speed chase Wednesday that ended with him crashing in Clay County. Bill Sadler, public information officer for ASP, said Thursday that a state police officer spotted 44-year-old Anthony Washam speeding on U.S. Highway 62 in Clay County.
KFVS12
Scott Co. deputies looking for man accused of domestic assault, stealing car
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for a man in connection with a domestic assault and stolen car investigation. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, just after midnight on Friday, September 9 deputies responded to Hale Drive in Sikeston for a reported domestic assault.
wpsdlocal6.com
Motion to amend bond denied for man accused of intentionally causing deadly I-24 crash
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A motion to amend the bond amount for a Missouri man charged with murder in a crash that claimed his wife's life in McCracken County, Kentucky, was denied Tuesday. The man, Jared King of Salem, Missouri, was charged with murder in May after investigators say...
WAFB.com
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
