New Madrid County, MO

ktmoradio.com

Two Pemiscot County Accidents Leave People Hurt

A Bragg City man was seriously hurt Thursday morning when cargo came loose from an ATV, became entangled in tires, causing the vehicle to overturn. Troop E reports 25 year old Morne Pretorius was taken by Air Ambulance to a Memphis hospital. The accident happened about 7:40 a.m. A Springfield...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

1 woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in crash

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - A 44-year-old woman died Wednesday night in a two-car crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 7 at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. Highway 61 in New Madrid. According to the crash report, a 2012 Chevy...
NEW MADRID, MO
KFVS12

Man arrested after police chase in New Madrid County, Mo.

Thousands of dollars were donated to local first responders during the HeroFund Giving Day. Preview of 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships to be held in Paducah. Joe Burkhead, with 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships, shares what you can expect at this year's competition in Paducah on Sept. 14-17.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
ktmoradio.com

New Madrid Woman Dies in Two Vehicle Crash

One person died in a two vehicle traffic accident that happened Wednesday night at the junction of I-55 and US 61 at New Madrid. According to the MSHP, 44 year old Heather Polk of New Madrid died when 19 year old Hannah McNabb of Holcomb failed to yield her vehicle at the intersection, and Polk’s vehicle struck it on the driver’s side.
NEW MADRID, MO
kbsi23.com

Woman killed in crash in New Madrid

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A New Madrid woman died in a crash Wednesday night in New Madrid. Heather E. Polk, 44, of New Madrid died when a 2012 Mazda 6 driven by Hannah McNabb, 19, of Portageville failed to yield at the intersection of Interstate 55 and US 61 in New Madrid, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

ASP identifies man killed in Friday morning fatal crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a Texas man died Friday morning in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer rig. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the crash happened at 6:33 a.m. Sept. 9, on U.S. Highway 67 just north of Corning in rural Clay County.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
kfmo.com

Washington County Motorcycle Accident

(Washington County, MO) A St. Louis man, 68 year old Neville R. McNaughton, is recovering from moderate injuries after a motorcycle wreck in Washington County Thursday morning. Highway Patrol Records show the accident occurred at 10:45 as McNaughton's bike was headed south on Highway P at Rosary Drive. It crossed over the center of the road and McNaughton overcorrected. The motorcycle rolled over throwing him off as it ran off the right side of the road. McNaughton was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital. He was wearing a helmet when the crash took place.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
ktmoradio.com

Bridge Closed in Dunklin County

SIKESTON—Following a routine inspection, the Missouri Department of Transportation has closed a bridge on Route J in Dunklin County. The bridge is located between Route JJ and County Road 107, south of Glennonville. The bridge will remain closed until further notice. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. A...
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop with a large police presence blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8. The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

M2.3 earthquake recorded near East Prairie, Mo.

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - An earthquake was recorded near East Prairie Wednesday evening, September 7. According to the USGS, it happened around 7:02 p.m. and had a magnitude of 2.3. It was recorded 5.6 miles southwest of East Prairie and 9.6 miles southeast of Sikeston, Mo. The quake had...
EAST PRAIRIE, MO
Kait 8

Two people hurt in shooting, police investigating

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Two people are in the hospital after what police believed to be the result of an argument. According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at a home on East Walnut Street. He said during the...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Quick pit stop leaves woman in tears

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A quick stop at a Poplar Bluff convenience store ended with a woman in tears. The woman, who has not been identified, was on her way to a friend’s house when she stopped at Munch-N-Pump 53 Package, 1316 Highway 53. While there, according to...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
ktmoradio.com

Two Arrested by MSHP in New Madrid County

Two people were arrested by the HP in New Madrid County during the noon hour Wednesday. 43 year old Michael Blasingain of Canalou and 59 year old Curtis Burleson of East Prairie were arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic charges. They were taken...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
KMOV

48-hour boil advisory issued for areas of Jefferson County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A voluntary boil advisory was issued for parts of the city of Arnold following a leak. The Jefferson County Public Water Supply District #8 advised residents of the following areas to take additional precautions after a leak occurred at 10 a.m. Wednesday: the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, south to the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Happy Drive and all roadways in between.
ARNOLD, MO
Kait 8

Motorcyclist arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police arrested a Fulton County man following a high-speed chase Wednesday that ended with him crashing in Clay County. Bill Sadler, public information officer for ASP, said Thursday that a state police officer spotted 44-year-old Anthony Washam speeding on U.S. Highway 62 in Clay County.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
WAFB.com

2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
NEW MADRID, MO

