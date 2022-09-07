Read full article on original website
wamwamfm.com
Daviess Co. Stabbing Suspect Arrested
On September 8, 2022, at approximately 6:45 PM, first responders were dispatched to the area of NW 16th Street and Jackson Street for a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim to be a 45-year-old male from Washington. The victim was transported to Daviess Community Hospital. Officers learned the suspect was 33 year old Brandon Goble, and that he was with a female associated with Vincennes, Indiana. With quick assistance from the Vincennes Police Department, Goble was located and taken into custody without incident. Officers with the Washington Police Department transported Goble to the Daviess County Security Center, where he became combative and assaulted jail staff. Goble was arrested on charges of Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Intimidation.
cbs4indy.com
Coroner reveals cause of death for Shelby County deputy Jay Griffith Jr.
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy who died in an interstate crash this week suffered traumatic blunt force trauma injuries. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy this week on Jay Griffith Jr., 37, who died in a motorcycle crash on I-74 early Wednesday morning. Investigators said Griffith was headed west on I-74 when he crashed while going onto the State Road 9 exit.
Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
14news.com
Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of attempted kidnapping incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, Evansville Police Department responded to the 1500 block of West Louisiana for an attempted kidnapping. According to a press release, a woman told police a man followed her through an alley, in his vehicle. The woman also told officials that the suspect got out...
WTHI
One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
wamwamfm.com
INDOT Announces Lighting Project in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces an updated timeline for a project to provide lighting at the interchange of US 231 and I-69. A project at the interchange will add new lighting to this area. This lighting will help to improve safety in the area. The project is expected to begin in the late spring of 2023. A change of date was required due to increased lead times on materials. The project is expected to be completed in October of 2023, depending on the weather.
wevv.com
Stabbing suspect assaults jail staff in Daviess County, police say
A man is facing charges in Daviess County, Indiana after being taken into custody as a suspect in a stabbing and then assaulting jail staff, according to police. The Washington Police Department says first responders were called to the area of NW 16th Street and and Jackson Street for a stabbing.
WLKY.com
41-year-old woman killed in crash on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police said that a woman from Sellersburg, Indiana was killed in an early morning crash on Wednesday. They said 41-year-old Renee Smith collided with the back of a semi-truck going northbound on Interstate 65 in Scott County around 1:15 a.m. Police said Smith's car turned over after she struck the truck.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Brandon Goble, 33, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Intimidation of a Law Enforcement Officer. No bond was set. Joshua Jackson, 39, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Resisting Law Enforcement, Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance. No bond was set.
wbiw.com
A joint investigation lands two Lawrence County residents behind bars on drug charges
LAWRENCE CO. – A lengthy joint drug investigation between the Bedford Police Department, Indiana State Police Bloomington District Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section, and the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section concluded on Thursday landing two Lawrence County men behind bars. During the course of their duties, Bedford Police officer...
wamwamfm.com
Washington Man Arrested After Trying to Flee
Washington police arrested a man yesterday on drug charges and for resisting law enforcement. Captain Greg Dietsch responded to a call at 306 SE 7th Street for a welfare check. Dietsch observed Joshua Jackson attempting to throw out items from his shorts. When asked to empty out his shorts, Jackson...
wamwamfm.com
Car and Motorcycle Crash in Montgomery
A car and a motorcycle collided in Montgomery near N 650 E & E 350 N, resulting in injuries for the driver of the motorcycle. The subject was in the road when officers responded and was taken by AirEvac to St. Vincent’s in Evansville. The owner of the car...
More than 30 dogs seized in Putnam County, call goes out for help
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.
WTHI
Washington man hospitalized after being stabbed, one arrested
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - First responders answered reports of a stabbing around 6:45 in the evening on September 8. When police arrived to the intersection of NW 16th Street and Jackson Street in Washington, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. Officers identified the victim as a 45-year-old local,...
WTHI
Police catch wanted Terre Haute murder suspect
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has arrested a wanted man in a murder case. Police arrested Richard "Tony" Sandlin just before 9:00 Wednesday night. Police arrested Sandlin in northern Vigo County, near Gallagher Road and Rio Grande Avenue. Sandlin was wanted for questioning after Donald...
wbiw.com
Man was sentenced to 11 years in prison after mailing drugs to a Bloomfield address
TERRE HAUTE – A Federal judge sentenced a Vincennes man to more than 11 years in federal prison after mailing meth from California to at least two Indiana addresses. According to federal prosecutors, 54-year-old Christopher Wrought pleaded guilty to offenses related to trafficking meth. As part of the sentence,...
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested after ISP detectives find drugs in her home
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on a warrant after Indiana State Police detectives were granted a search warrant for her home at 522 Oolitic Road on June 29, 2022. Police believed 36-year-old Lindsay Turpin was involved in purchasing and selling illegal drugs. When police arrived around 1...
JPD ask for help identifying man
The Jasper Police Department (JPD) is attempting to identify an individual and his vehicle so it asked the public for their help.
Pilot error, overloading caused crash that killed 5 Indiana men
Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard.
Update: DNR Id’s Paxton man found dead in Sullivan Lake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: DNR Officials have identified the deceased Paxton man as 45-year-old Nkosi Ziba. Original: An investigation is underway after a Paxton man’s body was recovered from Sullivan Lake Monday. According to Indiana DNR, at approximately 3:55 p.m. first responders were sent to the beach area of the Sullivan County Park […]
