Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is getting one last expansion, with The Last Chapter set to conclude Eivor’s story when it launches “in a few months time.”. The Last Chapter follows Eivor as she grapples with Odin’s memories, continuing on from a twist in the game’s main story. In a teaser for the expansion, Eivor decides that it’s “time to say goodbye” to her companions and set out for “distant shores and new adventures.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 HOURS AGO