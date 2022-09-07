Read full article on original website
‘Humankind’ developer is “sure that there will be” a sequel
While a Humankind sequel might not be on the horizon anytime soon, Amplitude Studios’ studio head Romain de Waubert is “sure that there will be” a Humankind 2 in the future. Speaking to PCGamesN, de Waubert shared his expectations for the future of Humankind, Amplitude Studios’ answer...
Ubisoft teases ‘Assassins Creed’ mobile game and “completely different” ‘Codename Hexe’
During Ubisoft Forward, Assassin’s Creed fans were treated to a host of announcements regarding the series’ future – including an open-world mobile game set in Ancient China, and a “very different” title that could be linked to witchcraft. While fans expected Ubisoft Forward to focus...
Long-time ‘Battlefield’ creative director Lars Gustavsson leaves Dice
Battlefield creative director Lars Gustavsson is leaving EA Dice to seek a “new adventure,” parting ways with the studio he’s been with for over 20 years. In a blog post published yesterday (September 8), EA confirmed Gustavsson’s departure. “Creative director Lars Gustavsson, who has been with...
Without “Mr Battlefield”, EA’s premier shooter is about to get real weird
This Week In Games is a weekly gaming column that tackles gaming’s biggest stories. This week, Jake Tucker examines what a major departure at EA Dice could mean for the Battlefield series. This week EA delivered a Battlefield-themed one-two punch, announcing that there would be a new narrative campaign...
Playstation says ‘Call Of Duty’ offer by Microsoft is “inadequate on many levels”
PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has branded Microsoft‘s Call Of Duty offer “inadequate on many levels”. It comes after Microsoft promised to keep the franchise on PlayStation for three years beyond the current agreement between Activision and Sony. But Sony says the offer fails to consider the impact...
‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ trailer reveals “driven and linear” return to roots
Ubisoft has revealed the first trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which follow a familiar face through a “tightly crafted, narrative-driven” game set in Baghdad. Assassin’s Creed Mirage will put players in the shoes of Basim Ibn Ishaq, a major character in 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. However, Mirage will be set roughly 20 years prior to the events of Valhalla, and follows Basim through his journey to becoming an assassin in 861 AD Baghdad.
Bithell Games working on ‘Tron’ visual novel with Disney
A new “visual novel adventure” set in the Tron universe is currently being developed by indie studio Bithell Games in partnership with Disney. Tron: Identity was announced yesterday (September 9) during the Disney & Marvel Game Showcase via a short teaser, which can be seen below:. According to...
Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ MMO was canned due to Tencent complications
Amazon Game Studios, Amazon’s game development arm, was set to release a free-to-play Lord of the Rings MMO this year. However, the project was canceled in April last year, with reports at the time claiming that this was caused by a dispute with Tencent. Amazon Games president Christoph Hartmann...
Crystal Dynamics becomes the owner of ‘Tomb Raider’
Crystal Dynamics has officially taken control of “several game franchises,” including Tomb Raider, Deux Ex, and Legacy Of Kain. The move comes after Embracer Group announced in May that it would be acquiring a number of studios from Square Enix, including Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montréal and Square Enix Montréal – alongside various other series such as Tomb Raider, Legacy of Kain and Deus Ex.
Here’s how to watch the Ubisoft Forward stream
An Ubisoft Forward live stream event is taking place tonight (September 10) and is set to confirm the future of the Assassin’s Creed franchise following the announcement of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. After an unofficial image spread around the internet like wildfire on September 1 that seemed to contain...
‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ is getting a final expansion with ‘The Last Chapter’
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is getting one last expansion, with The Last Chapter set to conclude Eivor’s story when it launches “in a few months time.”. The Last Chapter follows Eivor as she grapples with Odin’s memories, continuing on from a twist in the game’s main story. In a teaser for the expansion, Eivor decides that it’s “time to say goodbye” to her companions and set out for “distant shores and new adventures.”
Here’s how to watch the D23 Disney & Marvel Game Showcase
Disney’s D23 expo kicks off today (Friday September 9) with fans expecting a wave of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars announcements across the weekend. Tonight will also see a dedicated Disney and Marvel Game Showcase which will include reveals from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games and 20th Century Games.
‘Elden Ring’ soundtrack is now available on streaming services
Six months after Elden Ring was released, Bandai Namco has made the full soundtrack available on streaming services. Clocking in at over three hours, the 67-track album features music composed by a variety of From Software veterans, with the likes of Tsukasa Saitoh, Shoi Miyazawa, Yuka Kitamura, Yoshimi Kudo, and Tai Tomisawa all contributing.
‘Stalker 2’ devs deny more delays after Xbox start refunding pre-orders
GSC: Game World, the developer behind Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl, has denied the game is being delayed further after Xbox started refunding pre-orders. Earlier this week, Xbox stopped accepting pre-orders of the first-person shooter survival horror game and started refunding those that had previously pre-ordered, because the game had been postponed to an “unconfirmed date in the future”.
Yungblud scores second UK Number One album with self-titled LP
Yungblud has scored his second UK Number One album with his recently released self-titled LP, the Official Charts Company has confirmed. The star released his third album, titled ‘Yungblud’, last week (September 2), following his 2020 album ‘Weird!’. After leading the charts in the midweeks, Yungblud...
Studio behind ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ receives drama remake offers from US, Japan and more
The studio behind the hit K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo has shared that it has received multiple offers for remakes from various countries, including the US and Japan. South Korean news outlet Yonhap News Agency reported on September 6 that Astory, the production company behind the hit Netflix series Extraordinary Attorney Woo, had received proposals for remakes of the series from multiple countries, such as the US, Japan, Turkey and Germany. The offers were made during the 2022 Broadcast Worldwide convention, a broadcasting content market held in Seoul last week.
Disney shares first look at upcoming animated sci-fi series ‘Iwájú’
Disney has shared a first look at its upcoming new animated sci-fi series Iwájú at the D23 Expo in California. The event is taking place this weekend (September 9-11) at the Anaheim Convention Center and unveiling many new films and TV series from the studio. Among them was...
