Wendell Middle School principal says student died at school following ‘medical crisis’ that prompted early release

A UNC student sustained injuries Thursday afternoon from a collision with a dump truck, according to the university. The Daily Tar Heel reported a crash happened between a student on a bicycle and a turning dump truck shortly before 2 p.m. After the student was struck near the intersection of Cameron Avenue and Pittsboro Street, they were later transported to the hospital, according to the student newspaper. UNC Media Relations confirmed the collision to Chapelboro on Friday, saying both the dump truck and bicycling student were traveling eastbound on Cameron Avenue before crashing during a right-hand turn.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO