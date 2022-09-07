Wendell Middle School principal says student died at school following ‘medical crisis’ that prompted early release

Read full article on original website
Family says bullying contributed to Wendell eighth grader's death by suicide. Here are warning signs to look for.
Wendell, N.C. — The death of a 13-year-old boy who took his own life at a Wake County middle school this week has sent rippling effects of sadness and grief through the community. Austin Pendergrass' family said he was bullied, and they felt alone in their fight to address...
Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
‘Check on your kids,’ grieving NC mother says 13-year-old son dealt with bullying, died by suicide
Clutching balloons and flowers, and wearing his favorite color, red Wednesday night, Austin Pendergrass' family and friends clung to each other, and their memories, as they gathered for a vigil at a Knightdale park.
Eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student dies
Wendell, N.C. — An eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday morning, according to a letter sent to parents by Principal Catherine Trudell. “It is an unexpected loss, and we are saddened by it,” Trudell wrote. On Wednesday, Trudell said the school would provide counseling, a student services...
Wendell Middle School student died by suicide, family says
A Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday by suicide, family members told WRAL News. Austin Pendergrass was an eighth-grade student at the school. He was 13. Jessica Harris, the boy's aunt, said Pendergrass was bullied. "Austin was an amazing little boy," Harris said. "He loved turtles. "He was also very...
New Franklin County K-12 charter school scrutinized for causing traffic problems
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. New Franklin County K-12 charter school scrutinized for causing traffic problems. All students at Wake Preparatory Academy start and finish school at the same time,...
1,700 students moving to different school district following Nash and Edgecombe de-merger
Rocky Mount, N.C. — After years of planning, the de-merger of the Nash and Edgecombe school districts is officially moving forward. The Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners voted to split the school districts down county lines during a meeting on Tuesday, initiating a shakeup of the area’s district maps for the first time in decades.
Family says eighth grader died by suicide, suffered from bullying
A Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday by suicide, family members told WRAL News. Austin Pendergrass was an eighth-grade student at the school. He was 13.
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
Crash Between Bicyclist and Dump Truck Hospitalizes UNC Student
A UNC student sustained injuries Thursday afternoon from a collision with a dump truck, according to the university. The Daily Tar Heel reported a crash happened between a student on a bicycle and a turning dump truck shortly before 2 p.m. After the student was struck near the intersection of Cameron Avenue and Pittsboro Street, they were later transported to the hospital, according to the student newspaper. UNC Media Relations confirmed the collision to Chapelboro on Friday, saying both the dump truck and bicycling student were traveling eastbound on Cameron Avenue before crashing during a right-hand turn.
North Carolina high school student seriously injured in crash: police
A high school student was seriously injured after a crash in Holly Springs, according to police.
Child Protective Services investigated North Carolina mom weeks before daughters’ death: report
A report shows a Cary mother was investigated by CPS weeks before being charged in the death of her two daughters.
Students, family react to North Carolina teacher accused of statutory rape
Students tell CBS 17 Amanda Doll's classes have now been divided up and mixed in with other classes, since their originally assigned teacher remains in jail.
Wake County family wants answers after they say teacher hit 16-year-old on head with textbook
A Wake County family wants to raise awareness after they said a teacher hit their 16-year-old son in the head with a textbook.
Wendell 13-year-old memorialized through community vigil
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wendell 13-year-old memorialized through community vigil. More than 50 people gathered in Wendell to mourn Austin Pendergrass, who died this week at just 13 years...
Goldsboro shooting victim dies are being airlifted to ECU Medical Center
After being airlifted to ECU Medical Center for a gunshot wound, a man died of his injuries Thursday night, the Goldsboro Police Department said.
More than 100 students baptized without parents’ permission at North Carolina school
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina school apologized after baptizing more than 100 children without their parent’s permission, according to the Fayetteville Observer. Northwood Temple Academy, a private Christian school in Fayetteville, posted on Facebook on Thursday, “I feel it in my bones, You’re about to move!...
2 men killed in Durham on Thursday, no suspects arrested
Durham, N.C. — Two men were killed in shootings in Durham on Thursday and so far, the Durham Police Department has not announced the arrest of any suspects. On Thursday afternoon, Wahid Downey, 18, was shot at the 1400 block of Wabash Street, across from McDougald Terrace. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from injuries, police said.
Man killed in Durham shooting off Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A person died after being hit by a vehicle in Chapel Hill on Thursday night. The crash occurred on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Perkins Drive. Chapel Hill officers showed up to the scene around 9:15 and learned someone was hit by a vehicle.
