waer.org
Syracuse Football Travels to UConn for First Road Matchup
Syracuse set a scorched earth path in its season opener last Saturday, defeating Louisville 31-7. The Orange dominated the Cardinals offense and QB Malik Cunningham. SU held U of L to single digits after allowing a combined 71 points over the last two meetings. That being said, the ‘Cuse faces...
localsyr.com
Where to Watch: SU vs. UConn
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University football team hits the road Saturday to take on the UConn Huskies. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The game can be seen on the CBS Sports Network. That station can be found locally on:. Spectrum: Channel 315 (SD & HD) Verizon...
Syracuse Basketball: New ranking has big-man target as 4 stars, in top 100
Syracuse basketball only recently offered a scholarship to fast-rising big man Drew Fielder, and the 2023 four-star prospect continues to make moves in the national rankings for this class. The 6-foot-9 power forward/center, who plays prep-school and AAU ball on the west coast, was rated as four stars and No....
Syracuse football makes largest jump nationwide in new power rankings
Naturally, we don’t want to get too ahead of ourselves as Syracuse football fans, because even though the Orange was mighty impressive in its 2022 season opener, it’s still only week two. I say this, because in new national power rankings from CBS Sports, the ‘Cuse made the...
Cole Swider podcast: If Jim Boeheim needed me to return, ‘I might’ve gone back just out of loyalty’
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Cole Swider decided to enter the 2022 NBA Draft despite having the option to return to Syracuse for another year with the Orange, but only after discussing his plans with SU head coach Jim Boeheim. In an appearance on the Inside Syracuse Basketball podcast, Swider said...
NewsTimes
Washington 52, Portland State 6
WASH_C.Davis 8 run (P.Henry kick), 8:10. WASH_Polk 12 pass from Penix (P.Henry kick), 2:41. WASH_McMillan 84 pass from Penix (P.Henry kick), 9:51. WASH_Taulapapa 6 run (P.Henry kick), 2:13. WASH_FG P.Henry 32, :00. Third Quarter. WASH_Nixon 4 run (P.Henry kick), 12:18. PRST_FG Smith 40, 7:43. WASH_C.Davis 3 run (P.Henry kick), 2:28.
Tales of Drew: The life and sudden death of Andrew Grabowski, Syracuse skate legend
Andrew Grabowski found his way to a set of wheels barely after he learned to walk. He was scooting around on his first skateboard when he was just a toddler, and flipping tricks on the Everson Museum of Art flagstones by age 12. By the time he got to high school, he was skipping class to hit the skate parks.
NewsTimes
Carbone erupts for 2 goals in 34 seconds to lead Trumbull field hockey past Newtown
Senior Maura Carbone scored two goals in a 34-second span in the third quarter to lead Trumbull to a 2-1 over host Newtown. After a scoreless first half, Ellenoire Schoen got Newtown on the board with a goal at the 11:14 off an assist from Rachel Albrecht. Carbone got the...
Live scoreboard, recaps for Friday’s high school football games (Week 1)
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s Week 1 and there’s a full slate of Section III football games on tap for Friday. Some teams will get their first taste of league play and others have non-league games on their schedule. >> Live scoreboard, recaps for Thursday’s high school football...
Syracuse wasted nearly $300,000 on unused wireless devices over past 6 years, auditor finds
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse wasted nearly $300,000 over the past six years paying for wireless devices that were never used. An audit performed by City Auditor Nader Maroun uncovered the waste earlier this year.
4 people shot in 3 shootings in 1 day in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Four people were injured in three shootings Thursday in Syracuse, police said. Two shootings were reported within an hour of each other, according to a news release from Syracuse police on Friday. Police received a shots fired call in the 1500 block of South Salina Street...
Munjed’s continues to wow Westcott after 38 years (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — When it comes to running a family-owned operation for 38 years, luck has nothing to do with it. Munjed’s Middle Eastern Cafe has been serving up delicious food since 1984 and is deserving of the cozy space they have carved out in the Syracuse neighborhood of Wescott.
Sting, ‘An Englishman In New York,’ packs St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse (review, photos)
Few can make a front man out of a bass player. Only Sting can make it look quite so cool. The English musician returned to Syracuse on Tuesday night to play an impressive set at a packed St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. The last time he was in...
cnycentral.com
Mayor of Syracuse appoints new Director of Minority Affairs
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced the appointment of Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson as Director of Minority Affairs for the City of Syracuse. As Director, Hudgins-Johnson will oversee the management and operation of the city’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) program, city officials said. In her...
Your Stories Q&A: Collision repair chain coming to Clay
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Paul Burke sent the following question to the Your Stories Team: What is going on in the former Sharon Chevrolet on RT 31 near route RT 57? According to the Town of Clay Planning Commissioner, this old building is being transformed into a Caliber Collision repair shop. According to Caliber’s website, […]
Meet the ‘Creek Rats’ as they try to turn a stinky Syracuse stream into an attraction
Syracuse, N.Y. -- After Steve Seleway’s first trip into Onondaga Creek, he came home smelling so bad that his wife made him hose off in their backyard. Two decades later, he can’t recall if she threw his clothes out or burned them. He has returned every year since...
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
localsyr.com
Morning News anchor Ryan Dean returns to Dryden High School
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Morning News team is celebrating back to school by visiting districts across Central New York. The visit to Dryden High School was a special moment for anchor Ryan Dean. It was his first time walking the hallways since graduating from the district in 2001.
Two window washers trapped 85 feet up at Crouse Hospital after lift tipped over
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse firefighters rescued two window washers that became trapped 85 feet in the air Saturday, fire officials said. Around 1:39 p.m., Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received reports that a boom lift holding two window washers working outside Crouse Hospital tipped over and crashed into the seventh floor of the building, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
The Gathering Place celebrates 175 years in North Syracuse
NORTH SYRACUSE — Plank Road Baptist Conference, North Syracuse Baptist Church, The Gathering Place. Over the last 175 years, this place of worship has gone by many names, but a few things have stayed constant: “The ability to stay true to the foundational elements of the church, following the Lord, and following His work,” Lead Pastor Rob Burns said.
