Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Football Travels to UConn for First Road Matchup

Syracuse set a scorched earth path in its season opener last Saturday, defeating Louisville 31-7. The Orange dominated the Cardinals offense and QB Malik Cunningham. SU held U of L to single digits after allowing a combined 71 points over the last two meetings. That being said, the ‘Cuse faces...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Where to Watch: SU vs. UConn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University football team hits the road Saturday to take on the UConn Huskies. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The game can be seen on the CBS Sports Network. That station can be found locally on:. Spectrum: Channel 315 (SD & HD) Verizon...
SYRACUSE, NY
Washington 52, Portland State 6

WASH_C.Davis 8 run (P.Henry kick), 8:10. WASH_Polk 12 pass from Penix (P.Henry kick), 2:41. WASH_McMillan 84 pass from Penix (P.Henry kick), 9:51. WASH_Taulapapa 6 run (P.Henry kick), 2:13. WASH_FG P.Henry 32, :00. Third Quarter. WASH_Nixon 4 run (P.Henry kick), 12:18. PRST_FG Smith 40, 7:43. WASH_C.Davis 3 run (P.Henry kick), 2:28.
PORTLAND, OR
Mayor of Syracuse appoints new Director of Minority Affairs

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced the appointment of Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson as Director of Minority Affairs for the City of Syracuse. As Director, Hudgins-Johnson will oversee the management and operation of the city’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) program, city officials said. In her...
SYRACUSE, NY
Your Stories Q&A: Collision repair chain coming to Clay

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Paul Burke sent the following question to the Your Stories Team: What is going on in the former Sharon Chevrolet on RT 31 near route RT 57? According to the Town of Clay Planning Commissioner, this old building is being transformed into a Caliber Collision repair shop. According to Caliber’s website, […]
CLAY, NY
When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Morning News anchor Ryan Dean returns to Dryden High School

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Morning News team is celebrating back to school by visiting districts across Central New York. The visit to Dryden High School was a special moment for anchor Ryan Dean. It was his first time walking the hallways since graduating from the district in 2001.
DRYDEN, NY
Two window washers trapped 85 feet up at Crouse Hospital after lift tipped over

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse firefighters rescued two window washers that became trapped 85 feet in the air Saturday, fire officials said. Around 1:39 p.m., Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received reports that a boom lift holding two window washers working outside Crouse Hospital tipped over and crashed into the seventh floor of the building, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Gathering Place celebrates 175 years in North Syracuse

NORTH SYRACUSE — Plank Road Baptist Conference, North Syracuse Baptist Church, The Gathering Place. Over the last 175 years, this place of worship has gone by many names, but a few things have stayed constant: “The ability to stay true to the foundational elements of the church, following the Lord, and following His work,” Lead Pastor Rob Burns said.
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY

