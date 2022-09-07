ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Fairfield, CT

Comments / 3

Gabriel
3d ago

We even called about sand island it’s all the people coming from out of state that are destroying the lake, there should be no out of state boats allowed on the lake, Also it’s the people renting boats from the marinas

Reply
3
TJMM
3d ago

That's a small scale as to the filth we have on this planet. I am no tree hugger, but come on, grown adults can't clean up after themselves. Obviously not from here, if they were the area might have been more respected. This is how something nice gets ruined by a few.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTimes

Vermont town wants to help people dumping human waste

BOLTON, Vt. (AP) — Bags of human waste have been appearing all summer near the Winooski River in the town of Bolton and local and state officials want to help whoever is responsible. Officials suspect whoever is doing the dumping has a failed septic system. There is a program...
BOLTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Brookfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
New Fairfield, CT
Government
City
New Fairfield, CT
NewsTimes

Bear crashes child's birthday party in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — While celebrating a 2-year-old's birthday last weekend, the Majidian family had an unexpected guest — a bear. Laura Majidian said the bear quietly approached their son's party on Sept. 4 and went behind a guest who was seated at the picnic table. "At that point,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WCVB

Monday, September 12: Main Streets and Back Roads of Upper Fairfield County, Conn.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — More “back road” than busy highway, the upper part of Fairfield County, Conn., is full of natural beauty and rich history. Tonight Ted Reinstein cruises tranquil Lake Lillinonah, cycles a wooded trail once destined to be a superhighway, and explores the only national park dedicated to American painting. In Brookfield he gets a lesson in fine craftsmanship, and in Danbury he hitches a ride at the local Railway Museum. Lucky for Ted, Danbury is also diner country… so naturally he’s checking out the specials.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 8, 2022

(Above) Here is Spencer, tight to his first bluefish on one of my guided surf trips. Fall run activity. Albies, Striper blitzes, bluefish on the beaches. Weakfish bite coming alive for surfcasters. Boats are getting them on the north shore. Yellowfin Tuna bite is all time. Swords and Bigeyes at...
MONTAUK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Waste#Labor Day Weekend#Disgusting#Sand Island#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
NewsTimes

The Sleeping Potato opens at SoNo Collection in Norwalk: ‘People will trust us’

NORWALK — During his career, Har’rell Chisolm has worked as a Metro-North Railroad conductor, started an entertainment and business services company, become a paralegal and published a book. With his latest venture, the Bronx, N.Y. native has further diversified his professional portfolio by opening a dining establishment in one of the newest malls in the country.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Restaurants evacuated as crews respond to New Haven fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in New Haven were evacuated Wednesday night as crews responded to a fire. According to the New Haven Fire Department, crews responded to a small fire that had to be “chased around” at 167 Orange St. The restaurant received moderate damage. Officials said smoke prevented locating the fire at […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WTNH

Brookfield native, 9/11 survivor recalls Twin Towers attacks

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Brookfield native and 9/11 survivor was just 22 years old, working his first job out of college when the Twin Towers were hit. Matt Grimes said his memories from that morning are crystal clear. He showed News 8 pictures of where he worked on Water Street in the AIG Insurance […]
BROOKFIELD, CT
WTNH

West Haven highway project to improve half-mile stretch of I-95

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A highway project is getting underway in West Haven that should save drivers on I-95 some time. $105 million from the bipartisan Infrastructure Act will be used to improve a half-mile of stretch on I-95 in New Haven. There will be a new bridge over the Metro North tracks, and […]
WEST HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy