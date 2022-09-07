ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Comments / 0

Related
i95 ROCK

Danbury Mayor on San Gennaro Event: ‘It’s Going to Be One of the Best Ever Here’

Danbury's first ever San Gennaro Festival is underway, delighting locals and visitors alike. Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito has been in attendance each day so far, and told us he intends to keep coming back each day until the event closes Sunday evening.The Mayor joined the Ethan and Lou Show on Thursday (9/8/22) and spoke about his high expectations for this event saying: "It's going to be one of the best ever here in the City of Danbury."
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Bear crashes child's birthday party in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — While celebrating a 2-year-old's birthday last weekend, the Majidian family had an unexpected guest — a bear. Laura Majidian said the bear quietly approached their son's party on Sept. 4 and went behind a guest who was seated at the picnic table. "At that point,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Brookfield native, 9/11 survivor recalls Twin Towers attacks

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Brookfield native and 9/11 survivor was just 22 years old, working his first job out of college when the Twin Towers were hit. Matt Grimes said his memories from that morning are crystal clear. He showed News 8 pictures of where he worked on Water Street in the AIG Insurance […]
BROOKFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CT
Danbury, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Danbury, CT
WCVB

Monday, September 12: Main Streets and Back Roads of Upper Fairfield County, Conn.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — More “back road” than busy highway, the upper part of Fairfield County, Conn., is full of natural beauty and rich history. Tonight Ted Reinstein cruises tranquil Lake Lillinonah, cycles a wooded trail once destined to be a superhighway, and explores the only national park dedicated to American painting. In Brookfield he gets a lesson in fine craftsmanship, and in Danbury he hitches a ride at the local Railway Museum. Lucky for Ted, Danbury is also diner country… so naturally he’s checking out the specials.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Trumbull’s Parlor Rock Park: A Premier Amusement Center of the Late 19th Century

The expansion of train travel to cities and towns throughout Connecticut in the mid-1800s brought important developments to both the economy and local transportation. In Trumbull, a town of just over 1,300 people in 1850, the arrival of the Housatonic Railroad brought a lesser known but more entertaining development—one of the country’s first amusement parks.
TRUMBULL, CT
sheltonherald.com

Danbury mayor’s mom, a retired nurse, dies at 89: ‘She was a wonderful mother’

DANBURY — Mayor Dean Esposito said he has “a heavy heart” over the death of his mother at age 89 over Labor Day weekend. “She was a wonderful mother to me and my seven siblings and she will be greatly missed,” Esposito shared on a social media post earlier this week about the death of Barbara Esposito. “(She) passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 4th.”
DANBURY, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Buck
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Wrecking ball to the Majestic and Palace theaters, really?

Hugh Bailey’s column, I am deeply disappointed by the negativity and inaccuracies throughout the article. As the developer and president of the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, many questioned my sanity in transforming a 20-plus-year-old decrepit baseball stadium into a unique, boutique amphitheater. They questioned the viability of the venture, referencing radius clauses and competition. They claimed no one would travel to Bridgeport, a common assertion heard during my tenure as president of the Webster Bank Arena, as well. In fact, as we close on the amphitheater’s second season, we will have hosted 60-plus concerts, countless community events and graduations. Over 350,000 people have attended events at the Amp. We have won numerous awards and accolades and serve as a huge economic boost to Bridgeport and Connecticut. Downtown restaurants are booming on show nights. The amphitheater has been proven to be the shining example of Mr. Bailey’s short-sightedness.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#Fast Food#Planning Commission#St Peter Cemetery
Daily Voice

New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford

Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
STRATFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
101.5 WPDH

Iconic Kingston Diner Closing After Decades of Service

You may have read the news not long ago about the Olympic Diner on Washington Avenue in Kingston. The article stated that there was a chance that the historic diner would be demolished to make room for a new storage facility. But at the time of the article, there was still a chance that it may not happen. '
KINGSTON, NY
NBC Connecticut

Woman Jogging Struck by Vehicle in Wallingford: Police

A woman who was jogging was struck by a vehicle in Wallingford on Friday. Officers were called to a collision on Center Street near South Colony Road around 11:30 a.m. When police arrived, they said they found a woman with noticeable injuries. She was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital. Police did not release details on the extent of her injuries.
WALLINGFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

New Milford Police Searching for Pair of Road Suspects

New Milford Police are seeking help from the public to identify two men they say were involved in a road rage incident. According to a posting on the New Milford Police Department Facebook page, the incident took place on Friday (9/2/22) between 3:45 and 4:03 pm. Authorities say the road rage participants were both white males, each driving a black car.
NEW MILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy