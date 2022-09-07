Read full article on original website
Danbury Mayor on San Gennaro Event: ‘It’s Going to Be One of the Best Ever Here’
Danbury's first ever San Gennaro Festival is underway, delighting locals and visitors alike. Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito has been in attendance each day so far, and told us he intends to keep coming back each day until the event closes Sunday evening.The Mayor joined the Ethan and Lou Show on Thursday (9/8/22) and spoke about his high expectations for this event saying: "It's going to be one of the best ever here in the City of Danbury."
Bear crashes child's birthday party in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD — While celebrating a 2-year-old's birthday last weekend, the Majidian family had an unexpected guest — a bear. Laura Majidian said the bear quietly approached their son's party on Sept. 4 and went behind a guest who was seated at the picnic table. "At that point,...
Brookfield native, 9/11 survivor recalls Twin Towers attacks
BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Brookfield native and 9/11 survivor was just 22 years old, working his first job out of college when the Twin Towers were hit. Matt Grimes said his memories from that morning are crystal clear. He showed News 8 pictures of where he worked on Water Street in the AIG Insurance […]
Greenwich’s Charles and Deborah Royce saved Stamford’s Avon Theatre, then Westerly’s Ocean House
GREENWICH — The Avon Theatre in Stamford was in poor shape and ready for the wrecking ball after it closed its doors in 1999. The old movie house, which opened in 1939 with a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” was just blocks away from two large new movie multiplexes.
Monday, September 12: Main Streets and Back Roads of Upper Fairfield County, Conn.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — More “back road” than busy highway, the upper part of Fairfield County, Conn., is full of natural beauty and rich history. Tonight Ted Reinstein cruises tranquil Lake Lillinonah, cycles a wooded trail once destined to be a superhighway, and explores the only national park dedicated to American painting. In Brookfield he gets a lesson in fine craftsmanship, and in Danbury he hitches a ride at the local Railway Museum. Lucky for Ted, Danbury is also diner country… so naturally he’s checking out the specials.
Trumbull’s Parlor Rock Park: A Premier Amusement Center of the Late 19th Century
The expansion of train travel to cities and towns throughout Connecticut in the mid-1800s brought important developments to both the economy and local transportation. In Trumbull, a town of just over 1,300 people in 1850, the arrival of the Housatonic Railroad brought a lesser known but more entertaining development—one of the country’s first amusement parks.
Danbury mayor’s mom, a retired nurse, dies at 89: ‘She was a wonderful mother’
DANBURY — Mayor Dean Esposito said he has “a heavy heart” over the death of his mother at age 89 over Labor Day weekend. “She was a wonderful mother to me and my seven siblings and she will be greatly missed,” Esposito shared on a social media post earlier this week about the death of Barbara Esposito. “(She) passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 4th.”
Husband of caregiver gets 7 years for helping her beat, burn Trumbull man to death
BRIDGEPORT — A former IT exec, who police said held his wife’s disabled uncle so she could beat the victim with his own cane and then helped prop the now dead man up with a lit cigarette in his hand on the front porch to cover up the crime, was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison.
Opinion: Wrecking ball to the Majestic and Palace theaters, really?
Hugh Bailey’s column, I am deeply disappointed by the negativity and inaccuracies throughout the article. As the developer and president of the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, many questioned my sanity in transforming a 20-plus-year-old decrepit baseball stadium into a unique, boutique amphitheater. They questioned the viability of the venture, referencing radius clauses and competition. They claimed no one would travel to Bridgeport, a common assertion heard during my tenure as president of the Webster Bank Arena, as well. In fact, as we close on the amphitheater’s second season, we will have hosted 60-plus concerts, countless community events and graduations. Over 350,000 people have attended events at the Amp. We have won numerous awards and accolades and serve as a huge economic boost to Bridgeport and Connecticut. Downtown restaurants are booming on show nights. The amphitheater has been proven to be the shining example of Mr. Bailey’s short-sightedness.
Plan b restaurant coming to downtown Hartford with burgers, beer and bourbon
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Plan b, a Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis on burgers, beer and bourbon, is about to have its first Hartford city address. The newest location will join the restaurant lineup in Hartford's Front Street development, taking over...
Family speaks out after Hartford cemetery used as dumping ground for trash
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A local family is searching for answers after the resting place of their loved one has been trashed and left unkept. Throughout the grounds at the Spring Grove Cemetery in Hartford, there are a lot of overgrown weeds and trees. It also looks like someone dumped...
Popular bagel shop, Bagelman, to open its fourth location — this time in New Milford
NEW MILFORD — Fans of the popular Bagelman eatery will be happy to learn the family-owned business is opening a fourth location — this time in New Milford. The business will take over Bagel Barn on 312 Danbury Road, which closed this week after being open since December.
Preferred developers chosen: Bridgeport firm tapped for future of downtown Naugatuck
NAUGATUCK — Borough officials have chosen another developer to develop the downtown in the future. The Board of Mayor and Burgesses unanimously approved at its regular meeting on Sept. 6 to select Bridgeport-based Corvus Capital Partners as the preferred developer for Parcel A or the Naugatuck Event Center at 6 Rubber Ave.
New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford
Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
Facing Deadline, Stamford Drafts Local Law Allowing Apartments in Single-family Homes
STAMFORD – Last year state lawmakers, in heated debates, tackled the shortage and exorbitant cost of housing in Connecticut by passing a number of laws. One of the most controversial had to be watered down so it would pass. So it came with an opt-out. But the opt-out has...
Crews extinguish Norwalk kitchen fire; dog treated for smoke inhalation
Authorities responded to a kitchen fire in Norwalk late Friday night. It happened in a two apartment unit on France Street. No people were injured but a dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian for breathing in too much smoke. That dog was reportedly doing better on arrival at the...
Iconic Kingston Diner Closing After Decades of Service
You may have read the news not long ago about the Olympic Diner on Washington Avenue in Kingston. The article stated that there was a chance that the historic diner would be demolished to make room for a new storage facility. But at the time of the article, there was still a chance that it may not happen. '
Woman Jogging Struck by Vehicle in Wallingford: Police
A woman who was jogging was struck by a vehicle in Wallingford on Friday. Officers were called to a collision on Center Street near South Colony Road around 11:30 a.m. When police arrived, they said they found a woman with noticeable injuries. She was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital. Police did not release details on the extent of her injuries.
New Milford Police Searching for Pair of Road Suspects
New Milford Police are seeking help from the public to identify two men they say were involved in a road rage incident. According to a posting on the New Milford Police Department Facebook page, the incident took place on Friday (9/2/22) between 3:45 and 4:03 pm. Authorities say the road rage participants were both white males, each driving a black car.
3 dead after car crashes into utility pole by Long Island firehouse
Three men were killed when the car they were in crashed into a utility pole on Long Island Thursday evening, Suffolk County police said.
